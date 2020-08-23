Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka. They are the ones showing up at a BLM-related riot in Oakland and shooting at a guard booth at Federal building from a beat up van wth an automatic weapon.
By Leah Sottile @ NYTimes Magazine, Aug. 19
It started as an internet meme.Then waves of political unrest gave adherents of the Boogaloo a chance to test their theories about the collapse of American society.
Comments
The author compares and contrasts with Timothy McVeigh at the end of the piece, because he was also frustrated angry ex-military. But it came to mind that another fruitful comparison might be Charlie Manson's crazy ideas,.long inspirational chats and planning with Charlie Manson online.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:59pm
this makes total sense now after reading the article, the Boogaloo bois that came to show respect to Garret Foster memorial at BLM protests in Austin:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 1:09pm
Fake Twitter zombies
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 4:48pm