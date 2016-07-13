    REPUBLICANS AGAINST TRUMP & LINCOLN PROJECT ADS, PART III

    By artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 8:57pm |

    Part I is here (6/13-7/16), Part II is here (7/18-8/23)

    Lincoln Project is kicking off RNC week by dragging out Ronnie:

    What will future generations say of our decisions today?

    President Ronald Reagan asked that 36 years ago.

    As we look to the week ahead, his words are as timely as ever. pic.twitter.com/fmKHNDc8ie

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020

    Comments

    George has to take hiatus from Lincoln Project and Twitter! Doesn't splain except "family matters"

    George is a Mensch. https://t.co/TSfLB7D8ji

    — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 24, 2020

    Edit to add he retweeted this after tweeting that:

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:24pm

    Joyce has some novelist type spin on the Conway family news:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:32pm

    Latest Comments

    more