Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This shit is hilarious
.. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.

Oh, that is a shame.
I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?
I mean, just pour encourager les autres?

Judge strikes down Florida’s school reopening order, says unconstitutional to require ‘brick and mortar’ classes this month https://t.co/hwSJ777ScP pic.twitter.com/noniDxxr3U— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 24, 2020
NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS. https://t.co/JVzxSshdxl— ACLU (@ACLU) August 23, 2020
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.@KyungLahCNN reports on others facing financial stress and evictions. https://t.co/2LvL6CnidD pic.twitter.com/8U4bY3kYQa
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm
Trump scandals in 1 tweet
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm
yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:14am
Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:45pm
Neato.
Another thing--reminds me of how much his vocal delivery has changed. He used to be so confident and relaxed (the more to fool us New Yorkers that as obnoxious as his acts might be, he seemed to have it all together.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:32pm
So now Trump is a Democrat? Of course, no Republican could be so irresponsible. History begins the rewrite.
Sasse: "Democrats have done everything they can to ensure Trump could get away with it."
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:02pm
He's a Stable Genuis, doesn't need a party.
I just heard him explain to a reporter at his press conference how China is not just going to sell TicToc to Microsoft and other American companies, they are also going to pay the U.S. a commission on the sale directly into the Treasury.
All these foreign companies, they are like renting the U.S., and they got to pay something for that. He explained how it's only him that thinks like that, nobody else does this, nobody else thinks about it. (Like Trump wine, Trump hotels, Trump ties. I think he thinks he invented licensing of products?)
It's the Trump Party is what it is. Comes to mind it is where Ivanka has made most of the money she makes herself, licensing.There's not a lot of members of the Trump party, but they work on behalf of Making America Great Again. And of course, along those lines, you all know how Mexico paid for the wall.
On the libertarian and Federalism front, I heard him talk about how he's going to help cities struggling with crime. He didn't say how exactly, but he said Chicago is open to help. He talked about ICE getting criminal gangs out of Chicago. They bring in guns and drugs. And he's open to helping New York. But he said he won't help mismanaged cities with money, they gotta clean up their act on that front.
That he wants to help Americans not get evicted. He doesn't want to see anyone evicted. But the delay is that Nancy Pelosi and the Dems are holding the relief bill up by demanding money to help cities that are struggling not because of coronavirus, but because of mismanagement.
I learned all that about the Trump Party platform in just a few minutes of listening!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:30pm
Nobody loves the DACA youth more than Trump! They're great kids!
In two weeks he will sign a great healthcare program, better than Obama, because he loves the ones with pre-existing conditions. Loves the troops, but could care less if Putin has some knocked off.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 7:13pm
Dang I missed that part. It's a complex platform, changing all the time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 8:53pm
Where's our 2016 voter today?
Priorities were elsewhere - have they returned?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:34pm
Question of the day: Real libertarian state's rights Republicans or a fake ones for cult club reasons?
They are lucky Janet Reno is no longer still alive, she'd come and wrassle them over Waco, the Gonzales boy and the like.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:49pm
Devin got an oppo package
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 4:29pm
A cartoon view of what Republican voters want:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 5:13pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 11:40pm
DevinCow had no farm - ee ay ee ay oh
https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/devin-nunes-cant-sue-esquire-over-report...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:58pm
Ah, DevinCow, Trump Cult Wannabe Consigliere.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:22pm
Description of the fans/cult that I find useful:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 9:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 10:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:18am
And why Russia, guys? Elephant in room
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:26am
CNN calls out Trump lies
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/08/11/trump-coronavirus-mai...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 4:29am
There is definitely something to this:
But I think it defines how some of them went into politics to be a celebrity at it. Those who did that always do culture wars and always did them, but they have seen Trump is a intuitive master at exactly that (maybe, like Rubio they learned that the hard way by being a target) and that is why they defend him, they are the ones that defend him most strongly. Because he has the technique down, a celeb going way back doing it.
Others that went into politics for other reasons either keep their head down or get pissed or got pissed and quit the party.
Depends on what you define as normal. Was John McCain or is Romney or Ben Sasse a "normal" Republican? After all, the first two ran for president representing the Republican party.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 12:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:47pm
The North Carolina Republicans Who Are Defecting from Trump
"Dispatch" at length, by Peter Slevin @ NewYorker.com, Aug. 24
W. David Guice, Page Ives Lemel, and Mike Hawkins, all members of the Transylvania County Board of Commissioners, have left the North Carolina Republican Party and say they will not support Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:02am