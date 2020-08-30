Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
V FOR VENDETTA WAS JUST A FUCKING FICTIONAL MOVIE and video games supply the ability to pretend you are a super-hero in the safety of your mom's basement
NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020
The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.https://t.co/vxK3J0NH2t
I think it news in itself that The Hill is publishing this. From its name, the publication suggests it is to cover news about and concerning "The Hill".
Police officers shot, injured in St. Louis, Chicago https://t.co/UcK5NApCCG pic.twitter.com/1YD411Opyt— The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020
Earlier this summer, I got on my first plane in months to go to Louisville in order to piece together one of the saddest stories I’ve worked on: The killing of Breonna Taylor, and the path that led police to her door that night. https://t.co/xLwWOwf9MV— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 30, 2020
Color Of Change: Facebook is Complicit in Deadly Kenosha Shootings For Failing to Block Online Hate Group, Even After Receiving Policy Violation Reports
NATIONWIDE — In response to reports that Facebook knowingly allowed the group Kenosha Guard to use the social media platform to encourage an armed response to protests in Kenosha, WI spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Color
The federal office that oversees U.S. intelligence agencies informed Congress that it would no longer provide in-person briefings about security threats to the 2020 presidential election, suggesting that it was worried about lawmakers leaking sensitive classified materials.
The move has further inflamed tensions between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill over congressional access to top officials, and concerns the White House may be playing down possible challenges to the integrity of the November vote. One Democratic senator urged his colleagues to issue a subpoena to intelligence officials demanding they appear before the intelligence committee, and to hold them in contempt if they don’t comply.
This is an important and terrifying story from @_Will_Brown and the @TelGlobalHealth Make sure to read and share...
Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention centres https://t.co/gVwuVRKJ0E
German politicians have spoken out against extremists and corona-skeptics for attempting to enter Germany's parliament building after police shut down their demonstration. Hundreds of people were arrested.
NEWS: Police in Southwest Washington arrested Tusitala “Tiny” Toese on an outstanding warrant for violation the terms of his probation, court docs say. He was booked into the Clark County Jail. https://t.co/RoiB2LlCEi— Conrad Wilson (@conradjwilson) August 29, 2020
Ten children have been killed by lightning in the north-western Uganda city of Arua after sheltering in a hut during a stormhttps://t.co/7bTa6KmZ5r— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) August 28, 2020
By Jacob Knutson @ Axios.com, 10 hrs. ago
Several European countries have reported a jump in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a drop in cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Aug. 29
Off-the-radar battles between moderates and progressives have broken out over health care, police reform and primary challenges.
More than a decade after the innovative Florida-based fact-checking organization Politifact.org won a Pulitzer Prize, fact-checking may make less of a difference than ever.
“My biggest takeaway of the last four years is probably realizing the extent to which big chunks of America are living in a different universe of news/facts with basically no shared reality,” was how Charlie Warzel, who writes about the information wars for the New York Times put it last week.
The situation has only become worse since then. And as scholars have observed, calling out falsehoods forcefully may actually cause people to hold tighter to their beliefs.
A New Jersey 18-year-old has been billed nearly $2,500 in police overtime costs after she organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her town over affordable housing. ... According to the report, she received a letter alongside her bill that said because she did not meet with city officials before holding the protest, they had to scramble to find police to work overtime for the event. But Gil says she did not want to meet in person over coronavirus concerns and her offer for a virtual meeting with officials was rejected.
The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28
After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.
This is not getting enough attention.— fleur de lis #FBR (@ceanothus101) August 29, 2020
Louisiana suffered ‘tremendous devastation’ at height of Hurricane Laura’s power - The Washington Post https://t.co/mg9BdMZ5PC via @GoogleNews
Here's the important work the proud lefty warriors were doing in Portland on Friday before they drew the attention of their dopplegangers. They were running out of evil targets, there were so few, Mayor Wheeler wimped out, wouldn't fight, and the Hague wouldn't indict him, so luckily today the Trump warriors obliged to replace the Feds Barr withdrew:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 2:41am
Have I said lately that a young American anarchist with funds to live on so they can "protest" full time is the best tool Putin could imagine? Forget Trump, he's just a poorly educated faux tv billionaire who is too much of a loose cannon with his narcissist whims. Imagine instead this happening with Biden as president. Or Hillary.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 2:39am
Chronological tweets, note they are trying to keep up with other shit going on besides being babysitters the cat-for a kabuki show now turned deadly
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 2:57am
1 man shot, killed near downtown Portland protests Saturday
By Eder Compuzano @ The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, Aug. 29, Updated 11:43 PM
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:06am
Since this is now going to be a nationally volatile story, fanned by political demagoguery, and this has been going on
I am not even going to bother looking at amateur wannabe-a-reporter videos, going to stick to professionals to sort those out.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:12am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:22am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:13am
The immature militia role play abounds, here's a Black group at the DC march on Friday:
There's lots of other more positive views of the march on Fischer's feed.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:38am
Billy J. Williams is U.S. Attorney for the district of Oregon. Wikipedia has a page on him here.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:01am
Aug. 27:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:11am
retweeted by expert on extremism, JJ McNab:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:15am
Welcome to Trump's America.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 9:59am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:17pm
What Happened in Portland? Here’s What We Know
A man was shot and killed after supporters of President Trump clashed with counterprotesters.
By Bryan Pietsch @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 2020Updated 6:10 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:51pm