Prior stuff: http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/hr-puffer-stuffer-relocated-32074
How can you not be intrigued by a new publication with this initial raft of articles?
Congrats on shipping @salonium, @s8mb, @bswud, and @ns_whit.https://t.co/T3LS5bN81t pic.twitter.com/2RykpQhNn6
Even with the increase in murders, however, the mayhem in cities does not begin to rival the high-crime era of late 1980s and early 1990s. The murder rate in New York this year is about where it was in 2012 and well below all eight years when Mr. Giuliani was mayor.
Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said that crime this summer has not spread across cities in the same way it did 30 years ago. It appears to be concentrated in poor neighborhoods. “Cities are not awash in crime,” he said.
By the NYTimes' veteran architecture and urban planning critic:
There's a lot of lying and hatred out there right now, dividing Americans, enflaming racism, denigrating cities. What does the American Dream look like today? How is New York actually doing? Look to Jackson Heights for answers, inspiration and hope 1/— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) August 28, 2020
https://t.co/Lkt88t683A
Guess what, from Japan of course https://t.co/MtTUlDJ4SE cc @Noahpinion— ah* PhD (@accidentalflyer) August 28, 2020
sooo blatant!
#ELB: “Kanye West campaign files lawsuit to try to get on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin” https://t.co/bf4EvJVVeT— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) August 29, 2020
There is no reason to trust law enforcement in Kenosha.
Here are the words of the sheriff in 2018
“I’m to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren’t worth saving,” Beth said. “We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives. These five people could care less about that 16-year-old who just got his driver’s license yesterday. They drove through a red light, they stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing, and they don’t care.”
"Six months into the pandemic, the virus has crept into much of life. Mundane acts carry the possibility of peril." https://t.co/EaowAZ2cU8— Elisha Brown (@elishacbrown) August 28, 2020
YES YES YES; listen to them, they know. Hannity, Tucker, Ingraham, et. al., Fox is distraction trolling/war gaming for liberals and a small number conservative old people (the latter includes Drumpf, of course.)
Democrats and media outlets obsess over alternative facts pushed by Fox News. They’re missing the most dangerous peddler of conspiracy theories and political lies. Facebook is the outlet most responsible for creating alternate realities that damage democracies across the globe. https://t.co/7jdXuUOrT6
The Iron Curtain descends. No getting out. https://t.co/JHEfvbEm1r— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) August 28, 2020
“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln,” Mr. Trump said.
Syria is suffering a massive coronavirus outbreak. But you won’t hear about it from President Bashar al-Assad, @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/Euyf1Y6K5q— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) August 27, 2020
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from areas outside the city. The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71 percent of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere.
The survey was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore. This year the city is on another near record pace for homicides, with 214 murders thus far this year.
I always wondered why weather reporters had to go outside to convince you that it was trading heavily or there were strong winds,
This reporter almost got clocked
Using tax dollars to move whole communities out of flood zones, an idea long dismissed as radical, is swiftly becoming policy https://t.co/8Z9NDXOH9Q— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 27, 2020
Scots tape (Odd Lang Sign)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/26/shock-an-aw-us-teenager-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 4:16pm
Nate Silver just warnin' about Black and Hispanic voters:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:09pm
heh I am glad I am not watching tonite:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:35pm
p.s. it was bad, he says he could use more time than CNN gave him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:31am
Say their names?
Heckuva job Trumpie?
It's madness. Why haven't people from Florida removed their governor? Remember when Schwarzenegger became governor by recall vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:55am
Say their names indeed, I'm sure many of them were Afro-American. Remember when we were supposed to care about that? Instead everyone, including wealthy basketball players, Obama and Biden and numerous anarchists who would like to see the federal government fall, are encouraging staying on meme with solidarity with anti-police protests as a top priority right now to offer a lifeline to the Trump campaign. Start to wonder whether somehow the cop in Kenosha was a Putin agent. The lack of perspective, geez. It's just as irrational as white evangelical republicans caring a great deal about fetuses and very little about suffering live children. I'm getting sick of hearing how dumb Fox news viewers are, there's plenty of dumb people on the left who imagine police abuse has continuously going up (rather than slowly going down) instead of realizing that what really happened, what they are seeing, is the results of everyone having a video camera. Maybe we need to video cam every single Covid death and disability
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:39am
globalist Christian conspiracy to quit hating the other for what "they" did
(Is anniversary of Christchurch massacre in NZ)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:12pm
The more Jared on teevee, the better chance Biden has?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:52pm
I am coming to the conclusion that most Dem mayors overall seem to think looting as well as vandalism of community property is both wrong and illegal:
And then there's them who think Trump rules rule and what good for the goose is good for the gander and those who feel like their tribe has been victimized and are willing to grab deserve what they can get away with.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:24pm
It's socialism for anyone smart enough to steal from big international banks or Magnificent Mile luxury boutiques and the rest of you schlumpfs are screwed?
This whole meme gvies me a deja vus allover again from NYC back in the Reagan era, there were corporate raiders and following in their example, there were also dudes if they needed a car they just pulled out a gun and hijacked one, and if the needed those sneakers or a Walkman, they just used a knife to get one. Cause after all, Carl Icahn and Ronnie said it was okay, better than being a welfare queen, showing some gumption hustle and work ethic, not just sitting on the sofa collecting gummint checks...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:32pm
Every one except the looters and some of the activists think the looting and violence is wrong. But the only way to stop violence is with violence. That's the problem but eventually they're going to have to face it. It's not going to burn itself out. The looters and the violent aren't going to just get tired of it and stop.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:26pm
Melania & the Heathers
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:50pm
The Onion just dug up and tweeted this March, 2018 piece. I'd love to have listened in on the discussion about doing that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 9:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 10:34pm