Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from areas outside the city. The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71 percent of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere.
The survey was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore. This year the city is on another near record pace for homicides, with 214 murders thus far this year.
I always wondered why weather reporters had to go outside to convince you that it was trading heavily or there were strong winds,
This reporter almost got clocked
Using tax dollars to move whole communities out of flood zones, an idea long dismissed as radical, is swiftly becoming policy https://t.co/8Z9NDXOH9Q— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 27, 2020
Thai PM warns nation could be 'engulfed in flames' if division persists https://t.co/TXxvF3SkwA Comments come after month of near-daily rallies led by students calling for his ouster, new constitution and fresh election, with some drawing over 10,000 protesters— 9DASHLINE (@9DashLine) August 27, 2020
A group of athletes led by LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November’s election, a person familiar with the plans says. https://t.co/q0bob9G03e— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020
Hurricane Laura makes landfall https://t.co/XzNuiZJQkf— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 27, 2020
DEVELOPING: Minneapolis murder suspect kills himself in broad daylight as police close in, widespread looting underway even AFTER cops release disturbing video -- https://t.co/LRCNUXhb94 pic.twitter.com/FLsWtWmnIp— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 27, 2020
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
“After feeling “100 percent on the fence” about who he will vote for in November, he is increasingly nervous that Democratic state leaders seem unable to contain the spiraling crisis.” https://t.co/ZVNixkn5FW— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 27, 2020
Bold presidential campaign action to "reduce the tests, reduce the numbers", does not include not testing asymptomatic people who will meet with Trump:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was instructed by higher-ups within the Trump administration to its coronavirus testing guidelines modify this week to exclude people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 — even if they have been recently exposed to the virus....
The Hortons live just minutes from the Ortega River, in a predominantly white neighborhood of 1950s homes that tend to sell for $350,000 to $550,000. They had expected their home to appraise for around $450,000, but the appraiser felt differently, assigning a value of $330,000. Ms. Horton, who is Black, immediately suspected discrimination.
Hines told News4 she had just finished a late shift at her job and was on the couch asleep and unclothed when she heard a loud banging on her door.
Before she knew it, Hines said police came bursting through the door with a battering ram, smashing the door frame and pointing guns at her.
Hines’ 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.
“We are very much traumatized. Every time I think about it, I just want to cry,” Hines told News4. “I literally thought it was a dream. These kind of things need to stop. It just needs to stop.”
The country is headed for disaster as the pandemic devastates health services and livelihoods
Opinion by Jean Dreze @ Scientific American, August 25
[....] India is now ahead of all other countries in terms of the number of new recorded COVID-19 cases per day—close to 70,000 in mid-August. That’s about one fourth of world-wide new cases. Only two countries are anywhere close: Brazil and the United States; and India has lagged behind those two countries in achieving a reduction in daily cases.
they love the anger it produces.
Trump Isn’t Building a Case Against Biden. He’s Running a Convention to Troll the Press. https://t.co/hdn1hcOhwe via @thedailybeast— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 26, 2020
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Inconvenient facts:
- More Americans shoot themselves by accident than in Europe
- More American kids kill themselves or a friend playing with a gun than Europe
- More American adults accidentally shoot a family member than Europe
- More Americans intentionally murder a family member or acquaintance with a gun than in Europe
- More Americans try to carry guns onto commercial aircraft than Europe
- More Americans commit suicide with guns than in Europe
- More guns are stolen and used in crimes in America than in Europe
- There are more and deadlier mass shootings in America than in Europe
- More Americans are killed by stray bullets falling from the sky than in Europe
WHY..?? I ask you ....WHY ..?
BTW Coleman just graduated from Columbia College, NYC.
He doesn't want reparations as he would be "demeaned", and even at his young age he has determined for sure that the "basic premise of Black Lives Matter — that racist cops are killing unarmed black people — is false".
He is much loved by personalities on Fox News.
by NCD on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:56pm
I linked to the Gun Violence archive, which is fact.
Yes Hughes short comment in his tweet which I included is suggestive analysis.
But I think it is an important suggestion as to any ability to reform how police act in this country!
If they fear for their lives, they are not always going to be acting as rational as cops elsewhere. What to do about that?
I kept this separate from the political thread for a reason.
I disagree with you putting this comment of his into a political context. It's a real problem he's pointing out, a big problem. And the more people become armed during this current mess--which is happening for sure, new gunowners fueling rise in purchases, there is even an ammunition shortage, the worse the affects will get.
Edit to add: I don't agree with your tendency to judge quality of content by who uses it in politics for their spin. I don't feel everything should be about politics. Policing reform is one thing like that.
And actually, if I go there for a minute, I don't see Joe Biden disagreeing with much that Coleman Hughes writes at all in all that he has published in his short life. Because Fox spinners might cherry pick his stuff because he has black skin doesn't change that fact, it just means introducing racial polticization of every fucking thing. It's okay when Joe says it, but not when Coleman does, he's sposed to be more liberal...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:05pm
Back to topic. There are a lot of guns in this country and more all the time. There is not going to be an easy fix about that without a dictatorship visiting every house taking them and melting them down.
So in the meantime of, hopefully in the near future, having some more national gun control laws. Doesn't solve the problem of all the guns out there available to those with more criminal intent. Doesn't free the police to police in a way that Europeans do. So how do you train them
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:10pm
Here's the thing: you take it in a Fox vs. MSNBC political context as Hughes saying: feel sorry for the police, the suffer more than black people
For chrissake, he's not saying that at all! Quit politicizing it!!'
Yes of course that's what Hannity would say, it fits with ye olde support the troops ideology. Taking Coleman with black skin, says something we can cherry pick and put in on "our side"
Myself don't feel sorry for the police, I don't even like most police, I especially don't like hardboiled big city police. My father taught me growing up not to trust the police, As a city labor negotiator, he also taught me that they are extremely well paid in compensation and benefits for the risk that their job entails and they know that going in.
But neither is Hughes saying "feel sorry for all the police victims"! Feelings of the reader have nothing to do with it. The irrational feelings of cops is what he is pointing out!
He is pointing out: fear colors the work they do because of all the guns in this society. So that we can really try to fix something. At least a little.
You know the one thing I really disagree with you about, NCD, is how you have a closed mind about sources according to how they are politicized. That works well for me when Lulu posts all kinds of crap propaganda. But I don't think as a rule it works out well at all, all it does is stoke divisiveness by presuming everyone is doing propaganda and not just offering contrarian thinking or a new perpsective.
To not keep an open mind and just feed the divisiveness of only two versions of reality, we might as well just give up right now. Both sides are truly the problem. Reality is more than two sides.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 5:23pm
Joe Biden
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/19/us/politics/democrats-biden-defund-police.html
And
Coleman Hughes
https://www.dailywire.com/news/interview-coleman-hughes-on-police-reform-black-lives-matter-and-the-importance-of-data
As NCD notes, Biden sees racial bias, Hughes does not.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:29pm
She posted this in two places.
Blacks being killed by police is not a priority
Guy who just shot two people walked by Kenosha police without a problem
What is the allowable cops shot nationwide to police able to shoot black guy ratio?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:06pm
How many black died from Covid yesterday? How about those who now have no income, no job, getting evicted? Not a priority to rmrd types, priority is fighting police.
What about those whose family members have been murdered recently by non-police? Are they getting help from police tracking down those perps, are they getting justice? Or are police busy with protesting over a few cases?
Yes I do resent that anarchists have inflamed this topic right now and are hijacking the national discourse, which may help Trump win, it's hard not to think they might be doing it with the help of a foreign country.
Ain't going to change my mind on that, it's clearly irrational hysteria to make this the center of national discourse at this time. And may help Trump and Republicans win.
Blake case is being handled quickly, there has been progress on that front because of past protests. Now stop and prioritize numbers until the election if you care about actually affecting change rather than irrationally emoting on the streets and causing totally counterproductive results.
Don Lemon is not a right winger enemy of black people. Get rational for chrissakes.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:21pm
We are talking about police abuse. Another diversion on your part.
People are aware of the disparate effects of COVID on the black community.
I'm sure that you have done a great deal personally to combat COVID
I've made donations to food banks and charities that have the resources to help people in need.
Had a board meeting Tuesday with a charity figuring out how to help at risk children.
The charity usually did hands on work with schools but now we are working around COVID restrictions.
Don't dare tell me what is and is not a priority.
Edit to add:
I'm listening to "Caste" on Audible. You come to mind when Wilkerson mentions the rigid upper class in India. Hypocritical and clueless.
Lefties, Wokes, and rmrd types. Typical.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:58pm
well please leave this thread as a "diversion" then, as you call it and take your national emotional outrage fest against Dem local governments on their policing back to one of the many other threads for that purpose.
don't gaslight me, I'm not hijacking anything, it's you are hijacking on a new thread I made to keep emoting about police abuse and the politicization of that emoting out of it
Take it back to where that discussion is,not here. I even made a convenient list of all the many other threads about protests there in the first comment. You could take it to one of those as well.
But I am not talking about just Dagblog.
Just turn on your local news and see how people are more obsessed with things like schools reopening right now. For all colors of parents and teachers. The types who haven't seen a cop in a long time, but to them, going back to school could mean : death.
Your myopic bubble focus is not necessarily everyone's even if you convince not just all pro sports and their media, MSNBC CNN and Fox to focus on it, even if you get all the Korean pop groups and the Queen of England to talk about Blake and Kenosha. There are other angles.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 5:20pm
Also a short while ago Yglesias retweeted this Vox story:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:41pm