Hines told News4 she had just finished a late shift at her job and was on the couch asleep and unclothed when she heard a loud banging on her door.
Before she knew it, Hines said police came bursting through the door with a battering ram, smashing the door frame and pointing guns at her.
Hines’ 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.
“We are very much traumatized. Every time I think about it, I just want to cry,” Hines told News4. “I literally thought it was a dream. These kind of things need to stop. It just needs to stop.”
The botched raid happened at Edgehill Apartments, an affordable-housing property of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. Police said information from an outdated database led to the incident.
Comments
Could have been avoided if the an officer had during regular business hours checked if the suspect still resided at the apartment complex by inquiring with the manager. How dumb are these cops...?
We were in an apartment complex years ago and were warned by the manager the wife and kid might want to be out "tomorrow afternoon" as they were expecting a police raid. Hillbilly clan on second floor. Arrests went off with no problems. Before the family moved out soon after, I heard them excusing it all as "it's a shame, but boys will be boys". The manager said 2 were arrested for armed robbery.
by NCD on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:39pm
People come to the streets because they don't trust the police. Criminals take advantage. The protesters will continue to voice their displeasure. The solution is police reform, but police resist change. The police misuse their powers and do not want to be held accountable. Cities pay out millions for police misconduct
Take Baltimore as an example
https://www.wbaltv.com/article/report-payout-baltimore-police-misconduct-cases/30733232
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:31pm