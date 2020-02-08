    Proof that the Cult of Trump and the GOP are not the same thing

    By artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:51pm |

    This shit is hilarious-

    .. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.

    — concretejungle (@NYCjungle2016) July 26, 2020

    parent tweet after the jump

    Oh, that is a shame.

    I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?

    I mean, just pour encourager les autres?

    I wonder.https://t.co/VuAMnLLkb3

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 26, 2020

    Comments


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm

    Trump scandals in 1 tweet


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm

    yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot

    A Russian flunky in the Ukraine parliament has bragged about sending information seeking to incriminate former vice president Joe Biden to the Trump campaign and to a Senate committee headed by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), neither of which will even comment on the matter. If this sounds like deja vu all over again, that’s because it is — unless Democrats put an end to it.

    The New York Times reports: [....]


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:14am

    Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:

    Ronald Reagan was an archconservative, but not a fascist.
    There is a difference.https://t.co/ejzMp4zlCS

    — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 27, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:45pm

    Neato.

    Another thing--reminds me of how much his vocal delivery has changed. He used to be so confident and relaxed (the more to fool us New Yorkers that as obnoxious as his acts might be, he seemed to have it all together.)


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 6:01pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:32pm

    So now Trump is a Democrat? Of course, no Republican could be so irresponsible. History begins the rewrite.

    Sasse: "Democrats have done everything they can to ensure Trump could get away with it."


    by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:02pm

    He's a Stable Genuis, doesn't need a party.

    I just heard him explain to a reporter at his press conference how China is not just going to sell TicToc to Microsoft and other American companies, they are also going to pay the U.S. a commission on the sale directly into the Treasury.

    All these foreign companies, they are like renting the U.S., and they got to pay something for that. He explained how it's only him that thinks like that, nobody else does this, nobody else thinks about it. (Like Trump wine, Trump hotels, Trump ties. I think he thinks he invented licensing of products?)

    It's the Trump Party is what it is. Comes to mind it is where Ivanka has made most of the money she makes herself, licensing.There's not a lot of members of the Trump party, but they work on behalf of Making America Great Again. And of course, along those lines, you all know how Mexico paid for the wall.

    On the libertarian and Federalism front, I heard him talk about how he's going to help cities struggling with crime. He didn't say how exactly, but he said Chicago is open to help. He talked about ICE getting criminal gangs out of Chicago. They bring in guns and drugs. And he's open to helping New York. But he said he won't help mismanaged cities with money, they gotta clean up their act on that front.

    That he wants to help Americans not get evicted. He doesn't want to see anyone evicted.  But the delay is that Nancy Pelosi and the Dems are holding the relief bill up by demanding money to help cities that are struggling not because of coronavirus, but because of mismanagement.

    I learned all that about the Trump Party platform in just a few minutes of listening!


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:30pm

    Nobody loves the DACA youth more than Trump! They're great kids!

    In two weeks he will sign a great healthcare program, better than Obama, because he loves the ones with pre-existing conditions. Loves the troops, but could care less if Putin has some knocked off.


    by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 7:13pm

    Dang I missed that part. It's a complex platform, changing all the time.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 8:53pm

    Where's our 2016 voter today?
    Priorities were elsewhere - have they returned?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:51am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:34pm

    Question of the day: Real libertarian state's rights Republicans or a fake ones for cult club reasons?

    Tyranny check! Deploying federal agents in 2020 vs. 2014 pic.twitter.com/2nku27Tq78

    — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 29, 2020

    They are lucky Janet Reno is no longer still alive, she'd come and wrassle them over Waco, the Gonzales boy and the like.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:49pm

    Devin got an oppo package


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 4:29pm

    A cartoon view of what Republican voters want:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 5:13pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:48pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 11:40pm

    DevinCow had no farm - ee ay ee ay oh

    https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/devin-nunes-cant-sue-esquire-over-report...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:58pm

    Ah, DevinCow, Trump Cult Wannabe Consigliere.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:21pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:22pm

    Description of the fans/cult that I find useful:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 9:16pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 10:02pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:18am

    And why Russia, guys? Elephant in room


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:26am

    CNN calls out Trump lies

    https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/08/11/trump-coronavirus-mai...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 4:29am

    There is definitely something to this:

    This fits very well with what @ezraklein and @mattyglesias we’re saying on their pod, and what @drvox said on Twitter. Even the “normal” Republicans are just trying to be Charlie Kirk. Their entire focus is on culture war crap, and they have no capacity to solve actual problems. https://t.co/XD0JCSofME

    — Ben Yelin (@byelin) August 15, 2020

    But I think it defines how some of them went into politics to be a celebrity at it. Those who did that always do culture wars and always did them, but they have seen Trump is a intuitive master at exactly that (maybe, like Rubio they learned that the hard way by being a target) and that is why they defend him, they are the ones that defend him most strongly. Because he has the technique down, a celeb going way back doing it.

    Others that went into politics for other reasons either keep their head down or get pissed or got pissed and quit the party.

    Depends on what you define as normal. Was John McCain or is Romney or Ben Sasse a "normal" Republican? After all, the first two ran for president representing the Republican party.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 12:53pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:47pm

    The North Carolina Republicans Who Are Defecting from Trump

    "Dispatch" at length, by Peter Slevin @ NewYorker.com, Aug. 24

    W. David Guice, Page Ives Lemel, and Mike Hawkins, all members of the Transylvania County Board of Commissioners, have left the North Carolina Republican Party and say they will not support Donald Trump in the 2020 election.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:02am

    Latest Comments

    more