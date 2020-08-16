Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Checkout #debbiemustgo for a start. Stuff like this
Debbie Wasserman is one of the most corrupt people in the world— Nick is a Cori Bush Democrat (@SocialistMMA) August 16, 2020
She's a Nancy Pelosi Democrat
#DebbieMustGo
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS. https://t.co/JVzxSshdxl— ACLU (@ACLU) August 23, 2020
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.@KyungLahCNN reports on others facing financial stress and evictions. https://t.co/2LvL6CnidD pic.twitter.com/8U4bY3kYQa
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Homicides in Syracuse are up 11% compared to the five-year average and 33% compared to last year. https://t.co/YyY9NxsYzR— syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) August 18, 2020
It was the first time a president has held an East Room funeral for a member of his family in nearly 100 years.
In attendance at Robert Trump’s funeral: Pence, Giuliani, Pete King. Not in attendance: Blaine Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry. Guests were tested for covid at the Trump hotel and then bussed over. On a very rare WH family funeral w/ @maggieNYT https://t.co/d3HSxa1BuF
Screw the ideology thing, because: urgent need to get stuff done
By David Siders @ Politico.com, Aug. 21
[....] Interviews with more than a dozen Democrats familiar with his transition process describe an effort by his campaign to assemble a center-left amalgamation of personnel designed to prioritize speed over ideology in responding to the coronavirus and the resulting economic ruin. Think Susan Rice, but also Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg, but also Karen Bass.
No conspiracy needed!
In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, the president-elect told a group of civil rights leaders that lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/sIRgYcmfIT— POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2020
‘Golden State Killer’ Apologizes, Then Court Erupts in Applause When Judge Declares ‘No Mercy.' WATCH: https://t.co/TAzhIcJQ08 pic.twitter.com/gIbWfG6lmn— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 21, 2020
Comments
And this
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:24pm
Let me try an analogy. I'm supposed to get some old ladies settled into a senior home. The guy Dave who's supposed to help me turns out to have had his van towed and needs some money to get it out of the pound. I lend him the money, we get started late, fine, but in the end turns out Dave has a bad back and his van still isnt quite working even after buying him a new starter and battery, so I rent a U-Haul and pay a couple guys to do what Dave said he would. And then this guy Caleb from the funeral parlor next to the old folks home shows up and says Dave was going to help move some caskets, so thinks he should be able to load them in the U-Haul instead. I'm already going that way, so I say "what the hey" and load them in, except when it turns out Caleb has a few more caskets somewhere else, so we have to drive across town to get those. When we finally get the ladies settled in, i ask the old folks home for some reimbursement for the promised help, which they turn out not to have, but Dave says he should get some of what i paid the U-Haul crew because it was his job, and Caleb says its not right to be taking money from the senior home anyway, i need to be making a donation instead of taking advantage of old people, plus the old folks home should be giving him some promotion space for the work he does unloading their bodies, even though the state pays him separate... (needless to say, Caleb refused to pitch in for the UHaul)
Yeah, Donna Brazile wrote a book. And then she went to pimp her bullshit self-applauding line on Fox.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/donna-brazile-explains-why-she-is-working-for-fox-news
Meanwhile, the org that was supposed to help Democratic candidates turned out to be an indigent Anchor weight around Hillary's neck, while Bernie was a freeloader. Obama let the party fundraising fall part because he only cared about Obama, while Debbie was useless as a submarine with screen doors, but the job kept her out of Obama's hair... Thus the Democratic Party. Before the lost election. Now, how much fundraising did Joe and Bernie do since, or a Clinton thing? Or Is that just women's work? Look at how much Hillary "owns" the impoverished DNC from 4 years ago. A fine Mansion indeed. The worst part Is when people think Debbie Is Hillary's girl, rather than an incompetent pariah she got stuck with. And Obama remains the vaunted Oracle on the Hill.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 8:07pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:45pm
It Is strange, but i'm looking forward to AOC's minute - she knows how to use the clock very well.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:46am
The thread goes on and on...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:55pm
Meanwhile, on the other side of the central line:
and let's not forget
Exclusive: Hundreds of George W. Bush administration officials to back Biden, group says (July 1 Reuters) which is not just endorsement but a Super PAC furnishing mon-ay
And the Kasich speech suddeny makes a lot more sense...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:33pm
Meanwhile, outside of Twitter, Democrats are looking for solutions to Trump's attacks on the election.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/widespread-fears-about-unfair-election-as-democrats-prepare-to-nominate-joe-biden_n_5f3a76eec5b69fa9e2fe659c
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:16am
Judging partly from the Biden campaign so far and the speakers list (including Kasich) from the convention, the addition of Harris as V.P., and the majority of the populace's hatred of Trump's divisive tactics. I predict that the my- way-or-the-highway passionate it's-a-new-partisan paradigm lefties will be dissed and the convention meme overall will be this proven-over-decades winner, E Pluribus Unum:
Barack Obama 2004 convention keynote speech
Bill Clinton acceptance speech 1992
Come to think of it, George W. stole the meme for his own campaign after he saw his father lose to Bill Clinton. I.E. "I'm a uniter, not a divider."
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52am
Hah:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:08pm
Cross-link to related news thread: BIDEN SAID, ‘MOST COPS ARE GOOD.’ BUT PROGRESSIVES WANT SYSTEMIC CHANGE.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:44am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:25pm
Astead Herndon says:
But it's only a disconnect if they don't intend it as a message of whose side they are on > the mayors as opposed to the continuous professional protesters. Just because they are telling protesters it's time to "go home" as message received and they will do what they can, doesn't mean they don't agree reform isn't needed. Just that it takes time.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:42pm
Deep thoughts for "progressives: after Joe's speech
And then there's a whole bunch of replies like this:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:27am
Pennsylvania unemployment rate 2009 thru 2020 vs. what "lefty" PA Congressman Conor Lamb said about the state losing many jobs while Biden was in office.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:26pm
Ben Norton and Rainer Shea on traitors like Bernie Sanders and George Orwell:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 3:30pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 7:50pm
Warns liberals need to stop playing around and answer the question: which side are you on you on, bro?
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:05pm
Jonathan Capeheart op-ed Trump is too much of a threat for anyone to ‘abstain’ from voting @ WashingtonPost.com,
Capeheart is opinion columnist focusing on the intersection of social and cultural issues and politics
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:48pm
He'd have a lot more credibility if he linked to a similar article chastising black voters for sitting out the 2016 election. Or if he made it clear in this article that it was black voters abstaining last election that got us into this situation we're in today. It's always the left that has to eat this fucking shit and hold our fucking noses and get out and vote. Fuck him and fuck Biden.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:57pm