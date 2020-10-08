Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766
US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798
NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS. https://t.co/JVzxSshdxl— ACLU (@ACLU) August 23, 2020
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.@KyungLahCNN reports on others facing financial stress and evictions. https://t.co/2LvL6CnidD pic.twitter.com/8U4bY3kYQa
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Homicides in Syracuse are up 11% compared to the five-year average and 33% compared to last year. https://t.co/YyY9NxsYzR— syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) August 18, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm
Heart of Darkness
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 8:38am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am
So who should we be rootin' for PP? Real question.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am
Says something about you
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am
Svetlana forced statement?
(Husband's a prisoner)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:35am
Russia/Belarus pretend protecting Svetlana from assassination, forced her out of country.
https://ukrainetoday.org/2020/08/10/the-kgb-of-belarus-announced-the-prevention-of-the-assassination-attempt-on-svetlana-tikhanovskaya/
https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/69519/
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 10:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:11pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:12pm
Is really not too much to ask to just not show support?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:54pm
Trump's campaign manager Manafort was a corrupt political fixer who helped literally lock up Yulia Tymoshenko. Trump Is notorious for hating strong women, such as recalling our Ukrainian Ambassador So he could extoet the Ukrainian president. Trump and Lukashenko would be soulmates, if they had souls. Expect nothing good from him.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:58pm
Interesting to see callout of lefty hypocrisy here, have seen a couple of other tweets like this:
The whole world gets all agitated by George Floyd, I guess because it is the fall of hope if the U.S. isn't perfect? Same with Hong Kong, lots of interest in that because it was a "first world" beacon?
No one even mentions Syria and Venezuela anymore, it's like they are truly lost cause, just write them off? Lebanon, eh, they were created to suffer?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:11pm
Floyd caught fire because he was the 3rd black abuse video to hit in May (some Breonna and Aubrey developments). Hong Kong was a British colony. When 3000 Parisian died in a heatwave in 2005, it was the conservative thing to laugh about it. A bomb scare on a bridge in Baghdad caused 200 people to be trampled or leap to their death - And barely made Western news. Yes, we're insular bastards.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:59pm
Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:19am
he is citing behavior somewhat different from like, Portland:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:42am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:06pm
now this reminds me of Moscow 1991
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:41pm
Lukashenko v Lysistrata
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/women-belarus-take-protest...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:46pm
Tichanovskaya back in saddle
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/belarusian-opposition-cand...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 4:05pm
Belarus frees Russian agitators
https://www.rferl.org/a/kyiv-angry-over-belarus-release-of-alleged-russi...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:58am
CNN missed the point - Putin not popular in Belarus.
And Ukraine survived Donbas. Crimea less fortunate.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/13/opinions/putin-expansion-belarus-ukra...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 2:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:24pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:19am
Trying to think of what is so striking here: no signs and they are very orderly, though lots of noise, staying on the sidewalk, not marching, walking. Very solemn stuff, like going to church.
Edit to add: no children that I can see.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 12:48pm
doh, I did not think of this, my bad:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 12:51pm
100 cases/day for 9.5m ppl?
Not so dangerous
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:24pm
not a mask in sight:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:32pm
73 new infections yesterday in Belarus, 2-4 deaths a day.
Montana is doing worse with 1/10th the population, and no dictator to challenge.
I'm all for masks, but the danger of a 25-year dictator and his militarized thugs are worse than the likely worst case chance that they get up to 400 infections a day with 10 dead per day. Maybe. This isnt Florida, and protests hopefully of less than 1 month arent the same as much more universal careless behavior lasting 6 months. Plus the protests are outside, which Is much much less contagious than the unabated inside shopping and other activities in Florida. (the current virulence also seems much less than what hit New York and Italy at the beginning)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:20pm
chart:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:13pm
A reminder bagpipes were not only musical & signalling devices, but designed to scare the shit out of the enemy.
Something's coming.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 4:45am
wow, that's really neat. I just heard some talking head on MSNBC give a report said at the end that they are bound and determined to make it a peaceful revolution, but I wasn't paying attention to what he was basing that on.
But again, since I was just on that French partying thread, I also notice: no masks. They don't have a Covid problem?!
It's getting easier to see why some people think Covid is a Bill Gates conspiracy!
Back to their main issue. I haven't read that much on it but I've noticed stuff like this
If they stay peaceful, Putin may be happy to have Lukashenko go. Try to avoid unnecessary quagmire? His first point is quite striking
Putin is not a stupid narcissist like Trump. Why not off a Lukashenko to have the friendly relations with most of a population? Could even be sending help for the overthrow, you never know.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:08am
Now 90 cases/day w 3 dead for 9.5m ppl?
Not so dangerous, nothing near as bad as Lukashenko or the police, or the gray reality of their repressed land
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:32am
Minsk turns out
https://www.rferl.org/a/30798061.html
And...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:51am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 2:09pm
How to do police state seriously. Get up off the fucking ground. It's ike the song All along the watchtower. Ain't for nothing many large older homes west of the Mississippi have a little one on top, to watch for maurauders...the king in his castle thing, here literally..
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 2:54pm
background to what really happened:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 5:02pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:41am