In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
In 2016, The New York Times published a news article detailing efforts on college campuses to train new students on how to avoid and deal with microaggressions—one of the novel categories of racism popularized over the past decade that has contributed to the perception of pervasive racial injustice. As an example of a microaggression, the article cites the following comment: “Everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough.” This is supposedly racist because it emphasizes individual agency and implies “that race plays a minor role in life’s outcomes.” In the absence of legal discrimination, in the post-affirmative-action era, and in light of the immense absolute improvements in the quality of life of the average Black person over the past half century, concepts like “microaggression” and “implicit bias” have been critical in cultivating the perception, amplified by the media, that America still practices a form of insidious racial apartheid. This occurs by a process of concept creep—a stretching of the terminological and normative boundaries of what constitutes racism and racist behavior. In other words: The racialization of things that weren’t previously viewed or understood through the lens of race. The upshot is that the more aspects of social life the media racializes, the more “racism” there is for the media to report on.
Comments
Is it possible that actual attacks like the one on Mother Emmanuel factored in to the reporting?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:29am
I am sure they do and even more so Ferguson and Trayvon Martin stories that occurred a year or two earlier. That is unless he specifically excluded them because he is not tracking reactions to specific events but rather the rise in anti-white and woke sentiments in national media, primarily the so-called newspapers of record, NYT and Wapo.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:48am
He is studying an effect. Isn't asking the cause important? If real events are happening, why dismiss them as being "Woke"? The papers of record are unlikely to be creating the idea of police brutality. I doubt that protests are not because of what the NYT or WaPo are reporting, but a response to local events. What you see as anti-white and woke is simply a response to police abuse. Stop and Frisk impacted citizens of NYC. They didn't need to read the newspaper to have a reaction. The anti-NYPD sentiment in NYC was created by the NYPD, not the NYT or WaPo. The newspapers did not decide when and where protests would occur.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 10:07am
Why not just follow the link and read for yourself? Better yet, follow his twitter feed. He has asked followers for input. His twitter address is at the end of the Tablet article.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 11:32am
I read the friggin link.
It seems that he made his conclusion and then picked data to support his conclusion. He starts off by saying that the liberal media picked up the language of the protestors. He assumes that the protestors are wrong. One example he gives is of an article that suggested that hard work would allow you to achieve whatever you wanted was attacked as racist. His opinion overlooks the fact the we clearly see examples that question the opinion that race does not matter in advancement.
Today in the "woke" NYT", we have the story of a black Marine colonel passed over for promotion several times. Is it woke to question if race played a role.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/31/us/politics/marines-race-general.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Is it woke to note that maternal death rates are higher among black women despite having equal access to insurance coverage? When black women tell us that their complaints were ignored and thinks like pulmonary emboli were missed, is it being woke to ask what is happening?
Again, I think he accumulated data that supported his bias. He starts off complains about wokeness. What other conclusion will he come to except that the NYT and WaPo are Woke?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 1:07pm