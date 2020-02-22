Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28
After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.
This is not getting enough attention.— fleur de lis #FBR (@ceanothus101) August 29, 2020
Louisiana suffered ‘tremendous devastation’ at height of Hurricane Laura’s power - The Washington Post https://t.co/mg9BdMZ5PC via @GoogleNews
Iowa's positivity rate today was 79%. SEVENTY-NINE PERCENT! our positive cases outnumbered our negatives. https://t.co/cGr4XYVuUE— Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) August 28, 2020
How can you not be intrigued by a new publication with this initial raft of articles?
Congrats on shipping @salonium, @s8mb, @bswud, and @ns_whit.https://t.co/T3LS5bN81t pic.twitter.com/2RykpQhNn6
Even with the increase in murders, however, the mayhem in cities does not begin to rival the high-crime era of late 1980s and early 1990s. The murder rate in New York this year is about where it was in 2012 and well below all eight years when Mr. Giuliani was mayor.
Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said that crime this summer has not spread across cities in the same way it did 30 years ago. It appears to be concentrated in poor neighborhoods. “Cities are not awash in crime,” he said.
By the NYTimes' veteran architecture and urban planning critic:
There's a lot of lying and hatred out there right now, dividing Americans, enflaming racism, denigrating cities. What does the American Dream look like today? How is New York actually doing? Look to Jackson Heights for answers, inspiration and hope 1/— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) August 28, 2020
https://t.co/Lkt88t683A
Guess what, from Japan of course https://t.co/MtTUlDJ4SE cc @Noahpinion— ah* PhD (@accidentalflyer) August 28, 2020
sooo blatant!
#ELB: “Kanye West campaign files lawsuit to try to get on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin” https://t.co/bf4EvJVVeT— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) August 29, 2020
There is no reason to trust law enforcement in Kenosha.
Here are the words of the sheriff in 2018
“I’m to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren’t worth saving,” Beth said. “We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives. These five people could care less about that 16-year-old who just got his driver’s license yesterday. They drove through a red light, they stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing, and they don’t care.”
"Six months into the pandemic, the virus has crept into much of life. Mundane acts carry the possibility of peril." https://t.co/EaowAZ2cU8— Elisha Brown (@elishacbrown) August 28, 2020
YES YES YES; listen to them, they know. Hannity, Tucker, Ingraham, et. al., Fox is distraction trolling/war gaming for liberals and a small number conservative old people (the latter includes Drumpf, of course.)
Democrats and media outlets obsess over alternative facts pushed by Fox News. They’re missing the most dangerous peddler of conspiracy theories and political lies. Facebook is the outlet most responsible for creating alternate realities that damage democracies across the globe. https://t.co/7jdXuUOrT6
The Iron Curtain descends. No getting out. https://t.co/JHEfvbEm1r— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) August 28, 2020
“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln,” Mr. Trump said.
Syria is suffering a massive coronavirus outbreak. But you won’t hear about it from President Bashar al-Assad, @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/Euyf1Y6K5q— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) August 27, 2020
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:10pm
George Floyd was a felon, but it seems in his last 7 years out of prison, he made good on his effort to reform (based on Wikipedia) He shouldn't be lionized not should he be demonized. And it always makes me uncomfortable when someone references Thomas Sowell, who always came across as a superficial partisan hack, though I haven't read him in a decade.
ETA: ugh, case in point
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:57am
Point taken. But at the same time, I want academics who are always looking at what all colleagues are writing. I do appreciate Anon's challenge here. Perhaps he's sympathetic to Sowell type thinking, so what? Being sympathetic is not the same thing as the almost hysterical acceptance of woke-a-tude that's happening all at once. Which I think Anon. describes well. On Twitter, I am seeing the only ones brave enough to challenge using their name in public are safe Pulitzer winner types like Annette Gordon-Reed. It takes that kind of power to be able to challenge the tide in the history -biz, everyone else is cowed, even those with tenure.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:09am
Overall it was very well written, and I agreed with much. I pointed out 2 things that detracted from it in my eyes. Sorry I didn't make that clear. Yes, I support the diversity of ideas in academia and elsewhere. I'm a bundle of contradictions myself - how could I not love that? (I also left off his/her petty use of 'Democrat' as an adjective) (Sowell is a rather autocratic thinker, so imitating him would be jumping from the woke pan into the alt-right fire - not an improvement in my eyes - whereas respecting/being interested in some of his ideas is just investing in the market or casino of ideas, wherever the chips may lie - certainly there's more nuance and spectrum to our analysis and intellectual offerings than two (literally) violent extremes?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:33am
Happened to see a Sowell article praising this book "Injustice" from 2011, and I think it was one of those bellwether events in how the right would deal with race and the justice department (along with voter fraud hype, but the former is more important to today's QAnon fighting "leftwing racists"). Not the heavily sock-puppeted 5-star reviews.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/reviews/1596982772/ref=cm_cr_dp_mb_top?ie=UTF8
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:00am
Heather Mac Donald:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59pm
