A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from areas outside the city. The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71 percent of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere.
The survey was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore. This year the city is on another near record pace for homicides, with 214 murders thus far this year.
Comments
Same thing as in NYC. Just more evidence for national gun laws, as everyone who has studied the gun violence problem for decades knows. Bloomberg is one of note, he specifically has put a lot of effort and money into the problem of guns being brought from a state where they are legal to one where they are illegal. You know, though, if one eventually has national gun laws, somebody will have to enforce them. And attempt to get all illegal guns off the streets somehow. As in: police vs. people who want to own them.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:58pm