Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Within days, the former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein curtailed the investigation without telling the bureau, all but ensuring it would go nowhere." https://t.co/ieLCNmGjzJ— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 30, 2020
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Commenter here retweeting the Twitter thread on topic is NYTimes' columnist Jamelle Bouie:
yes yes! if what you care about is the representation of rural voters, then the electoral college does a poor job of making that happen https://t.co/NxrbPRWiSv— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 31, 2020
President Trump and his cronies are like the cartoon villains in movies who not only unleash dastardly plots but then helpfully explain them to the audience. Thus on Thursday, the president’s outgoing counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
I think it news in itself that The Hill is publishing this. From its name, the publication suggests it is to cover news about and concerning "The Hill".
Police officers shot, injured in St. Louis, Chicago https://t.co/UcK5NApCCG pic.twitter.com/1YD411Opyt— The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020
Earlier this summer, I got on my first plane in months to go to Louisville in order to piece together one of the saddest stories I’ve worked on: The killing of Breonna Taylor, and the path that led police to her door that night. https://t.co/xLwWOwf9MV— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 30, 2020
Color Of Change: Facebook is Complicit in Deadly Kenosha Shootings For Failing to Block Online Hate Group, Even After Receiving Policy Violation Reports
NATIONWIDE — In response to reports that Facebook knowingly allowed the group Kenosha Guard to use the social media platform to encourage an armed response to protests in Kenosha, WI spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Color
The federal office that oversees U.S. intelligence agencies informed Congress that it would no longer provide in-person briefings about security threats to the 2020 presidential election, suggesting that it was worried about lawmakers leaking sensitive classified materials.
The move has further inflamed tensions between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill over congressional access to top officials, and concerns the White House may be playing down possible challenges to the integrity of the November vote. One Democratic senator urged his colleagues to issue a subpoena to intelligence officials demanding they appear before the intelligence committee, and to hold them in contempt if they don’t comply.
This is an important and terrifying story from @_Will_Brown and the @TelGlobalHealth Make sure to read and share...
Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention centres https://t.co/gVwuVRKJ0E
German politicians have spoken out against extremists and corona-skeptics for attempting to enter Germany's parliament building after police shut down their demonstration. Hundreds of people were arrested.
NEWS: Police in Southwest Washington arrested Tusitala “Tiny” Toese on an outstanding warrant for violation the terms of his probation, court docs say. He was booked into the Clark County Jail. https://t.co/RoiB2LlCEi— Conrad Wilson (@conradjwilson) August 29, 2020
V FOR VENDETTA WAS JUST A FUCKING FICTIONAL MOVIE and video games supply the ability to pretend you are a super-hero in the safety of your mom's basement
NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020
The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.https://t.co/vxK3J0NH2t
Ten children have been killed by lightning in the north-western Uganda city of Arua after sheltering in a hut during a stormhttps://t.co/7bTa6KmZ5r— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) August 28, 2020
By Jacob Knutson @ Axios.com, 10 hrs. ago
Several European countries have reported a jump in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a drop in cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Aug. 29
Off-the-radar battles between moderates and progressives have broken out over health care, police reform and primary challenges.
nine threads, it's a record, I think.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:04pm
By Jackson Diehl, deputy editorial page editor of The Post. He is an editorial writer specializing in foreign affairs and writes a biweekly column that appears in print on Mondays. Useful in that it includes a laundry list of why he holds this opinion.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 9:40pm