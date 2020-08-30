    Preferred vices and politics

    By artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 8:22pm |

    This is the best one of these I have ever seen. For the record, I reside at the intersection of Sloth and Lust. https://t.co/k71GjBu1zo

    — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) August 31, 2020

    I am the "o" in Sloth. :D

     


    by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:32am

    I've got the 3D one where Envy, Greed, Wrath & Gluttony wrap around and meet each other in a dead end corner - the point of no returns.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:39am

    there's always those *special* people to which it is hard to apply a label


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 2:47pm

    They don't call the majority silent for nothing, they're couch potatoes, snoozing through all the drama. What the bible called sloth is just really low blood pressure? All in the eye of the beholder whatcha call it, Matisse called it calm, luxe, volupte.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 2:45pm

