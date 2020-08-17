Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Priors:
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
In Donald Trump's mind, trade is not a right to be respected but a process to be managed by politicians. https://t.co/hGxo5itd0j— reason (@reason) August 26, 2020
Ahead of her moment in the biggest spotlight, Johnson came under scrutiny for comments that had nothing to do with abortion. Vice uncovered video of her discussing racial profiling in the context of her “brown son,” Jude.
“Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy,” said Johnson. “But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man. And my other boys are probably gonna look like nerdy white guys.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least five of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s case were part of another botched drug raid a year and a half before the 26-year-old was killed. The 2018 incident traumatized a family, led to zero charges, and is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed against the Louisville Metro Government.
Unredacted body camera footage obtained by VICE News shows unidentified Louisville Metro Police officers ramming through the front door of West Louisville resident Mario Daugherty, firing flash bangs into his house, and shouting at Daugherty’s girlfriend, Ashlea Burr and their crying children — who were 13 and 14 at the time — to come outside.
Apparently someone faked a 911 call, then ambushed three Prince George's police officers. The officers survived the shooting and the two suspects survived it too. https://t.co/ZyGCcS15at— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 25, 2020
Judge strikes down Florida’s school reopening order, says unconstitutional to require ‘brick and mortar’ classes this month https://t.co/hwSJ777ScP pic.twitter.com/noniDxxr3U— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 24, 2020
NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
Comments
Trump loses emoluments appeal
(will it matter?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:21pm
Very glad you caught this. I had given up. As to the "Trump Heights" issue, trump just can't see a joke when it is put on a sign right in front of his eyes. (Wouldn't it be sweet if the translation of the Hebrew part of the sign said "It Isn't What It Isn't")
by CVille Dem on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:35am
Trump doesnt care - he gets the promo win. Half his towers are shells (Azerbaijan? Panama? hows Turkey doing?), his casinos go bankrupt. As long as He can further the grift, whether he brought jobs to Indiana or coal back to West Virginia doesnt waste him a second.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:13am
Israbluff & Evangelicals
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 4:53am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:33am
He clearly is way savvier than most Trump loyalists. I had immediate suspicion along the lines of "what's up with that?" when he accepted coming to talk to the House Committee from a letter, none of the Barr style delay crap with subpoenas and all. This enquiring mind wonders what he plans to say when he gets there...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:24am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 2:00pm
Papadop & Mifsud backchannel
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:22am
Exec privilege on Flynn lies?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:27am
Natasha Bertrand retweeted:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:03am
& Manafort fed that Rusky agent polling data on 4 states - 3 of which turned surprisingly close & flipped by a few 10's of thousands to give Trump the election. Put that in your calculators, sports fans.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:25pm
USPS Board to Schumer: Drop Dead
(yet Board informed Mnuchin what was going on)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/08/19/postal-service-dejoy-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:03pm
TPM: Senate Trump revelations
Worse than can be imagined.
Will they make a difference in 90 days?
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/senate-intel-obstruction-tactics...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 2:17am
Steve Bannon indicted thread
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:32am
It takes a Village Idiot to raise a failed child
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:20pm
My goodness, there are lots of meaty chunks in this stew.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:19pm
Yeah, "too many cooks...", though in this case I wish there were even more - easier to pitch overboard in a gunny sack than dunk one-by-one.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:28pm
It is hard to push them on to the same dust pan. The work will have to be itemized.
Those thousands of points of lights don't need a lot of central management.
If we mix too many more metaphors, something might break.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:56pm
And what's meta for if not to break the surly bonds of earth?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:13pm
The map is not the territory.
The corruption is like parties thrown in nightclubs in the Nineties where privacy was welded to public display.
She had Devin Nunes eyes.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:37pm
Better than Laura Mars. No man is an island (more a peninsula). People's parties, better than piracy wielded to public dismay. Is geomapping replaced by geofencing or just old-fashioned foils?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 7:57pm
Good question. I will mull.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:26pm
Can tire - one of the worser of McCartney songs.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:23am
not chopped liver: the location of Bannon's arrest
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:16am
A Wall-a-thon actually happened, including with sarcastic humor:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:30pm
Aw that's an easy one, you just yell le "j'accuse" classique": DEEP STATE!
I would not be surprised to see Nonny to show up on dagblog soon to drop a few supportive rants.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:09pm
The most amazing part of the We Build the Wall thing is that is considered a CHARITY! I want a new fence. Anyone want to donate?
by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 1:43pm
Erik Prince/Betsy DeVos redux
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/09/the-strange-ascent-of-betsy-devo...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:28am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:34am
Trump loses to Vance again, can't run out clock says judge
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:39am
"quadrilateral collusion" rather than bilateral or binary:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:03pm
Well-made point:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:49pm
This goes with that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:59am
Carter Page & SSCI:
Oops! SSCI says FBI was right. Anywone want to say sorry?
And Seth Abramson has been talking about that key Mayflower meeting since forever - when they kicked their criminal operations in gear for real, a semi-private meeting for potential colluders.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 5:42am
Butina/Torshin & the Fed? (plus Treasury)
That's a long way from the NRA
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 7:13am
Russia paid Don Jr $90k?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:51am
SSCI ignored Trump Tower
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/08/20/sscis-timidity-on-trump-tower-moscow/
Or stuff that made Congress look bad
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 5:03am
Lincoln Project calls for retweet help to create more buzz about the Senate report with hashtags #TheyKnew and #Rubio Report:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:46pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 3:00am
Durham "probe" in context
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 7:07am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 5:31pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:05pm
Rob Johnson/Giuliani thread
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:19pm
SSCI Steele thread
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 5:27am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 11:02am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 7:45am
Shaub WH ethics thread
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 8:14am