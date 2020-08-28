There is no reason to trust law enforcement in Kenosha.

Here are the words of the sheriff in 2018

“I’m to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren’t worth saving,” Beth said. “We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives. These five people could care less about that 16-year-old who just got his driver’s license yesterday. They drove through a red light, they stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing, and they don’t care.” “Let’s put them in jail. Let’s stop them from, truly, at least some of these males, going out and getting 10 other women pregnant and having small children. Let’s put them away. At some point, we have to stop being politically correct. I don’t care what race, I don’t care how old they are. If there’s a threshold that they cross. These people have to be warehoused, no recreational time in jails. We put them away for the rest of their lives so the rest of us can be better.”

https://www.theroot.com/top-kenosha-police-prosecutor-under-increased-scrutiny-1844883493

(Link to newspaper has a firewall)

Note that the white teenager who shot two men protesting in Kenosha. He was not arrested until the next day.

Here are words and actions of the prosecutor

The ACLU also called for the Kenosha Chief of Police Daniel Miskinis to resign. In a press conference about the protest shooting on Wednesday, Miskinis blamed victims of the shooting for being outside past curfew “Everybody involved was out after the curfew. I’m not going to make a great deal of it but the point is the curfew is in place to protect,” said Miskinis. “Had the persons not been...in violation of that, perhaps the situation that unfolded would not have happened.” Sheskey and another police officer remain on administrative duty as the state’s Department of Justice investigates the shooting; Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley will determine whether to charge the officers with a crime. Graveley is best known for his decision to charge a 17-year-old Black girl who killed her alleged sex trafficker in self-defense with murder, handing her an unfathomable $1 million bond. His office was investigating the accused child abuser, Andy Volar, at the time of his death but had not detained him, despite finding home videos of him sexually abusing underage girls—all of whom were Black.

https://www.theroot.com/17-year-old-chrystul-kizer-faces-life-in-prison-for-kil-1840562154

There is no trust