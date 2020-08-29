    EmmaZahn's picture

    Kenosha Shooting 2, Kyle Rittenhouse

    By EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:28am |

    How a pudgy 17 year-old aspiring cop-to-be's life changed in a few minutes one hot summer night. So what happened? Best play-by-play media report so far of the event:

     

     

     

    On the night of Tuesday, August 25, protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin became violent leading to the death of two individuals. 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse faces six charges including first degree intentional homicide. Investigative reporter Emmanuelle Saliba used footage from that night collected by NBC News's Social Newsgathering Team to piece together what happened. Warning: the footage is graphic and may be disturbing.

     

    Another video:

    Kyle Rittenhouse - Let's talk facts in the Kenosha Wisconsin shooting from a Lawyer's standpoint

     

     


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:53am

