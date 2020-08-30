    Preferred vices and politics

    By artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 8:22pm |

    This is the best one of these I have ever seen. For the record, I reside at the intersection of Sloth and Lust. https://t.co/k71GjBu1zo

    — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) August 31, 2020

    Comments

    I am the "o" in Sloth. :D

     


    by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:32am

    I've got the 3D one where Envy, Greed, Wrath & Gluttony wrap around and meet each other in a dead end corner - the point of no returns.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:39am

