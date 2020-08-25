Ahead of her moment in the biggest spotlight, Johnson came under scrutiny for comments that had nothing to do with abortion. Vice uncovered video of her discussing racial profiling in the context of her “brown son,” Jude.

“Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy,” said Johnson. “But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man. And my other boys are probably gonna look like nerdy white guys.”

She continued, “Statistically, I look at our prison population and I see that there is a disproportionately high number of African-American males in our prison population for crimes, particularly for violent crimes. So statistically, when a police officer sees a brown man like my Jude walking down the road— as opposed to my white nerdy kids, my white nerdy men walking down the road—because of the statistics that he knows in his head, that these police officers know in their head, they’re going to know that statistically my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.”

“So the fact that in his head, he would be more careful around my brown son than my white son, that doesn’t actually make me angry. That makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.”