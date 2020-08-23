Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka. They are the ones showing up at a BLM-related riot in Oakland and shooting at a guard booth at Federal building from a beat up van wth an automatic weapon.
By Leah Sottile @ NYTimes Magazine, Aug. 19
It started as an internet meme.Then waves of political unrest gave adherents of the Boogaloo a chance to test their theories about the collapse of American society.
The author compares and contrasts with Timothy McVeigh at the end of the piece, because he was also frustrated angry ex-military. But it came to mind that another fruitful comparison might be Charlie Manson's crazy ideas,.long inspirational chats and planning with Charlie Manson online.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:59pm
this makes total sense now after reading the article, the Boogaloo bois that came to show respect to Garret Foster memorial at BLM protests in Austin:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 1:09pm
Fake Twitter zombies
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 4:48pm
Thanks. I hate to talk like a lunatic hunting for evidence of radical al Qaeda cells and websites in the months after 9/11/01. But it sure does seem something is up with anarcho-libertarianism, the kind of thing that could easily fed no social media now by all kinds of other actors, including like, you know, Russia.
I have a feeling we are going to read all about it a couple years from now, what the FBI was doing, what the main players were doing. It's going on now. I see hints that "Operation LeGend" is not just a b.s. Barr/Trump crime fighting folly, but something that is supported by nonpartisan Feds like FBI, ATF and various US Attys. It seems like they are in it right now to gather info., they themselves don't know exactly what's going on. But how the increasing supply of guns in this country is happening seems to be part of what they are looking at....and general radical anti-fed libertarianism.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 6:21pm
They tried to get Trump to care about right-wing terrorism. He ignored them.
Officials at the Department of Homeland Security waged a years long internal struggle to get the White House to pay attention to the threat of violent domestic extremists. They ended up quitting in frustration.
One state law enforcement official said the intelligence products the Department of Homeland Security sends to its state and local partners emphasize the threat from left-wing extremists significantly more than the threat from right-wing extremists––and disproportionately so.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, Aug. 26
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:26am
If Mr. Bauer had read what's in the NYTimes Magazine article on the Carillo case, or similar public information, he would know that it's actually inaccurate to label both Carillo and Boogaloo boise as "far right". There is only evidence that they are unified only in being anti-cop, especially anti-Federal-cop. Politically, they run a spectrum. And the Boogaloo see the BLM movement as an opportunity to grow the anti-cop movement. Plus, there isn't that much evidence that Carillo is a bonafide Boogaloo, only that he interacted a bit with some that are.
What he is for sure, though: an Sgt. in the Air Force. He interacted with fellow members of the air force a heckuva lot more than Boogaloo boise. How much do his band of brothers in the military share his hatred of cops, that would be a more important point to be thinking about.
As I suggested, the shadow of Timothy McVeigh hovers here.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:35am