Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28
After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.
The BREATHE Act, a four-part proposal named after the phrase uttered by Black men Eric Garner and George Floyd while in police choke holds, aims to codify the movement’s core objective: redirecting federal funds away from police, prisons and other parts of the criminal justice system and into underserved communities of color.
“I think that we've demonstrated over time that we have the rigor and the relationships and the expertise to truly generate meaningful ideas into public policy solutions," said Jessica Byrd, a Democratic strategist and lead organizer of the Black National Convention, the virtual gathering of activists taking place Friday night. “And the BREATHE Act is the best and highest example of that.”
The policy document is set to take center stage at the Black National Convention, which aims to create “a vision for Black Lives before the biggest election of our time, and long after.” While its architects recognize it does not have the necessary backing on Capitol Hill — even in a Democratic-majority House — they argue it’s an important marker for activists as they seek to turn the momentum gained through a summer of protest into political wins. How far they go in building support will be a critical test of the movement’s enduring influence, post-George Floyd [....]
Comments
Presents the question, will the above change the below situation?
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:12am
Begs the question if voters noted the violation of the Hatch Act
Wonder if people realize that the Kenosha shooter was a Trump supporter
Trump supporters committed mass shootings targeting suspected immigrants in El Paso
A Trump supporter sent pipe bombs to Democratic Party officials
The shooter who attacked a mosque in Christchurch NZ quoted Trump
Trump is killing people with nonexistent COVID policy
Trump lied about his taxes.
Trump sees the trauma in cities says only he can fix things
The unrest is happening during his watch.
If we are going to discuss scare tactics, we need to address both sides and figure the bigger danger.
Edit to add:
We can add in voter suppression and destruction of the Post Office
His niece and sister talked about Trump's flawed character
Trump even lied about where hurricanes were headed
We should not sugarcoat what is happening in the cities, but we have to balance it with the danger of keeping Trump in office.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 10:50am
John Dean has a new book "Authoritarian Nightmare". Dean, with the help of a psychologist, details the beliefs of Trump supporters. They are MUCH scarier than the Lefties and the Woke.
https://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/27/john_dean_nixon_trump_authoritarianism
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:46am
In this election, white voters will have to overcome their tribal fears and realize that the protests that occur after police shot or kill a black man is because they feel under constant threat by the police. You expect criminals to be criminals. When it is legal for police to kill you when you are sleeping in your own home and the police already found the person named in the search warrant, we should all be outraged.
We cannot let people off the hook if they vote for a racist authoritarian. Go back and listen to Doc Rivers and dismiss him as a Negro Whisperer.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 1:00pm