Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A group of athletes led by LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November’s election, a person familiar with the plans says. https://t.co/q0bob9G03e— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020
"Six months into the pandemic, the virus has crept into much of life. Mundane acts carry the possibility of peril." https://t.co/EaowAZ2cU8— Elisha Brown (@elishacbrown) August 28, 2020
YES YES YES; listen to them, they know. Hannity, Tucker, Ingraham, et. al., Fox is distraction trolling/war gaming for liberals and a small number conservative old people (the latter includes Drumpf, of course.)
Democrats and media outlets obsess over alternative facts pushed by Fox News. They’re missing the most dangerous peddler of conspiracy theories and political lies. Facebook is the outlet most responsible for creating alternate realities that damage democracies across the globe. https://t.co/7jdXuUOrT6
The Iron Curtain descends. No getting out. https://t.co/JHEfvbEm1r— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) August 28, 2020
“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln,” Mr. Trump said.
Syria is suffering a massive coronavirus outbreak. But you won’t hear about it from President Bashar al-Assad, @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/Euyf1Y6K5q— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) August 27, 2020
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from areas outside the city. The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71 percent of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere.
The survey was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore. This year the city is on another near record pace for homicides, with 214 murders thus far this year.
I always wondered why weather reporters had to go outside to convince you that it was trading heavily or there were strong winds,
This reporter almost got clocked
Using tax dollars to move whole communities out of flood zones, an idea long dismissed as radical, is swiftly becoming policy https://t.co/8Z9NDXOH9Q— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 27, 2020
Thai PM warns nation could be 'engulfed in flames' if division persists https://t.co/TXxvF3SkwA Comments come after month of near-daily rallies led by students calling for his ouster, new constitution and fresh election, with some drawing over 10,000 protesters— 9DASHLINE (@9DashLine) August 27, 2020
A group of athletes led by LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November’s election, a person familiar with the plans says. https://t.co/q0bob9G03e— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020
Hurricane Laura makes landfall https://t.co/XzNuiZJQkf— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 27, 2020
DEVELOPING: Minneapolis murder suspect kills himself in broad daylight as police close in, widespread looting underway even AFTER cops release disturbing video -- https://t.co/LRCNUXhb94 pic.twitter.com/FLsWtWmnIp— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 27, 2020
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
“After feeling “100 percent on the fence” about who he will vote for in November, he is increasingly nervous that Democratic state leaders seem unable to contain the spiraling crisis.” https://t.co/ZVNixkn5FW— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 27, 2020
Bold presidential campaign action to "reduce the tests, reduce the numbers", does not include not testing asymptomatic people who will meet with Trump:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was instructed by higher-ups within the Trump administration to its coronavirus testing guidelines modify this week to exclude people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 — even if they have been recently exposed to the virus....
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I give him credit for pushing this right now. It's what Keisha Lance Bottoms said. This is how you fix it. This is how you protest.This is what past civil rights protesters fought to be able to do. Get off the fucking streets (an activity which threatens to help Trump win) and get on this wagon instead.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:43am
waaaay savvier than street protesting:
betcha Keisha Lance-Bottoms for one, loves the idea.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 3:07pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:02pm