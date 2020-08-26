Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Bold presidential campaign action to "reduce the tests, reduce the numbers", does not include not testing asymptomatic people who will meet with Trump:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was instructed by higher-ups within the Trump administration to its coronavirus testing guidelines modify this week to exclude people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 — even if they have been recently exposed to the virus....
Despite what the Admin. is making the CDC say, presumably because Drumpf wants to hear it, the FDA gave emergency use authorization to Abbott's new $5 quick test, and they say they can do 50 million a month by Oct:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 2:41pm