NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
Hines told News4 she had just finished a late shift at her job and was on the couch asleep and unclothed when she heard a loud banging on her door.
Before she knew it, Hines said police came bursting through the door with a battering ram, smashing the door frame and pointing guns at her.
Hines’ 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.
“We are very much traumatized. Every time I think about it, I just want to cry,” Hines told News4. “I literally thought it was a dream. These kind of things need to stop. It just needs to stop.”
The country is headed for disaster as the pandemic devastates health services and livelihoods
Opinion by Jean Dreze @ Scientific American, August 25
[....] India is now ahead of all other countries in terms of the number of new recorded COVID-19 cases per day—close to 70,000 in mid-August. That’s about one fourth of world-wide new cases. Only two countries are anywhere close: Brazil and the United States; and India has lagged behind those two countries in achieving a reduction in daily cases.
they love the anger it produces.
Trump Isn’t Building a Case Against Biden. He’s Running a Convention to Troll the Press. https://t.co/hdn1hcOhwe via @thedailybeast— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 26, 2020
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
In Donald Trump's mind, trade is not a right to be respected but a process to be managed by politicians. https://t.co/hGxo5itd0j— reason (@reason) August 26, 2020
Ahead of her moment in the biggest spotlight, Johnson came under scrutiny for comments that had nothing to do with abortion. Vice uncovered video of her discussing racial profiling in the context of her “brown son,” Jude.
“Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy,” said Johnson. “But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man. And my other boys are probably gonna look like nerdy white guys.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least five of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s case were part of another botched drug raid a year and a half before the 26-year-old was killed. The 2018 incident traumatized a family, led to zero charges, and is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed against the Louisville Metro Government.
Unredacted body camera footage obtained by VICE News shows unidentified Louisville Metro Police officers ramming through the front door of West Louisville resident Mario Daugherty, firing flash bangs into his house, and shouting at Daugherty’s girlfriend, Ashlea Burr and their crying children — who were 13 and 14 at the time — to come outside.
Apparently someone faked a 911 call, then ambushed three Prince George's police officers. The officers survived the shooting and the two suspects survived it too. https://t.co/ZyGCcS15at— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 25, 2020
Judge strikes down Florida’s school reopening order, says unconstitutional to require ‘brick and mortar’ classes this month https://t.co/hwSJ777ScP pic.twitter.com/noniDxxr3U— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 24, 2020
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:31am
Kenosha is only 65 miles from Chicago.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:38am
BUT the victim Jacob Blake was airlifted to a hospital in southern Milwaukee which would be like 20 miles north. And this picture looks to me like they have a line of police protecting the hospital there from a line of protestors:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:06am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:48pm
this was fast, the shooting happened Sunday:
I looked him up, he knows a good case when he sees it:
He must have called them, not the other way around, as they were dealing with life or death in the hospital.
Just pointing it out. He must have called them, not the other way around, they were dealing with life or death in the hospital. It's almost as if one should watch what Crump does to know if a case truly has potential for claims of abuse or not.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:02pm
Everyone is reacting fast, is the only point I am making. Kenosha is a very small city, only 100,000 population, tons of towns like that across the country. (By comparison, Louisville, KY is 600,000.) This incident gets the governor's attention right away, the major attorney of such cases right away and a statement from Biden not long after. No delays as in the past.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:11pm
No family member could have tracked down the attorney while Blake was in surgery? I would think Ben Crump or Al Sharpton would be among the first people you might give a call in a police involved shooting.
Edit Crump's 800 number
https://bencrump.com/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 3:20pm
well, if you are correct, the point is still the same, as he hasn't taken every case , and especially not right away, has he?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 3:42pm
Crump recently took the case of a Florida BLM activist struck by a car
https://www.tampabay.com/news/tampa/2020/08/21/prominent-civil-rights-attorney-ben-crump-to-represent-tampa-activist-struck-by-car/
What cases has he rejected?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:05pm
I honestly don't have a number and don't care. You know what point I was trying to make, that this obviously was a very clear case while many others are not. It's really really not a big deal to me because to anyone sensible they get the point. It's just like with George Floyd video.
So you can either quit nitpicking or you could you go over all the hundreds of other cases of black grievance vs. police articles you posted over the last couple years and argued over with other participants here, and email his firm and ask them which of those they represent. And get back to me on it. Maybe I'd comment, maybe I wouldn't. BECAUSE IT JUST DOESN'T MATTER, IT WAS BASICALLY A FIGURE OF SPEECH for chrissake.And I am interested in grownup interaction, not word games.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:23pm
It was.not a figure of speech, you accused Crump of ambulance chasing. My argument is that he takes a case when he is contacted by a person or their family.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:42pm
I did not accuse him of ambulance chasing.That's in your head, was the furthest thing from my mind. I was saying a lawyer like that has the experience to know a winning case when he sees one.
Futhermore this is a moronic thing to argue about I am not interested in the least, you are going to have to find someone else to talk to about it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 12:03am
Your post
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:18am
That does not equal "ambulance chaser".
More likely a well-thought out seldom event focused on high value situational outcomes.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:39am
From the ABA
https://www.americanbar.org/groups/professional_responsibility/publications/model_rules_of_professional_conduct/rule_7_3_direct_contact_with_prospective_clients/
Edit to add:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ambulance_chasing
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 9:56am
So he called the guy's parents, which is *not* at the scene or in the hospital. Are you such a effing idiot you can't even understand the proof you yourself post? Maybe don't answer that..
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 10:23am
Where is the evidence that Crump initiated a call?
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/kenosha-police-shooting-jacob-blake-1048678/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:09pm
"BUT the victim Jacob Blake was airlifted to a hospital in southern Milwaukee which would be like 20 miles north"
"He must have called them, not the other way around, as they were dealing with life or death in the hospital.
"Just pointing it out. He must have called them, not the other way around, they were dealing with life or death in the hospital"
"well, if you are correct, the point is still the same, as he hasn't taken every case , and especially not right away, has he?"
"I was saying a lawyer like that has the experience to know a winning case when he sees one."
rmrd - "Where is the evidence that Crump initiated a call?"
Holy fuck, Batman, stop being a fucking moron - it's like arguing with a 2-year-old. It doesn't matter who the fuck called who, with a high profile obvious case someone would get him or he'd see it and know, so he wouldn't have to chase a mitherfycking ambulance and she didn't say he chased a mitherfycking ambulance, so shut the fuck up and learn to read better.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 3:28pm
AA posted
BUT
My reading skills are intact.
The initial argument was that Crump initiated communication because it was a winning case. Now the argument is that it was a high profile case so Crump would be contacted by the family. The initial argument was not reality based.
We get the diversion that Crump doesn't take on every case. This is a crap argument. Have you heard of Jae Passmore? Crump took her case as well.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:08pm
You really like arguing about stupid stuff. Grow up. Cities are burning. You claim to be interested in your people, but always end up down in the weeds with something stupid rather than discussing something meaningful and of interest.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:01am
You divert again. The conversation was initiated by AA. You chimed in.
Things are quiet were I live. We are working on GOTV, especially among black men.
We are even using a powerful rap video by YelloPain to reach young black men
https://www.forbes.com/sites/andreabossi/2020/02/11/new-yellopain-rap-track-my-vote-dont-count-educates-and-motivates-voters/#4e264d0e594d
Likely seems comical to you.
This video was an inspiration to Stacey Abrams and is mentioned in her new book.
I'm focused on important things.
Vote or die.
I commented because Ben Crump is working to help people who are victimized by the justice system
The initial response here suggested that he was merely just "looking for business" in the case of Jacob Blake.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 9:28am
No, it did not suggest that - your maddening self-appointed role as the "Negro whisperer" makes you twist every white comment through some excruciating filter to try to find some offense or weird interpretation. Crump represents families of Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Flynn, plus Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown in past years. If there's an obvious case, someone will call Crump or he'll quickly see it on the news. It's not a mystery. There was a character like Crump in Gone Girl. It's little different than Jesse Jackson or Al Sharpton showing up at every single civil rights flashpoint, except Crumb brings some skills that likely can bring some good out of it, if we take a benign view of lawyers. (hey, I still like Avenatti)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:09pm
If I'm the Negro Whisperer, you are the White Whisperer.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:51pm
Crump signifies important case, that's all.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:15pm
Cavaet: Evers is a Democrat, but both Houses of the legislature are majority Republican.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:34pm
Most folks in Wisconsin care more about sports than government, to be sure. So this is a signal about what side to be on:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:38pm
Current headline of the largest newspaper in the state:
The Wisconsin National Guard is headed to Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back
@ Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, updated Aug. 24, 1:19 PM CT
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:46pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 10:40pm
From KenoshaNews.com
IN PHOTOS: Large protest in downtown Kenosha Monday evening
IN PHOTOS: 34 scenes from civil unrest in Kenosha
Scenes from Sunday night civil unrest in Kenosha following the officer-involved shooting
In photos: Scene of shooting in Kenosha
Scenes from 40th Street and 28th Avenue Sunday evening, as neighbors gathered at the intersection where they say police tasered and then shot …
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from around the Kenosha County Courthouse, closed Monday
The Kenosha County Courthouse is closed to the public Monday due to damage sustained during Sunday night's civil unrest.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 10:52pm
live coverage report of Mon. night unrest in Kenosha after curfew for the 10 pm (CT, tradition is they have local news @ 10 instead of 11) Milwaukee news ABC station:
https://www.wisn.com/article/kenosha-police-shooting-protesters-set-city-trucks-on-fire/33784102
The interstate entrance and exit to the town of Kenosha was shut down at curfew to prevent influx of outsiders so most of the people in this video would be locals.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 12:47am
They also retweeted this
and recommend following both him an another here:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 5:19pm
I imagine means among other things, many more hassles for people on parole and their officers (beyond the dysfunction Covid may already have caused,) the latter who are social worker type people. Home page of the state website says
Operations will no doubt be moved to Milwaukee. Hopefully records are centralized and virtual now, but you never know judging from NYC until Bloomberg automated everything.
Edit to add: I see that in Wisconsin, Corrections also handles Victims Services. I'm sure the anarchists and radical libertarians are pleased.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 5:31pm
The damage described here will be devastating to it being an independent city separate from Milwaukee and Racine. It's small and was struggling with dying for decades, few businesses there forever:
I read Amazon was putting a warehouse/distribution center there a while back, logistics are great for this because it's right between Chicago and Milwaukee. Doubt this will hurt that. But it will become just another exurb now with no stores/services, just residential? Maybe it's all for the better, just kill off what was dying anyway in the downtown, people that live in Kenosha will just have to drive a bit when they need a mattress or a cell phone
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:33pm
I posted a few weeks ago that if the violence continued in the end what the "protesters" would get was the National Guard. Now it's here. If they're able to put it down without too much violence it will spread to all the other cities that have this problem. Not like this was an incredibly insightful prophecy. I think we all saw this coming except for rmrd.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 10:24pm
I posted that people would no be going home.
There is no trust that there will be justice.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 10:55pm
Mayor granted emergency powers
By JILL TATGE-ROZELL @ KenoshaNews.com, Aug 25, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:47pm
scroll down past the article on the link above, and there are many photos of the rioting damage, like this horrific example that makes Kenosha look little different from Beirut:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:51pm
rut roh, if true, means boogaloo bois types or "outside agitators" don't need no interstate to get to Kenosha, found their way on the old highways:
I seriously doubt anyone like that lives in Kenosha, THAT SAID, there's plenty of those types in rural Wisconsin! Not white supremacist country at all, but rural Wisconsin definitely has always had a small number of "live free or die" types. I would imagine that there are more of them then there used to be as the younger generation of farm families and the like feels abandoned and screwed. It's not as bad as like Idaho, but they are out there.
Same with southern Illinois, rural Michigan and Minnesota.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 11:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:14am
We can't sugar coat things, people are angry. Police shootings continue. If you can't trust the legal system, things fall apart.
Here is Jacob Blake's father showing his emotion
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jacob-blake-paralyzed-waist-down-after-police-shooting-father-says-n1238009
There is a serious lack of trust in the system. That is why people came out immediately to protest. There are a number of people who are not willing to trade police protection for police abuse. Police departments are tge rate limiting step. Officers and their unions resist.change. There is little belief that mayors have enough clout to enforce real change.
If the police aren't trusted, criminal see a big window of opportunity. The reason a shooting in one city leads to protests in other cities is that lack of trust is a nation wide issue. Trump fuels the flames. He creates fear. As long as he is the National voice, there is no hope that things can improve.
Obama left a program for 21st century policing. Trump thre it in the trash. Sessions pulled back on DOJ oversight of police departments. Are we surprised at what we are witnessing?
https://noblenational.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/President-Barack-Obama-Task-Force-on-21st-Century-Policing-Implementation-Guide.pdf
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 9:44am
This task force is crap you know?
This same shit must have been kicked around a hundred or more times and done no good.
I mean, Obama knows how to cya with this bureaucratic nonsenns. You remember The Surge, right? Got rid of Petraeus?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:28pm
Sessions removed DOJ oversight of police departments.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:52pm
shit's getting serious and real not Portland war games kiddies: Gunshots ring out in Kenosha, 1 hr. ago, KenoshaNews.com live coverage, Aug. 26, CT
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:26am
confirmed
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:57am
Kenosha News added this paragraph about the gunfire
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:07am
I thank god our curfew in NYC worked when tensions were high. Curfew has to be strictly enforced on protesters who try to push the envelope because cops have to be freed to do other stuff. But then all for naught I guess because everyone's shooting each other a couple months later? Let's have wild west now, why not? Help Trump win, yay say the anarchists, first step to year zero.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:13am
Seth Ambramson with video of tonight's shooting:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:16am
horrifying, eh? picture perfect example of what abolition of police will look like.
Edit to add: we have a lot of guns in this country, social workers aren't going to help that fact.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:21am
Liberia - we knew that long ago.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:23am
Come to think of it, the blurry tape on this page from a mass shooting of 7 on a Pine Bluff Arkansas street corner over the weekend sounds just as bad. No one cares, no politics involved but warfare all the same. Many with guns now seem to have dreams of becoming Scarface all of a sudden.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:47am
This all started because of the police.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 8:06am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:29am
From a different angle and a different perspective:
by EmmaZahn on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 8:29am
Context--here is 14 seconds of earlier of the same gas station as in that video, lots of "protesters" hanging out at that gas station, setting dumpster on fire. I put "protesters" in quotes only because it's not clear whether they are formally protesting or just hanging out against curfew
Saw this had been put up last night before anyone had reported a shooting, was already posted on KenoshaNews.com live coverage at 11:15
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:52am
I think that location is near the end of the chase scene. Guess it could be at the beginning though where the first guy was shot in the head. The video I have seen there is closer to the building. Hard to tell what it looks like from a distance. There's really no doubt who the shooter was. He is caught on video making a phone and saying he shot someone, one rumor is that he called 911. Most of next videos show him being chased down a street toward what eventually appears to be that building you posted with the dumpster fire. He fell down before he got there and was kicked in head by one chaser, another with a skateboard was about to jump on him when he sat up and fired his rifle into the skater's chest, then shot a third chaser who had a pistol in the arm. He then got up and yelled at others to stay down as he backed away. Police begin to arrive and he turns toward them with his arms raised. It is unclear what happened to him after. He did not appear to panic at any point. I am guessing he has military or law enforcement training. Probably a marksman. Lots of unanswered questions. Biggest one is why he shot the first guy.
A thread with lots of videos and comments for context:
Thread by @Julio_Rosas11: On the ground in Kenosha, WI for @townhallcom. Currently surveying the damage after the riots that occurred in response to the police shooti…
by EmmaZahn on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:18pm
whole buncha photos of "civil unrest" Tues. in Kenosha by SEAN KRAJACIC at Kenosha News Service, like these two examples
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:10pm
hey after posting that first one, which I just chose because it was a striking image, I wonder whether that white lady is a Kenosha (pop. 100,000) resident who just keeps a hard hat and teargas resistant respirator handy in case the National Guard with armored vehicles comes to town
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:18pm
interesting one, too bad they don't have the time it was taken:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:04pm
headline there @ dailydot changed to
Wisconsin ‘vigilante’ shooter charged with murder
The suspect posted pro-Blue Lives Matter content to social media.
I do not know about Goforth's reliability.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:51pm
the above is just breaking news on CNN tv. They say they have info. from "Antioch police" a 17 yr. old arrested. But they do not give his name because he is a minor.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:54pm