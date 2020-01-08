Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Jacob Knutson @ Axios.com, 10 hrs. ago
Several European countries have reported a jump in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a drop in cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Aug. 29
Off-the-radar battles between moderates and progressives have broken out over health care, police reform and primary challenges.
More than a decade after the innovative Florida-based fact-checking organization Politifact.org won a Pulitzer Prize, fact-checking may make less of a difference than ever.
“My biggest takeaway of the last four years is probably realizing the extent to which big chunks of America are living in a different universe of news/facts with basically no shared reality,” was how Charlie Warzel, who writes about the information wars for the New York Times put it last week.
The situation has only become worse since then. And as scholars have observed, calling out falsehoods forcefully may actually cause people to hold tighter to their beliefs.
A New Jersey 18-year-old has been billed nearly $2,500 in police overtime costs after she organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her town over affordable housing. ... According to the report, she received a letter alongside her bill that said because she did not meet with city officials before holding the protest, they had to scramble to find police to work overtime for the event. But Gil says she did not want to meet in person over coronavirus concerns and her offer for a virtual meeting with officials was rejected.
The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28
After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.
This is not getting enough attention.— fleur de lis #FBR (@ceanothus101) August 29, 2020
Louisiana suffered ‘tremendous devastation’ at height of Hurricane Laura’s power - The Washington Post https://t.co/mg9BdMZ5PC via @GoogleNews
Comments
Perhaps. For say 30 years Ive recognizes some people would be fine with a 55% Hispanic majority, but a white majority drives them wild. Ignoring Brazil held onto slaves til the 1880's, Chile wiped out Its indigenous peoples as celebrated by one of Its best known literary epics, and recent ethnic cleansing in Honduras and Guatemala Is well-documented.
I'm rather tired. Who are these Laotian fisherman around Galveston, Ethiopian cab drivers in Vegas, Iranian landlords in LA... Its a melting pot, for fucks sakes. The problem with the Black portion Is Its not melting enough. We dont need to highlight being Black so much as not-giving-a-shit. We know people will treat The Other like shit anywhere in the world - jíst boys being boys. But Blacks -especially darkskinned Blacks (plus Jews, of course) bring out the crazy. And at the same time we have entrenched Black non-advancement in both Sub-Saharan Africa and the US ( perhaps to a lesser extent in France and UK?) - how to move out of this stalemate? I mean, i'm a realist - women are still treated like shit, but still there's improvement of sorts. There's a gentrified advancement for some blacks, but ať the end of the day there's an oporession that oermeates, assumptions, a risk, a basic unfairness. That got highlights in May, but it's everpresent. If they can be treated as shittily as most others...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:13am
I'm rather tired
Now that is funny
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27am
I just appreciate someone writing something on this topic that can easily elevate the thought processes and discussion to the level of your comment. Black vs. white style of writing about it, with no gray, that just exacerbates the problem.
Especially intriguing to me is her contention that there is a northeastern thing, rooted in history, that affects the whole national discussion and makes it inaccurate for the rest of the country.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:01pm
Yeah, history grows from the East was a nice line.and true, of course. Fór a while IT seemed the West would také over, but nope - the lens Is a Nor'Easterner.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:58pm
seeing lots of buzz about this changing the quality of the conversation:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:45pm
"Caste" drops on Tuesday. It will be interesting. South Africa dealt with some of its issues with a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Perhaps something similar is needed in the United States.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 11:59pm
fits in neither black nor white dominant narrative but a common enough story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 1:24am
I couldn't access this review but clearly from her tweet it's a rave to the max:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:06am
Check Ur email
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:22am
"We need to abolish race" by Inaya Folarin Iman:
I agree that her clarity in writing about topic is stellar! She has obviously thought long and hard and distilled an essence that is easy to read. For that reason, it's a good article to share.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 7:33pm
Was watching a Malcolm Gladwell talk Yesterday where He was noting his 4 identities: British, Canadian, New York and black Jamaican. Oddly enough, without the last he would give up so much - just another White dude, co-opting other cultures, it just working off privilege. Instead it's accepted he can be a culture Whisperer, parsing the vagaries of our societal faultlines, when Its probably his geekiness and sheer love of writing that really informs his success - he just keeps going, finds/digs up something else to write about.
Replacing one type of racist assumptions for another Is not progress. History Is full of civilizations that ran over each other. Alexander largely just overwrote Cyrus' empire with enhancements. The Romans bootstrapped via ripping off the Phoenicians' stomping grounds. Probably someone thought these new Greek and Roman ethnic types would be a great improvement over their precursors. Moscow grabbed hold of the successful Viking/Rus trade routes via Novgorod to the Black Ses (plus were tapped by the Mongols to be their local chosen Mafia bagmen and controllers). The Celt privileged got moved out of Central Europe into Galicia and the Isles. Lather, rinse, repeat.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:17pm
You're talking ethnicity, though. Now here's a gal/guy who's really down with those skin color categories, just ain't going to let those go as much as Inaya and friends try to convince otherwise:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:29pm
Very discerning - must be one of those Jung Turks Ive been hearing about
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:34pm
By Michael Powell about Adolph Reed: The cancellation of a speech reflects an intense debate on the left: Is racism the primary problem in America today, or the outgrowth of a system that oppresses all poor people?
Beginning excerpt:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:19pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 5:07pm
thread that's onto something because he's a screenwriter and fiction writer, a little too simplistic and groups too big, but still worth noting:
https://twitter.com/darylsturgis/status/1299777688807313408
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:15pm