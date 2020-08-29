Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
How a pudgy 17 year-old aspiring cop-to-be's life changed in a few minutes one hot summer night. So what happened? Best play-by-play media report so far of the event:
On the night of Tuesday, August 25, protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin became violent leading to the death of two individuals. 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse faces six charges including first degree intentional homicide. Investigative reporter Emmanuelle Saliba used footage from that night collected by NBC News's Social Newsgathering Team to piece together what happened. Warning: the footage is graphic and may be disturbing.
Another video:
Kyle Rittenhouse - Let's talk facts in the Kenosha Wisconsin shooting from a Lawyer's standpoint
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:53am
That guy is excellent. He's thought about all the angles, he really does think like the best jury trial lawyers. I especially like how he said he didn't think a lot of 40 year olds have the maturity to deal with a protest/riot, much less a 17 yr. old, that he didn't like the idea of kids even being at these things, but then he threw in this zinger: on the other hand doesn't bother us to send 18 yr. olds to fight overseas. Then he also throws in: everybody there was illegal, there was a curfew. Appreciate you sharing, think he's got a new fan.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 2:58pm
P.S. the great thing about people like this is that they cut off a lot of the time-consuming bullshit debate that I don't enjoy. He starts and finishes the whole debate in one swoop so you skip to the real nitty gritty.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:01pm
He really was excellent in presenting what evidence was available. Happy you appreciated that, too.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:51pm
WOKE? Trump wants blood running in the streets. Doesn't matter who's, as long as it's not him.
"5/30/20 - 'No Blame?' ABC News finds 54 cases invoking 'Trump' in connection with violence, threats, alleged assaults. President Donald Trump insists he deserves no blame for divisions in America.
"I think my rhetoric brings people together," Trump said last year, four days after a 21-year-old allegedly posted an anti-immigrant screed online and then allegedly opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 and injuring dozens of others. "
WOKE Yet?
Biden Says Trump Is ‘Rooting for More Violence’ Amid Kenosha Unrest link
by NCD on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:09pm
A little information on the guy "cutting to the chase" on YouTube they praise above.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colion_Noir
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:21pm
Again with the ad hominem.
Why can you not separate what is said from who says it?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:49pm
Your comment made me lol, Emma. What are you trying to do? Change the local culture? Cutting out ad hominem would be putting a muzzle on most of dag.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 9:42pm
Why is it ad hominem to add more info about the lawyer-gun rights analyst? Isn't "guy who offers convincing reason around position we'd normally disagree with" what we hope to find in all our chit-chat? If only Lulu'd find short to-the-point convincing videos to share, or articles that convince rather than dodgy Consortium and VIP stuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:52am
Huh?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:48pm
Trump will return to the scene of the crime, hold a blood and soil rally in Kenosha, hoping to stoke more violence, hate and division, exactly one week after Trump supporter Rittenhouse murdered 2 protestors.
Trump will congratulate the courageous Kenosha police force, members of which spent Tuesday evening joy riding in armored military vehicles, throwing water bottles to Rittenhouse and other armed vigilantes. The Kenosha cops were video taped saying, "thanks to you guys, great job, we appreciate you", over and over, from hatches they bravely and briefly stuck their heads out of .... totally unprofessional behavior, which led to the mayhem and death that night. That negligence, and the shooting of Jacob Blake, are incidents Kenosha will always be remembered for.
by NCD on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:12pm
I can easily solve all of this happening: protesters should obey curfew, especially when they are protesting against local law enforcement. After all, the want to look like they obey the law and want to make it clear that police do not always obey the law. Same with Trump. Dems want to make it look like they obey the law and he does not. Correct?
Watch that video that Emma posted instead of pooh poohing it because the guy takes money from the NRA. Ain't no angels in it. None. Nobody comes out looking good in Kenosha that night. It was a barroom brawl and riot, that's it. Some of the protesters wanted opponents to fight and they got them. It's like the song: war, what is it good for? absolutely nothing!
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:00am
War is Trump's objective. War in American streets.
His campaign plan is to incite chaos, crimes and protests. So he is going to Kenosha to walk through the blood in the streets like a criminal relishing his crime.
by NCD on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:28am
So don't feed the troll.
Why is it the people in Belarus know what to do but the left here can't figure it out that you don't feed the troll. In Belarus, the troll walks around fully armed in militia gear and the people protest en masse while walking to the protest on the sidewalks and not the streets and that scares the fucking shit out of the troll.
Lead by example.
Acting like a troll, well in that case most skilled troll wins.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 1:05am
Have you had contact with people from the United States? Some view a curfew as a suggestion. You really have no solution. It is a good sound bite though. The police shot a guy in the back seven times. The police let the shooter leave the state. Now the police are telling you to behave yourself. People are protesting because they have no faith in the police.
Rittenhouse:
Guy with illegal gun shoots a guy in the head. Runs way, chased by a crowd trying to stop a murderer. Rittenhouse kills another guy. Nothing to see here.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:35am
Going home at night instead of hanging around gas stations and starting fires in dumpsters and having peaceful protests during the day is clearly the way to win the public approval. Not carrying guns also helps.
If you want to do Men's Fight Club, first rule of Fight Club is nobody talks about fight club. Instead we continuously see kabuki about machismo for cell phone cameras
Even then I would find it disgusting and not want to be aligned with either side.
Video games are a good way to work excess androgen anger off, I suppose. You could play those at night and protest on the streets in the daylight if you had to work some shit off and play smart the next day in real life.
I didn't see any wimmin carrying guns taunting each other about shooting, I saw two guns in this video, both held by men,on both sides. I saw fight-club like behavior, I saw white people try to bully each other, and found it disgusting. Both "sides" shooting were white people.
The whole evening in that area after curfew I watched many videos by many different people and I saw nothing, NOTHING, that reminded me of Black Lives Matter. It was all about YOUNG immature men showing off their protector of tribe status in a crowd of people hanging around. Looking for trouble. Like juvies after curfew.
It's like Keisha Lance Bottoms said: go home and learn about protesting.
Back to the crowd hanging around the dumpster fire at the gas station: do you happen to know why they don't allow you to smoke cigarettes at a gas station? And they were just hanging around, shooting the breeze, ready to blow themselves sky high. Go home!
To a lot of women, what we are increasingly seeing, this is no different than what Trump does, day in, day out, it is immature male narcissism. Real men vote, they don't fight in the streets.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:57am
I hate to tell ya but you are going to be disappointed if you think Kenosha is a secret center of white suprematist neo Nazi militia. Kenosha is not rural Idaho. It's a down on its luck Reagan Dem type Joe Lunchpail town with an influx of a lot of hispanics who really just want to work to send money back home and probably aren't all here legally so they are not going to get involved.
It's deer hunter type people as well (i.e. like in The Deer Hunter environment of PA, though not Eastern Orthodoxe), so they are not going to look kindly on ranting and raving about militias when somebody just wants to work with police protect their property with their gun. They aren't going to believe you big city liberal people coming in and saying people with guns are militias, they're just not. Every citizen probably owns a gun.
The chief of police I heard give press conferences on t.v. was a real hick, not too savvy. Mayor too. They can't afford better. And makes perfect sense they would idiotically thank people helping out with their guns to protect property. Again, this is a town of 100,000, most of whom have no idea what far right wing or far left wing politics are, much less militias.
You keep picking on em and they WILL welcome Trump, as they watched The Apprentice and think he's smarter than them. They'd probably welcome Biden too, he's just their type of guy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 1:19am
really, this is for everyone, what kind of police department do you think can be afforded with the property taxes of like 30,000 people? Get serious. This is Barney Fife and Andy Griffith we are dealing with. There are very few people with money that live in that city, the money is all in Milwaukee and Chicago. All the white flight suburbs exurbs are north of or west of Milwaukee, not south. The small cities of Racine and Kenosha south of Milwaukee on the way to Chicago started a rust belt death decades ago and the graph never went up, only down.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 1:27am
Rittenhouse's defense team statement
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:37am