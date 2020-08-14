Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This Seattle protest has nothing to do with police, it has to do with harassing owners of property in a gentrifying neighborhood in Seattle, and it's being played up a lot by right-wing users on Twitter:
By Jacob Knutson @ Axios.com, 10 hrs. ago
Several European countries have reported a jump in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a drop in cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Aug. 29
Off-the-radar battles between moderates and progressives have broken out over health care, police reform and primary challenges.
More than a decade after the innovative Florida-based fact-checking organization Politifact.org won a Pulitzer Prize, fact-checking may make less of a difference than ever.
“My biggest takeaway of the last four years is probably realizing the extent to which big chunks of America are living in a different universe of news/facts with basically no shared reality,” was how Charlie Warzel, who writes about the information wars for the New York Times put it last week.
The situation has only become worse since then. And as scholars have observed, calling out falsehoods forcefully may actually cause people to hold tighter to their beliefs.
A New Jersey 18-year-old has been billed nearly $2,500 in police overtime costs after she organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her town over affordable housing. ... According to the report, she received a letter alongside her bill that said because she did not meet with city officials before holding the protest, they had to scramble to find police to work overtime for the event. But Gil says she did not want to meet in person over coronavirus concerns and her offer for a virtual meeting with officials was rejected.
The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28
After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.
This is not getting enough attention.— fleur de lis #FBR (@ceanothus101) August 29, 2020
Louisiana suffered ‘tremendous devastation’ at height of Hurricane Laura’s power - The Washington Post https://t.co/mg9BdMZ5PC via @GoogleNews
Iowa's positivity rate today was 79%. SEVENTY-NINE PERCENT! our positive cases outnumbered our negatives. https://t.co/cGr4XYVuUE— Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) August 28, 2020
How can you not be intrigued by a new publication with this initial raft of articles?
Congrats on shipping @salonium, @s8mb, @bswud, and @ns_whit.https://t.co/T3LS5bN81t pic.twitter.com/2RykpQhNn6
Even with the increase in murders, however, the mayhem in cities does not begin to rival the high-crime era of late 1980s and early 1990s. The murder rate in New York this year is about where it was in 2012 and well below all eight years when Mr. Giuliani was mayor.
Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said that crime this summer has not spread across cities in the same way it did 30 years ago. It appears to be concentrated in poor neighborhoods. “Cities are not awash in crime,” he said.
By the NYTimes' veteran architecture and urban planning critic:
There's a lot of lying and hatred out there right now, dividing Americans, enflaming racism, denigrating cities. What does the American Dream look like today? How is New York actually doing? Look to Jackson Heights for answers, inspiration and hope 1/— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) August 28, 2020
https://t.co/Lkt88t683A
Guess what, from Japan of course https://t.co/MtTUlDJ4SE cc @Noahpinion— ah* PhD (@accidentalflyer) August 28, 2020
sooo blatant!
#ELB: “Kanye West campaign files lawsuit to try to get on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin” https://t.co/bf4EvJVVeT— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) August 29, 2020
There is no reason to trust law enforcement in Kenosha.
Here are the words of the sheriff in 2018
“I’m to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren’t worth saving,” Beth said. “We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives. These five people could care less about that 16-year-old who just got his driver’s license yesterday. They drove through a red light, they stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing, and they don’t care.”
"Six months into the pandemic, the virus has crept into much of life. Mundane acts carry the possibility of peril." https://t.co/EaowAZ2cU8— Elisha Brown (@elishacbrown) August 28, 2020
YES YES YES; listen to them, they know. Hannity, Tucker, Ingraham, et. al., Fox is distraction trolling/war gaming for liberals and a small number conservative old people (the latter includes Drumpf, of course.)
Democrats and media outlets obsess over alternative facts pushed by Fox News. They’re missing the most dangerous peddler of conspiracy theories and political lies. Facebook is the outlet most responsible for creating alternate realities that damage democracies across the globe. https://t.co/7jdXuUOrT6
I recall this kind of conflict was a major theme of a couple episodes of "Shameless" on Showtime a couple years back. The eldest daughter, Fiona, wants badly to climb out of the "white trash" life she was born into, scrapes together a way to buy a small apt. bldg. to rehab when an opportunity appears out of the blue and becomes a landlord, puts sweat equity into it and has to deal with similar accusations, protests and trouble. Even though she herself comes from the local "trash" who couldn't afford the rents she will charge.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:02am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 7:05pm
Rav is a 19 year old Sikh whose family got rich after emigrating to Canada, from which he has concluded white privilege is actually a fallacy.
He is now an expert on not only "injustice, anarchy and violence", but also on race, music, literature and culture and writes for Murdoch publications.
by NCD on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:01pm
Appreciate you pointing that out. But to me that makes him all the more Interesting to read. Means he has "influencer" status. Getting published by Foreign Policy at 19 when there are tons of more experienced writers begging for work is no small feat. Certainly comparatively Newt Gingrich is no longer much of an influencer except with old crochety "get off my lawn" types (that said, I do believe that the WSJ editorial board still speaks to and for a significant audience of people with power in society.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:03am
The following story reminds me of a divide between far left activists and liberals and the Democratic party. One which I don't see addressed very much. The latter very much supports "the Feds", i.e., the F.B.I. and the federal prosecutors in pursuit of many instances of Trumpco breaking down the rule of law. But the latter also shows little vocal support of the very same pursing anarchist activity. Either staying silent or actually being supportive of ant-Fed activity like attacking Fed. courthouses, because those attacking are presumed to be part and parcel of the BLM movement:
You're either for the Federal rule of law or ya ain't. If ya ain't, you are aligned with the libertarian ethos which traditionally aligns with the Republican party ethos. (This is also the main reason that they are not supportive of Feds investigating and prosecuting Trumpco.)
I suspect this situation is eventually going to change now that the Democrats' vice presidential candidate is a former district attorney and state attorney general.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:31am
another example of those evil Feds preying on extremists:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:57am
Chicago this evening:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:43pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:03pm
Surprise, even tho they are part of the Deep State working against Donald Trump, FBI thinks burning police cars is not a good thing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:34pm
It also seems they are proud of "Operation Legend" and are promoting it publicly.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:37pm
yeah here's proof that this is definitely a meme that the Trump campaign is planning to pound, hoping to get some of those suburban wimmin voters:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:37pm
The Portland crew just won't go home at night, they are addicted to war on the streets:
Don't they see how counter productive this might be? How the end game might be that fellow citizens might vote for more police, not less?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:09am
Black Republican woman running for Congress from MD, with video ad attacking Baltimore's failed government:
Kimberly Klacik @kimKBaltimore
US House candidate, MD-7
Republican Congressional Nominee in MD-District 7. ProTrump. Anti-Squad. Zero Tolerance for Corruption. TERM LIMITS, no lifelong pensions. Vote Nov 3rd KimKForCongress.com
Currently has 174,900 followers on Twitter
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:37pm
She is running against Kweisi Mfume to replace the late Elijah Cummings. She doesn't live in the district, but promises to move there if she wins
https://www.baltimoresun.com/politics/bs-md-pol-whos-who-district-7-klacik-20200205-tpuj4p6ofng25e6p5i4oisxvgy-story.html
But, she does have Twitter followers.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52pm
The point is: her campaign operatives know it's an issue that resounds with many swing voter types and even possibly some normally loyal Dem types like are featured in the ad saying it's crazy want to want to defund police. And she probably has real savvy campaign operatives, paid for with big Republican donations. We should all be grateful the talented operatives of the Lincoln Project are volunteering their time to be on Biden's side this go round. I note they avoid touching the defund police and BLM topic-how strange, NOT. NOT because it's better not to go there until at least the election is over! It's the economy and the pandemic, stupid, and throw in Trump corruptino. Republicans wil be glad to distract to the police/BLM topic because they know they can catch some important votes this way.
If you don't think it resounds, go back and check out some of those Twitter followers, can't all be right wing nut cases.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:00am
I'll wait for the election results.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:05am
I doubt she's going to win, that's not the point. (And it will prove nothing to me if she loses.)That's not the point of those funding her either. Those Twitter followers and the buzz from them are the point. Their point is: it is okay to be afraid of what many BLM radicals are demanding, see even this black woman from Baltimore feels the same way enough so to run for Congress to change it. And stressed: it's okay to vote for a Republican even if you are black. Which translates to if you are white but don't like the idea of defunding police and want to vote for a Republican that does not support the same, does not mean you are a racist
Here meme is being supported for the possibility of it's effect on national races allover.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:17am
Mfume on personal experience with the police.
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2020/06/22/kweisi-mfume-police-brutality-legislative-priorities-interview/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:33am
I think it's called wisdom from experience:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:05pm
I follow this guy because he has a keen interest in art, he's a financial advisor who lives in NJ but loves NYC, calls the latter "his city." He's socially liberal but loyally pro-Israel so I suspect he's a swing voter. He mostly doesn't tweet about politics but he just tweeted this:
Were he a resident of NYC, this would be an example of your classic voter for Giuliani and Bloomberg for mayor.
Certainly he and his wife would be excellent examples of "suburbanite" voters this time around.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:27am
If he is voting for Giuliani and Bloomberg, what makes him a swing voter?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:58am
huh? How the fuck do you think they became mayor of NYC? Tons of registered Democrats voted for them!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:06pm
From his twitter feed
He refers to a tweet about Chris Christie criticizing Kasich as "fantastic"
I am not seeing where this guy is a swing voter
https://twitter.com/NoahPollak
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:25pm
Chris Christie said it, must be true, amirite?
And you think a guy who contributes to the Beacon Is what we mean by a "swing voter"? I hear the mushrooms are really good during lockdown season.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:36pm
Uh, cuz everything about him makes him seem Dem liberal? But if the Dem pols can't do their job, he'll swing the other way?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:07pm
Reminds me of this very publicly known very experienced Dem whose recent statements illustrate your point quite well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:27pm
and my takeaway from all of this: I think it would be very helpful for the national offices this time around if more Dems spoke out like this about the mismanagment of big cities. Not just surretipitously leave them out of convention talk, but actually acknowledge the problem and say they are into helping fix it.'
I have even seen some of the more troubled mayoralties say they would like some kind of help from the Federal government at this time but unfortunately at this time all they get is offerings of exactly the wrong thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:35pm
Sista Souljah, indeed - but dead babies are more important than chilling but mostly empty rhetoric.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:38pm
speaking of Sister Souljah, I see the line of thinking here being pursued by rmrd is in denial of the reality that four Republicans were invited to speak at the opening of the Democratic convention last night. He should be complaining to organizers how they let the enemy in? Talk about being in a bubble...in the bubble of the olden daze when everyone just voted party line
and WTF was evil about voting for Bloomberg, seems to me many in the Dem party were begging him to run for president on the Dem ticket not so long ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:50pm
Bloomberg was critical to Biden's acceptance - the Daddy (Warbucks) Figure couldnt cut it, validating Joe as the good enough not-Bernie - all his lukewarmness forgiven. (just please don't make me have to listen to another mawkish tale about Beau - he died at 46 after 6 years of illness, not tragically ať 13 nor in a freak accident bringing rescue items to Yugoslavia or Africa. I.e. people die all the time.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:11pm
I can't tell parody anymore.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:40am
what the Financial Times saw:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 12:16am
unless one's goal is to get Trump re-elected in order to start a revolution, it's just plain dumb to attack suburbanites and liberal gentry types over their privilege or some such; just hold it in until the November election is over for chrissake. Nothing such types are screaming they want accomplished is going to happen within a couple of months:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:16pm
especially you don't do this in the Midwest where you need all the friendlies you can muster and people will simply not cotton to this kind of public shaming, you are not in Portland, Dorothy, they don't get that coastal type stuff, they don't even get it when they see it in a movie unless they have higher education. Frank Luntz knows, these are the swing type people he's had in focus groups for decades. Just because they told the pollster they support your protest doesn't mean they are ready to be drafted for the front lines.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:27pm