By Jacob Knutson @ Axios.com, 10 hrs. ago
Several European countries have reported a jump in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a drop in cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Aug. 29
Off-the-radar battles between moderates and progressives have broken out over health care, police reform and primary challenges.
More than a decade after the innovative Florida-based fact-checking organization Politifact.org won a Pulitzer Prize, fact-checking may make less of a difference than ever.
“My biggest takeaway of the last four years is probably realizing the extent to which big chunks of America are living in a different universe of news/facts with basically no shared reality,” was how Charlie Warzel, who writes about the information wars for the New York Times put it last week.
The situation has only become worse since then. And as scholars have observed, calling out falsehoods forcefully may actually cause people to hold tighter to their beliefs.
A New Jersey 18-year-old has been billed nearly $2,500 in police overtime costs after she organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her town over affordable housing. ... According to the report, she received a letter alongside her bill that said because she did not meet with city officials before holding the protest, they had to scramble to find police to work overtime for the event. But Gil says she did not want to meet in person over coronavirus concerns and her offer for a virtual meeting with officials was rejected.
The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28
After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.
This is not getting enough attention.— fleur de lis #FBR (@ceanothus101) August 29, 2020
Louisiana suffered ‘tremendous devastation’ at height of Hurricane Laura’s power - The Washington Post https://t.co/mg9BdMZ5PC via @GoogleNews
Iowa's positivity rate today was 79%. SEVENTY-NINE PERCENT! our positive cases outnumbered our negatives. https://t.co/cGr4XYVuUE— Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) August 28, 2020
How can you not be intrigued by a new publication with this initial raft of articles?
Congrats on shipping @salonium, @s8mb, @bswud, and @ns_whit.https://t.co/T3LS5bN81t pic.twitter.com/2RykpQhNn6
Even with the increase in murders, however, the mayhem in cities does not begin to rival the high-crime era of late 1980s and early 1990s. The murder rate in New York this year is about where it was in 2012 and well below all eight years when Mr. Giuliani was mayor.
Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said that crime this summer has not spread across cities in the same way it did 30 years ago. It appears to be concentrated in poor neighborhoods. “Cities are not awash in crime,” he said.
By the NYTimes' veteran architecture and urban planning critic:
There's a lot of lying and hatred out there right now, dividing Americans, enflaming racism, denigrating cities. What does the American Dream look like today? How is New York actually doing? Look to Jackson Heights for answers, inspiration and hope 1/— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) August 28, 2020
https://t.co/Lkt88t683A
Guess what, from Japan of course https://t.co/MtTUlDJ4SE cc @Noahpinion— ah* PhD (@accidentalflyer) August 28, 2020
sooo blatant!
#ELB: “Kanye West campaign files lawsuit to try to get on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin” https://t.co/bf4EvJVVeT— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) August 29, 2020
There is no reason to trust law enforcement in Kenosha.
Here are the words of the sheriff in 2018
“I’m to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren’t worth saving,” Beth said. “We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives. These five people could care less about that 16-year-old who just got his driver’s license yesterday. They drove through a red light, they stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing, and they don’t care.”
"Six months into the pandemic, the virus has crept into much of life. Mundane acts carry the possibility of peril." https://t.co/EaowAZ2cU8— Elisha Brown (@elishacbrown) August 28, 2020
YES YES YES; listen to them, they know. Hannity, Tucker, Ingraham, et. al., Fox is distraction trolling/war gaming for liberals and a small number conservative old people (the latter includes Drumpf, of course.)
Democrats and media outlets obsess over alternative facts pushed by Fox News. They’re missing the most dangerous peddler of conspiracy theories and political lies. Facebook is the outlet most responsible for creating alternate realities that damage democracies across the globe. https://t.co/7jdXuUOrT6
look at this guy's feed, he's been posting the insanity he's hearing on the Chicago PD scanner for at least an hour. sounds like madness, 100's of tweets there, chaos
P.O. Potatoes @PO_Potatoes
3rd gen #chicagoscanner listener plus a few insights into #chicago's #finest I wear kevlar and kydex for more than a kink R/T NOT endorsement
Threads like this more recent one
@PO_Potatoes
·8m
#shotsfired inside the bloomingdale #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
8m
10-1 Wabash and Ontario #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
7mHave a gun inside @Bloomingdales #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·7m
#PERSONSHOT Wabash and Ontario #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
6m
GSW to arm #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
6m
Tourniquet applied! #ChicagoScanner #LEMART
@PO_Potatoes
·5m
Monroe and Wells with the looters #ChicagoScanner #crimeisdown #pewpew
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
Supposed to be looters with guns #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
Black jeep fleeing Monroe and Wells #ChicagoScanne
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
100 getting in the action #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
"Get on the ground do it now!" #ChicagoScanner #shitCPDsays
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Congress and Wells #personwithagun #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Cae crash, multiple offenders in custody #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Quincy and LaSalle #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
Check the car for a weapon #ChicagoScanner
3:41 AM · Aug 10, 2020·Twitter for Android
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:41am
pretty dramatic video of lots of people looting Nordstrom's (even tho the poster sounds like a Trump paramour, I think the video came from elsewhere)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:47am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:56am
could be hoax news? very sophisticated if so Twitter doesn't have it on the "trending" anymore, took it down on purpose?
This Chicago Tribune guy has retweeted quite a few of P.O. Potato's Scanner tweets, and I know he's a totally legit Chicago reporter, is how I first saw the news
https://twitter.com/PeterNickeas
https://www.chicagotribune.com/chi-peter-nickeas-staff.html
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:09am
here's another Chicago police scanner fan, just popped up on "trending":
https://twitter.com/Chicago_Scanner
He/she's got these two videos as his latest tweets:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:14am
Chicago Tribune does have these two stories related to the "gold coast" of Chicago from Aug. 4-5 on its home page, as you can see, Nickeas is one of the reporters
Afternoon shooting on Gold Coast commercial street leaves Chicago rapper dead, 2 injured
Three people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday afternoon on a Gold Coast street known for its high-end retailers, officials said.
By MADELINE BUCKLEY, JEREMY GORNER, PETER NICKEAS and ROSEMARY SOBOL
AUG 4, 2020
Rapper made ‘derogatory’ video about rival gang members before he was killed. Now Chicago police are bracing for the retaliation.
Chicago police are investigating whether a rapper was killed in a brazen Gold Coast shooting after recently making a video featuring “derogatory statements” about rival gang members who have died.
By ROSEMARY SOBOL, JEREMY GORNER, PETER NICKEAS and GREGORY PRATT
AUG 5, 2020
I have seen comments in the past that they are down to a skeleton staff, so it is not surprising that these are still on the home page as "Breaking News"
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:20am
Ok, finally proof it's not a hoax story:
Not a peep about it on the cable teevee news yet.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:04am
They are doing Live Coverage. WGN has long been Chicago's most powerful radio station with affiliated TV station.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:10am
They're basically shutting the whole area down! CTA train and bus service is suspended....Other entry points to the downtown area are closed as well. The bridges at Michigan, Columbus, State, Wabash and Dearborn are lifted.... Lifting the bridges,that's so cars can't get in, that's a clever move, those are there to lift for large boats giving ample warning, basically by appt.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:21am
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday traced a June decline in police activity to demonstrations tied to the death of George Floyd, categorically denying that Chicago cops had returned to a defensive crouch because they fear she won’t back them.
Lightfoot said June was a “month of civic uprising” and police officers were tied up “making sure that people could safely” express their First Amendment rights.
“The first two weeks in June, we had probably five-to-10 marches every single day. So, yeah, they weren’t making traffic stops and they weren’t making a lot of arrests because they were busy in making sure that the people [who] were out in the streets in their righteous indignation over the murder of George Floyd were able to express themselves safely.”
The Sun-Times reported this week that as murders soared during the month of June, police activity plummeted.
During the first 28 days of June, the number of murders was up 83% compared to the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, arrests were down 55%. Street stops fell by 74% and traffic stops dropped by 86%.
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has blamed rock-bottom morale and distrust of Lightfoot for the dramatic slowdown in police activity.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/city-hall/2020/7/1/21310501/chicago-police-activity-slowdown-civic-unrest-protests-looting-crime
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 9:51am
Similar technique used by NYPD
https://www.insider.com/police-have-historically-protested-by-making-fewer-arrests-its-become-2020-6
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:05am
not gonna happen anymore in Chicago:
Mayor was in on that conference, fully supporting.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:31pm
video using a car as a battering ram to get in a store:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:03am
A.P. including quotes from mayor & superintendent:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:10am
I posted tweets from and about the Englewood incident last night, including a video, photo an news articles,
in two comments here at the end of my news thread about shooting incidents this weekend.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:18am
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.'s tweet 15 mins. ago, angry about the looters, that martyrs King, Evers are crying in shame:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:44am
Two girls recorded themselves looting and then put the video on the net for all to see?! Is this for real?!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:50am
not The Onion, real forecast:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 1:36pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 1:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:12pm
these are just to irritate Peracles Please:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:22pm
I always thought should nationalize And give them away. Sledgehammers, not sure, but why not.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:40pm
Mayor Lightfoot:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 2:57am
Camping as protesting?
Get a room?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f34b532c5b6960c067057f6
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 3:03am
Indeed, Chicago's Magnificent Mile could look like downtown White Plains, NY soon, which now has a Walmart, TGIF, and CVS on a once vibrant Main St. that once had a lot of interesting boutiques alongside mom and pop stores and restaurants.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:34pm