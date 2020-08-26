Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's stuffy in here...
Prior stuff: http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/hr-puffer-stuffer-relocated-32074
Most excellent for political demographic junkies!
Something I didn't know before reading @daveweigel and @tierneyl's piece is that Biden has been running ads in South Florida comparing Trump to a Caudillo. https://t.co/k4BtmrZKVi
Faced with plunging profits and a climate crisis that threatens fossil fuels, the industry is demanding a trade deal that weakens Kenya’s rules on plastics and on imports of American trash.
By Hiroko Tabuchi, Michael Corkery & Carlos Mureithi @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 9:45 pm
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Commenter here retweeting the Twitter thread on topic is NYTimes' columnist Jamelle Bouie:
yes yes! if what you care about is the representation of rural voters, then the electoral college does a poor job of making that happen https://t.co/NxrbPRWiSv— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 31, 2020
President Trump and his cronies are like the cartoon villains in movies who not only unleash dastardly plots but then helpfully explain them to the audience. Thus on Thursday, the president’s outgoing counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
I think it news in itself that The Hill is publishing this. From its name, the publication suggests it is to cover news about and concerning "The Hill".
Police officers shot, injured in St. Louis, Chicago https://t.co/UcK5NApCCG pic.twitter.com/1YD411Opyt— The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020
Earlier this summer, I got on my first plane in months to go to Louisville in order to piece together one of the saddest stories I’ve worked on: The killing of Breonna Taylor, and the path that led police to her door that night. https://t.co/xLwWOwf9MV— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 30, 2020
Color Of Change: Facebook is Complicit in Deadly Kenosha Shootings For Failing to Block Online Hate Group, Even After Receiving Policy Violation Reports
NATIONWIDE — In response to reports that Facebook knowingly allowed the group Kenosha Guard to use the social media platform to encourage an armed response to protests in Kenosha, WI spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Color
The federal office that oversees U.S. intelligence agencies informed Congress that it would no longer provide in-person briefings about security threats to the 2020 presidential election, suggesting that it was worried about lawmakers leaking sensitive classified materials.
The move has further inflamed tensions between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill over congressional access to top officials, and concerns the White House may be playing down possible challenges to the integrity of the November vote. One Democratic senator urged his colleagues to issue a subpoena to intelligence officials demanding they appear before the intelligence committee, and to hold them in contempt if they don’t comply.
This is an important and terrifying story from @_Will_Brown and the @TelGlobalHealth Make sure to read and share...
Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention centres https://t.co/gVwuVRKJ0E
German politicians have spoken out against extremists and corona-skeptics for attempting to enter Germany's parliament building after police shut down their demonstration. Hundreds of people were arrested.
NEWS: Police in Southwest Washington arrested Tusitala “Tiny” Toese on an outstanding warrant for violation the terms of his probation, court docs say. He was booked into the Clark County Jail. https://t.co/RoiB2LlCEi— Conrad Wilson (@conradjwilson) August 29, 2020
V FOR VENDETTA WAS JUST A FUCKING FICTIONAL MOVIE and video games supply the ability to pretend you are a super-hero in the safety of your mom's basement
NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020
The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.https://t.co/vxK3J0NH2t
Ten children have been killed by lightning in the north-western Uganda city of Arua after sheltering in a hut during a stormhttps://t.co/7bTa6KmZ5r— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) August 28, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Scots tape (Odd Lang Sign)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/26/shock-an-aw-us-teenager-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 4:16pm
Nate Silver just warnin' about Black and Hispanic voters:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:09pm
heh I am glad I am not watching tonite:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:35pm
p.s. it was bad, he says he could use more time than CNN gave him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:31am
Say their names?
Heckuva job Trumpie?
It's madness. Why haven't people from Florida removed their governor? Remember when Schwarzenegger became governor by recall vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:55am
Say their names indeed, I'm sure many of them were Afro-American. Remember when we were supposed to care about that? Instead everyone, including wealthy basketball players, Obama and Biden and numerous anarchists who would like to see the federal government fall, are encouraging staying on meme with solidarity with anti-police protests as a top priority right now to offer a lifeline to the Trump campaign. Start to wonder whether somehow the cop in Kenosha was a Putin agent. The lack of perspective, geez. It's just as irrational as white evangelical republicans caring a great deal about fetuses and very little about suffering live children. I'm getting sick of hearing how dumb Fox news viewers are, there's plenty of dumb people on the left who imagine police abuse has continuously going up (rather than slowly going down) instead of realizing that what really happened, what they are seeing, is the results of everyone having a video camera. Maybe we need to video cam every single Covid death and disability
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:39am
globalist Christian conspiracy to quit hating the other for what "they" did
(Is anniversary of Christchurch massacre in NZ)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:12pm
The more Jared on teevee, the better chance Biden has?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:52pm
I am coming to the conclusion that most Dem mayors overall seem to think looting as well as vandalism of community property is both wrong and illegal:
And then there's them who think Trump rules rule and what good for the goose is good for the gander and those who feel like their tribe has been victimized and are willing to grab deserve what they can get away with.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:24pm
It's socialism for anyone smart enough to steal from big international banks or Magnificent Mile luxury boutiques and the rest of you schlumpfs are screwed?
This whole meme gvies me a deja vus allover again from NYC back in the Reagan era, there were corporate raiders and following in their example, there were also dudes if they needed a car they just pulled out a gun and hijacked one, and if the needed those sneakers or a Walkman, they just used a knife to get one. Cause after all, Carl Icahn and Ronnie said it was okay, better than being a welfare queen, showing some gumption hustle and work ethic, not just sitting on the sofa collecting gummint checks...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:32pm
Every one except the looters and some of the activists think the looting and violence is wrong. But the only way to stop violence is with violence. That's the problem but eventually they're going to have to face it. It's not going to burn itself out. The looters and the violent aren't going to just get tired of it and stop.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:26pm
Melania & the Heathers
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:50pm
The Onion just dug up and tweeted this March, 2018 piece. I'd love to have listened in on the discussion about doing that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 9:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 10:34pm
since I see a lot of sturm and drang after the GOP convention small "bounce" in Trump numbers, I thought this was a nice contarian tweet to that zeitgeist:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:03pm
Creepy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:11am
about new astroturf hashtag on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:41pm
Black Chicagoan M.D. (a pediatric cardiovascular specialist) and Cubs fan angrily tweets that Jason Heyward should go fuck himself:
(I googled-he's for real.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:05pm