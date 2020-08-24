    Nobody in the House can beat Katie Porter at interrogation

    By artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:12pm |

    The postmaster general doesn’t seem to know a lot about postage rates. pic.twitter.com/QdCpOKx8Sf

    — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 24, 2020

    She is so impressive.  I think she is really the best questioner.  I love her!


    by CVille Dem on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 8:44pm

