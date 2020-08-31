Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see
By George Packer @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 28. (and still the most popular story on site)
[....] In mid-August, a Pew Research Center poll found that the issue of violent crime ranks fifth in importance to registered voters—behind the economy, health care, the Supreme Court, and the pandemic, but ahead of foreign policy, guns, race, immigration, and climate change. The poll found a large partisan gap on the issue: three-quarters of Trump voters rated violent crime “very important,” second behind only the economy. Nonetheless, nearly half of Biden voters also rated it “very important.” Other polls show that, over the summer, Biden has lost some of the support he gained among older white Americans in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
With some exceptions, the media have been reluctant to shine a bright light on the summer’s violence—both the riots and the concurrent spike in violence. The New York Times ignored or downplayed the subject for weeks. One of its first major articles appeared in mid-August, under the headline “In the Wake of Covid-19 Lockdowns, a Troubling Surge in Homicides.” The piece argued that the crime surge had to do with the end of the lockdown that coincided with the beginning of summer, citing the skepticism of criminologists that “the increase is tied to any pullback by the police in response to criticism or defunding efforts,” and pointing to economic disruption and the spread of despair. But it also offered a different explanation, contradicting the thesis: “Police officials in several cities have said the protests have diverted officers from crime-fighting duty or emboldened criminals.”
On Tuesday night, the CNN host Don Lemon warned his colleague Chris Cuomo that riots were hurting Biden and the Democrats: “Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polls, it’s showing up in focus groups. It’s the only thing right now that’s sticking.” Lemon urged Biden to speak out about both police reform and violence. With Kenosha and the political conventions, the coverage seems to be changing. On Thursday, the Times ran a piece headlined “How Chaos in Kenosha Is Already Swaying Some Voters in Wisconsin.” Half a dozen Kenosha residents, reckoning with damaged buildings and businesses, expressed displeasure with the uncertain response of Democratic officials. Ellen Ferwerda, an antique store owner, “said that she was desperate for Trump to lose in November but that she had ‘huge concern’ the unrest in her town could help him win. She added that local Democratic leaders seemed hesitant to condemn the mayhem.” [....]
Further excerpts of note, this
and the related conclusion:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 12:45am
The problem is BLM activists who think the anarchists are "on our side". They're not on your side, morons, they're on Putin's side. They want the chaos of a Trump re-election. They want everyone to fight against and bring down the Federal government and many parts of local government. They don't chant against Trump and the GOP-ever--they chant against Biden and attack Democratic mayors and the institutions those Dem mayors support.
None are so blind as those who can't see this. That those lefties really do want to bring down this country. They are the ones defending looting because: they want the economy to fail, and its remains to be redistributed to the whoever wants to grab them, and start allover again. They want to abolish policing because they want year zero, libertarian hell where people defend against the other with guns, only the strong survive and you start over with a new system. This is why Boogaloo bois and others like what they are doing, they are anti-government libertarians, too.
It's actually incredible. It's doubly incredible that BLM leaders have fallen for writing some of that shit into their platform. It's gonna kill their credibility.
And like it or not, property protection is the basis of our economy. That's the way capitalism works, you have to have sure protected title to property to get anything going including food, shelter and clothing. Taxation is the way you socialize, not taking away protection of property!
And until now, Biden/Harris have been afraid to point this out.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 1:12am
The anarchist brats were at it tonight in D.C. I didn't watch the whole thing. But of the few minutes I did watch, I saw a lot more white faces than black:
I'd sure like to hear something from old style Uncle Joe along the lines of "c'mon man, go home, get a job or something". Or better, the mayor of Denver's you are not welcome here. Or the mayors of Nashville, L.A., Dallas, Cleveland... or Richmond. All the Dem mayors being left hung out to dry being the grownups until now. National too scared to piss off people who are no doubt going to vote for the Green Party or even the Communist Party if they vote at all, that is.
The denial of what has been going on has been absurd.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 2:04am
Waiting for the "But Hillary ran a worse campaign"
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 12:54am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 1:37am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 3:21pm
Nate Silver on some related wagering:
Edit to add, he also retweeted this reply:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:18pm
heh, much shorter Geo. Packer:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:36pm
Oh look the normally silent majority of the LGBTQ demographic decides to speak:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:56pm
#BidenCalm trending on Twitter. Have no idea if this is an official campaign op or not.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:17pm