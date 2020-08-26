Hines told News4 she had just finished a late shift at her job and was on the couch asleep and unclothed when she heard a loud banging on her door.

Before she knew it, Hines said police came bursting through the door with a battering ram, smashing the door frame and pointing guns at her.

Hines’ 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.

“We are very much traumatized. Every time I think about it, I just want to cry,” Hines told News4. “I literally thought it was a dream. These kind of things need to stop. It just needs to stop.”

The botched raid happened at Edgehill Apartments, an affordable-housing property of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. Police said information from an outdated database led to the incident.