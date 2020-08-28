    Fascism, Caesarism, Weimar...? What really is the most accurate analogy?

    By artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 2:21pm |

    I really feel like the world would benefit from having more than one historical reference, so not everything was a choice between “totally fine” and “Hitler.” https://t.co/na2MBM0QEn

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 28, 2020

    Napoleon is a good point of reference for learning how to distill a democratically minded populace into tools of authority.
    But it doesn't account for the Fellini clown car element. Napoleon was very good at his job at first.


    by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:17pm

    Also Napoleon was certainly not isolationist and xenophobic, he was Empire with a capital E.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:43pm

    Kind of like the first European union but with too many dead Prussians to make it work.


    by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:40pm

    Jilani makes a good point in that one thing that has been ramping down is nation-state militarism:

    Actually got me thinking about how the lack of this encourages rogue militias?

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:40pm

    I know that the McCloskey's weren't protecting their property and Rittenhouse wasn't protecting himself. They were trying to provoke confrontations and violence. I don't see any similarities between myself and them. But I do have guns and if mobs of any color started to loot stores and burn building in my town I get those guns out of the back of my closet and load them up. I'm very liberal, what's now called an old school liberal, but I was raised in rural PA with a large hunter community. I don't have an AR-15. Just hunting rifles for rabbit, deer,etc. But you know, I'm not rich. I can't afford to lose the rv I live in.How would I replace it if it was burned? Where would I live without it?  I would protect my little slice of land and the buildings on it if a mob came to my door.

    That's not what the McCloskey's did. But many republicans aren't going to look into the details. They'll erroneously see people defending their property against the mob and support them. If that was actually what they were doing I'd support them too.


    by ocean-kat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:17pm

    There is a quality to their histrionic that asks: Why are you not attacking my house so I can legally shoot you?


    by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:33pm

