Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
How a pudgy 17 year-old aspiring cop-to-be's life changed in a few minutes one hot summer night. So what happened? Best play-by-play media report so far of the event:
On the night of Tuesday, August 25, protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin became violent leading to the death of two individuals. 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse faces six charges including first degree intentional homicide. Investigative reporter Emmanuelle Saliba used footage from that night collected by NBC News's Social Newsgathering Team to piece together what happened. Warning: the footage is graphic and may be disturbing.
Comments
Another video:
Kyle Rittenhouse - Let's talk facts in the Kenosha Wisconsin shooting from a Lawyer's standpoint
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:53am
That guy is excellent. He's thought about all the angles, he really does think like the best jury trial lawyers. I especially like how he said he didn't think a lot of 40 year olds have the maturity to deal with a protest/riot, much less a 17 yr. old, that he didn't like the idea of kids even being at these things, but then he threw in this zinger: on the other hand doesn't bother us to send 18 yr. olds to fight overseas. Then he also throws in: everybody there was illegal, there was a curfew. Appreciate you sharing, think he's got a new fan.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 2:58pm
P.S. the great thing about people like this is that they cut off a lot of the time-consuming bullshit debate that I don't enjoy. He starts and finishes the whole debate in one swoop so you skip to the real nitty gritty.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:01pm
He really was excellent in presenting what evidence was available. Happy you appreciated that, too.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:51pm
WOKE? Trump wants blood running in the streets. Doesn't matter who's, as long as it's not him.
"5/30/20 - 'No Blame?' ABC News finds 54 cases invoking 'Trump' in connection with violence, threats, alleged assaults. President Donald Trump insists he deserves no blame for divisions in America.
"I think my rhetoric brings people together," Trump said last year, four days after a 21-year-old allegedly posted an anti-immigrant screed online and then allegedly opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 and injuring dozens of others. "
WOKE Yet?
Biden Says Trump Is ‘Rooting for More Violence’ Amid Kenosha Unrest link
by NCD on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:09pm
A little information on the guy "cutting to the chase" on YouTube they praise above.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colion_Noir
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:21pm
Again with the ad hominem.
Why can you not separate what is said from who says it?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:49pm
Your comment made me lol, Emma. What are you trying to do? Change the local culture? Cutting out ad hominem would be putting a muzzle on most of dag.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 9:42pm
Huh?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:48pm
Trump will return to the scene of the crime, hold a blood and soil rally in Kenosha, hoping to stoke more violence, hate and division, exactly one week after Trump supporter Rittenhouse murdered 2 protestors.
Trump will congratulate the courageous Kenosha police force, members of which spent Tuesday evening joy riding in armored military vehicles, throwing water bottles to Rittenhouse and other armed vigilantes. The Kenosha cops were video taped saying, "thanks to you guys, great job, we appreciate you", over and over, from hatches they bravely and briefly stuck their heads out of .... totally unprofessional behavior, which led to the mayhem and death that night. That negligence, and the shooting of Jacob Blake, are incidents Kenosha will always be remembered for.
by NCD on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:12pm
I can easily solve all of this happening: protesters should obey curfew, especially when they are protesting against local law enforcement. After all, the want to look like they obey the law and want to make it clear that police do not always obey the law. Same with Trump. Dems want to make it look like they obey the law and he does not. Correct?
Watch that video that Emma posted instead of pooh poohing it because the guy takes money from the NRA. Ain't no angels in it. None. Nobody comes out looking good in Kenosha that night. It was a barroom brawl and riot, that's it. Some of the protesters wanted opponents to fight and they got them. It's like the song: war, what is it good for? absolutely nothing!
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:00am
War is Trump's objective. War in American streets.
His campaign plan is to incite chaos, crimes and protests. So he is going to Kenosha to walk through the blood in the streets like a criminal relishing his crime.
by NCD on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:28am