This is the best one of these I have ever seen. For the record, I reside at the intersection of Sloth and Lust. https://t.co/k71GjBu1zo— Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) August 31, 2020
The membership of this powerful Christian Right group has been a carefully guarded secret.
In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see
By George Packer @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 28. (and still the most popular story on site)
Mr. Trump likewise reposted messages asserting that the real death toll from the coronavirus is only around 9,000 — not nearly 183,000 — because the others who died also had other health issues and most were of an advanced age.
“So get this straight — based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus
Most excellent for political demographic junkies!
Something I didn't know before reading @daveweigel and @tierneyl's piece is that Biden has been running ads in South Florida comparing Trump to a Caudillo. https://t.co/k4BtmrZKVi
Faced with plunging profits and a climate crisis that threatens fossil fuels, the industry is demanding a trade deal that weakens Kenya’s rules on plastics and on imports of American trash.
By Hiroko Tabuchi, Michael Corkery & Carlos Mureithi @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 9:45 pm
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Commenter here retweeting the Twitter thread on topic is NYTimes' columnist Jamelle Bouie:
yes yes! if what you care about is the representation of rural voters, then the electoral college does a poor job of making that happen https://t.co/NxrbPRWiSv— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 31, 2020
President Trump and his cronies are like the cartoon villains in movies who not only unleash dastardly plots but then helpfully explain them to the audience. Thus on Thursday, the president’s outgoing counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
I think it news in itself that The Hill is publishing this. From its name, the publication suggests it is to cover news about and concerning "The Hill".
Police officers shot, injured in St. Louis, Chicago https://t.co/UcK5NApCCG pic.twitter.com/1YD411Opyt— The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020
Earlier this summer, I got on my first plane in months to go to Louisville in order to piece together one of the saddest stories I’ve worked on: The killing of Breonna Taylor, and the path that led police to her door that night. https://t.co/xLwWOwf9MV— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 30, 2020
Color Of Change: Facebook is Complicit in Deadly Kenosha Shootings For Failing to Block Online Hate Group, Even After Receiving Policy Violation Reports
NATIONWIDE — In response to reports that Facebook knowingly allowed the group Kenosha Guard to use the social media platform to encourage an armed response to protests in Kenosha, WI spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Color
The federal office that oversees U.S. intelligence agencies informed Congress that it would no longer provide in-person briefings about security threats to the 2020 presidential election, suggesting that it was worried about lawmakers leaking sensitive classified materials.
The move has further inflamed tensions between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill over congressional access to top officials, and concerns the White House may be playing down possible challenges to the integrity of the November vote. One Democratic senator urged his colleagues to issue a subpoena to intelligence officials demanding they appear before the intelligence committee, and to hold them in contempt if they don’t comply.
This is an important and terrifying story from @_Will_Brown and the @TelGlobalHealth Make sure to read and share...
Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention centres https://t.co/gVwuVRKJ0E
