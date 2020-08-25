LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least five of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s case were part of another botched drug raid a year and a half before the 26-year-old was killed. The 2018 incident traumatized a family, led to zero charges, and is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed against the Louisville Metro Government.

Unredacted body camera footage obtained by VICE News shows unidentified Louisville Metro Police officers ramming through the front door of West Louisville resident Mario Daugherty, firing flash bangs into his house, and shouting at Daugherty’s girlfriend, Ashlea Burr and their crying children — who were 13 and 14 at the time — to come outside.

At least five of the officers involved in the raid — Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, Mike Campbell, Mike Nobles, and Joshua Jaynes — would go on to take part in Breonna Taylor’s case. Hankison, Cosgrove, Campbell, and Nobles were present for the execution of the raid on Taylor’s home; Jaynes requested the search warrant.

“It’s like we relive this stuff every day,” Daugherty told VICE News. He says the entire family is still traumatized by the experience. “I mean, our kids, they’ll never forget about this stuff. And it just hurts.”