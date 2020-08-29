Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
How a pudgy 17 year-old aspiring cop-to-be's life changed in a few minutes one hot summer night. So what happened? Best play-by-play media report so far of the event:
On the night of Tuesday, August 25, protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin became violent leading to the death of two individuals. 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse faces six charges including first degree intentional homicide. Investigative reporter Emmanuelle Saliba used footage from that night collected by NBC News's Social Newsgathering Team to piece together what happened. Warning: the footage is graphic and may be disturbing.
Comments
Another video:
Kyle Rittenhouse - Let's talk facts in the Kenosha Wisconsin shooting from a Lawyer's standpoint
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:53am
That guy is excellent. He's thought about all the angles, he really does think like the best jury trial lawyers. I especially like how he said he didn't think a lot of 40 year olds have the maturity to deal with a protest/riot, much less a 17 yr. old, that he didn't like the idea of kids even being at these things, but then he threw in this zinger: on the other hand doesn't bother us to send 18 yr. olds to fight overseas. Then he also throws in: everybody there was illegal, there was a curfew. Appreciate you sharing, think he's got a new fan.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 2:58pm
P.S. the great thing about people like this is that they cut off a lot of the time-consuming bullshit debate that I don't enjoy. He starts and finishes the whole debate in one swoop so you skip to the real nitty gritty.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:01pm
He really was excellent in presenting what evidence was available. Happy you appreciated that, too.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:51pm
WOKE? Trump wants blood running in the streets. Doesn't matter who's, as long as it's not him.
"5/30/20 - 'No Blame?' ABC News finds 54 cases invoking 'Trump' in connection with violence, threats, alleged assaults. President Donald Trump insists he deserves no blame for divisions in America.
"I think my rhetoric brings people together," Trump said last year, four days after a 21-year-old allegedly posted an anti-immigrant screed online and then allegedly opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 and injuring dozens of others. "
WOKE Yet?
Biden Says Trump Is ‘Rooting for More Violence’ Amid Kenosha Unrest link
by NCD on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:09pm
A little information on the guy "cutting to the chase" on YouTube they praise above.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colion_Noir
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:21pm
Again with the ad hominem.
Why can you not separate what is said from who says it?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:49pm
Your comment made me lol, Emma. What are you trying to do? Change the local culture? Cutting out ad hominem would be putting a muzzle on most of dag.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 9:42pm
Huh?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:48pm