    Neuralink (not quite) live stream

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 7:07pm |

    https://youtu.be/iOWFXqT5MZ4

    Comments

    Peracles, I listened to this painful but intriguing demo.  I think Musk should get a chip to help him speak better.  
     

    It is fascinating, but the demo was really not ready for prime time.  The pigs offered zero in helping to understand what applications might be, and if having them on was to prove that 'No Pigs Were Injured In This Experiment," well, that really was only proof that the ones we saw seemed fine.  If people had not asked questions at the end the point of the whole thing would have been left unaddressed.  That said:

    WOW!  It could potentially offer spinal cord patients hope.  The other applications also show great promise, including restoring memories and other functions lost to dementia.  It may remove crippling traumas and help with PTSD and depression.  The concern I had, though, is the control that the system can have over the brain.  Actually, pretty scary in the wrong hands.
     

    My good friend got a brain implant which is connected to a battery under the skin on her chest wall. She had "Essential Tremor," and was unable even to eat without spattering food all over the place.  She can do anything now with her right hand that she ever could do and only regrets not doing right and left.  But there is no feedback.  It is a one-way therapeutic system.
     

    The difference with Elon's contraption is that it is two-way.  
     

    Thanks for posting this.  Regardless of my whiny rating, it is thought-provoking and I will be checking back for updates.


    by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:51pm

    Latest Comments

    more