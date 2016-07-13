Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Lincoln Project is kicking off RNC week by dragging out Ronnie:
What will future generations say of our decisions today?— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020
President Ronald Reagan asked that 36 years ago.
As we look to the week ahead, his words are as timely as ever. pic.twitter.com/fmKHNDc8ie
Most excellent for political demographic junkies!
Something I didn't know before reading @daveweigel and @tierneyl's piece is that Biden has been running ads in South Florida comparing Trump to a Caudillo. https://t.co/k4BtmrZKVi
Faced with plunging profits and a climate crisis that threatens fossil fuels, the industry is demanding a trade deal that weakens Kenya’s rules on plastics and on imports of American trash.
By Hiroko Tabuchi, Michael Corkery & Carlos Mureithi @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 9:45 pm
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Commenter here retweeting the Twitter thread on topic is NYTimes' columnist Jamelle Bouie:
yes yes! if what you care about is the representation of rural voters, then the electoral college does a poor job of making that happen https://t.co/NxrbPRWiSv— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 31, 2020
President Trump and his cronies are like the cartoon villains in movies who not only unleash dastardly plots but then helpfully explain them to the audience. Thus on Thursday, the president’s outgoing counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
I think it news in itself that The Hill is publishing this. From its name, the publication suggests it is to cover news about and concerning "The Hill".
Police officers shot, injured in St. Louis, Chicago https://t.co/UcK5NApCCG pic.twitter.com/1YD411Opyt— The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020
Earlier this summer, I got on my first plane in months to go to Louisville in order to piece together one of the saddest stories I’ve worked on: The killing of Breonna Taylor, and the path that led police to her door that night. https://t.co/xLwWOwf9MV— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 30, 2020
Color Of Change: Facebook is Complicit in Deadly Kenosha Shootings For Failing to Block Online Hate Group, Even After Receiving Policy Violation Reports
NATIONWIDE — In response to reports that Facebook knowingly allowed the group Kenosha Guard to use the social media platform to encourage an armed response to protests in Kenosha, WI spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Color
The federal office that oversees U.S. intelligence agencies informed Congress that it would no longer provide in-person briefings about security threats to the 2020 presidential election, suggesting that it was worried about lawmakers leaking sensitive classified materials.
The move has further inflamed tensions between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill over congressional access to top officials, and concerns the White House may be playing down possible challenges to the integrity of the November vote. One Democratic senator urged his colleagues to issue a subpoena to intelligence officials demanding they appear before the intelligence committee, and to hold them in contempt if they don’t comply.
This is an important and terrifying story from @_Will_Brown and the @TelGlobalHealth Make sure to read and share...
Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention centres https://t.co/gVwuVRKJ0E
German politicians have spoken out against extremists and corona-skeptics for attempting to enter Germany's parliament building after police shut down their demonstration. Hundreds of people were arrested.
NEWS: Police in Southwest Washington arrested Tusitala “Tiny” Toese on an outstanding warrant for violation the terms of his probation, court docs say. He was booked into the Clark County Jail. https://t.co/RoiB2LlCEi— Conrad Wilson (@conradjwilson) August 29, 2020
V FOR VENDETTA WAS JUST A FUCKING FICTIONAL MOVIE and video games supply the ability to pretend you are a super-hero in the safety of your mom's basement
NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020
The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.https://t.co/vxK3J0NH2t
Ten children have been killed by lightning in the north-western Uganda city of Arua after sheltering in a hut during a stormhttps://t.co/7bTa6KmZ5r— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) August 28, 2020
Comments
George has to take hiatus from Lincoln Project and Twitter! Doesn't splain except "family matters"
Edit to add he retweeted this after tweeting that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:24pm
Joyce has some novelist type spin on the Conway family news:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:32pm
Mom, Dad - Claudia has a new biz idea, and frankly after November both your careers are sunk however it goes. But here you have the Kylie Jenner of DC politics - fresh, young, outspoken, bankable. Ride that tiger.
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/kellyanne-conways-daughter-clau...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:30am
of interest two MSM big shots with extremely different takes on Miz Conway, to the point of acrimony; she's always gonna be a divider, not a uniter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:03pm
I am undecided whether this meme works, looks like they're just trying it out:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:33pm
lol Lincoln Project plays hardball, tweet this while Ivanka's still speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:59pm
I believe they tweeted these while Rudy was speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:02pm
and they just threw up this one for good measure
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:16pm
They recognize this as they have done it well and successfully in the past. Now let's see how they handle countering what they learned how to do so well:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:31pm
Excerpt:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 1:51am
Lincoln Project targeting southern swings:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:06pm
Jennifer Rubin is interestingly riffing on related in her Aug. 30 op-ed, including the long out-of-dat troglodyte reliance of the GOP on all things "southern strategy" and Trump's reliance on what is called "accelerationism" in the playbook of white supremacists, in "It’s time to challenge the cockeyed reaction to violence"
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:49pm