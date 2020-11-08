Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 5, 2020
I believe the president. And I believe in the president.
We must all believe.
https://t.co/Fd6ciish8Y
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS.
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
"I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do."

Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Homicides in Syracuse are up 11% compared to the five-year average and 33% compared to last year.
It was the first time a president has held an East Room funeral for a member of his family in nearly 100 years.
In attendance at Robert Trump's funeral: Pence, Giuliani, Pete King. Not in attendance: Blaine Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry. Guests were tested for covid at the Trump hotel and then bussed over. On a very rare WH family funeral
Screw the ideology thing, because: urgent need to get stuff done
By David Siders @ Politico.com, Aug. 21
[....] Interviews with more than a dozen Democrats familiar with his transition process describe an effort by his campaign to assemble a center-left amalgamation of personnel designed to prioritize speed over ideology in responding to the coronavirus and the resulting economic ruin. Think Susan Rice, but also Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg, but also Karen Bass.
No conspiracy needed!
In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, the president-elect told a group of civil rights leaders that lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 election
'Golden State Killer' Apologizes, Then Court Erupts in Applause When Judge Declares 'No Mercy.'
Detectives hope that a chilling picture of people in dark hoods and white masks leads them to those who set fire to a house this month, killing five members of a Senegalese family.
"Asked if the fire was a hate crime, Chief Montoya did not discount that possibility"
Got me thinking, though, that a lot of Trump fans like Trump precisely because he doesn't believe anyone else, only himself, and they like that mindset. They don't care if in his case it's because of narcissistic disorder, maybe alls the better that he has it. In general, though, they like the individualist ethos.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:20pm
Pompeo arms whitewash
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 6:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 9:30am
Re-up immigration thread
US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here:
http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:08pm
Space race & meteor showers
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/unusual-meteorite-more-valuable-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:33am
Redesigning A/C
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/global-cooling-prize-india/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:23am
WAP: "Brands arent radical"
Russell Brand points out the same old same old
https://youtu.be/EdP9H60N2l8
And his point might be 9 years ago dance floors were screamIng Azealia Banks' "I guess your cunt getting eaten", thoroughly humored and relaxed with herself, so why the over-the-top Cardi B/Stallion nonsense when you have much harder hitting 212?
https://youtu.be/i3Jv9fNPjgk
Or Courtney in 1999 entertaining 50,000 Aussies with "Celebrity Skin" (1:01) - playing an instrument, not just a dress
https://youtu.be/iS4uJJCNcDM
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:43pm
I find Russell Brand infinitely fascinating to listen to as a character mostly because he's a working class and very naughty Essex boy without much education who happens to somehow have picked up the highbrow vocabulary of an Oxford don combined with that of French postmodern intellectual, and then he uses it in a gobsmackingly loquacious motormouth manner. It's also like he's always on speed, his brain is running at 10,000 RPM, even when the rest of him is relaxed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 5:43pm
Yeah, Hes a mess. Think he prepared any of that, or just knows how to chatter?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:26pm
Hey wait, does the Pixies' 1988 "whores in my bed" now count as empowerment for women? (though technically Kim Deal only sang the word "chained"). And when did it become only *conservative men* having hot flashes on TV as porn whisperers?
https://youtu.be/OdZGvMEeNLw
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 3:43am
Where's Dersh?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:31pm
You've (not) Got Mail
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:54pm
Yes, I do recall that being a terrible problem cropping up from time to time over the decades. I'm actually not a big fan of the USPS because of that, not that I think it needs to be gotten rid of, far from it. The whole set up they are working with is screwy, it does need reform, just not by this rat.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:00pm
China South Pacific Offensive?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/18/photo-of-chinese-ambassado...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:49pm
I saw that last night, but it hadn't been verified by a good source, or even dated, so I didn't post it. It both shocking and and problematically intriguing, comments I saw made that clear. People were saying--that's horrific but actually the ambassador is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Because Kiribati is courting China's interest and it is their custom and they wanted to show respect to the Chinese, that that's how they show respect. That like it or not, it's not really the Chinese ambassador's fault, it he says no to doing it, it would be insulting them.
Really brings home the whole debate about respecting old time cultural traditions because that is supposedly better than forcing "western" values on everyone. C'mon,it's the 21st century, certain values should be global in this day and age. Just say no. Everybody doesn't have to go along with every primitive tradition in order to de-colonize the world. De-colonize to what? This?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:09pm
Should he turn down the 3 13-year-old vestal virgins sent to his room too? Don't you think you're carrying this too far?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 3:31am
Indian Matchmaking in US -
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f36cdbdc5b65bbd8c8ceffc
I'm struck by the perversity of a quaint notion about Indians, yet a fixed attitude towards White southerners. Indians explicitly favor those with lighter skin, discriminate against those not of their caste/tribe and class, occasionally pull off massive murderous pogroms against Muslims, are exceedingly homophobic, etc.
But I don't know that Indians are *that* unique around the world, just that we often put the unknown exote a few levels up on our home altar, the familiar daemons a few rungs down.
Paris is amazing, no? But the French killed a million Muslims on their way out of Algeria 60 years ago (the Algeria wanted independence), left us with their Indochina *plantations* around the same time (the Vietnamese, Cambodian, et al wanted independence), gave us "Devil's Island" as a model of brutal incarceration. But their wines are delish! (to be fair to our "noble savage" image, the Cambodians brutally murdered and enslaved a million in the Killing Fields, killed and raped 6 million in the Congo just 20 years ago - so a bit of "both sides do it".
Australia seems so pleasant because around the time we we're fixing up our Constitution and doing that Trail of Tears thing, the Aussies created a cordon to slowly walk across the Tasmanian island to kill off all the natives. Rinse and repeat elaewhere. But Brisbane's got awesome surfing and the Great Barrier Reef (just watch out for sharks). Love the accent, Crocodile Dundee and Olivia Newton-John and all.
In short, we're pretty emphatic on bringing up the 160-year-old Civil War as if the effrontery of the Southerners in leaving that sacred Union they'd committed to was this unforgivable act - Treason! - yet Brits starving millions of Irish at the time or disappearing Irish Catholics in the 70's just adds a bit of character to Big Ben on our tourist walkabout. Slave descendents from *other people's atrocities* in the Caribbean and Yucatan and Brazil are all nicely exotic to go with our fruity rum drink and "Que habla, dudes?" quest for polyglotism, and brushing aside the mass graves and work camps on our way to the cabana. Only a history stickler will ruin a vacation trip to futuristic efficient Tokyo with a reminder about Bataan or Manchuria already 75 years gone.
Just a reminder of the shithead behavior that permeates the world (though has some prominent examples of good promising ethics) and the unreasonableness in judging just based on proximity to us, the Familiarity Trap. Yeah, racism exists hugely around our country (not just in the South by any means, though Mississippi attitudes are easy to categorize), but this Lincoln/Civil War thing seems a peculiar rock in the craw, something that people take so personally. (Note there's a pig vs chicken breakfast thing - chicken involved, pig is committed - if you're Vietnamese the Vietnam War means something a bit different than for Americans, so real southern descendents of both colors may have more personal feelings than transplants or remote commentators).
The South in the 70s to 90s seemed much more hopeful than the South today - and even today is a far sight better than Reconstruction or the mass poverty of the Depression. But there's this sense that it's always been like this, incorrigible, baked in, not something that gets built up by tropes and rumors and fear mongering, especially in the more efficient internet age where lies travel the world in nanoseconds.
A while back I met a black-skinned Indian woman in Birmingham, asked her how she liked it. She seemed fine, had a nice job in a modern medical institute, people treated her well (Birmingham's of course majority black), a few decades in and she feels at home. Doubt she would have done too well with the Matchmaking back in India, or the opportunities & treatment for her if not in one of perhaps 5 Indian cities. For her it was a step up and pleasant. (nd 50 years earlier, not so much). YMMV.
Also, as a nation of immigrants, how many newcomers are related to the Hun Sens of Cambodia or the generals in Guatemala or Karadzic in Croatia or the Idi Amin's of Uganda? Or their many likely (hopefully) non-barbarous countrymates (many who fled from the same). How do we even judge the fast moving cultures these days, when so much has happened the last 50 years, much less 6-7 generations ago. (My daughter asked me if "the Shah was bad" - that of course brings of a complex response for a Mideast culture in transition and a dangerous place, not an easy "yes" or "no". What did he do well, what badly, what evilly, same as his successor even, as well as our involvement, what Ben were the alternatives that *werent* taken?). Who are all these people within these streams of humanity moving around? What kind of conclusions from the many are even valid, and what would it take to alter those impressions - a new view, a new ingredient, some new breakthrough - where's our progressive hope, view to the future?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:44am
Boomer ageism in court
https://aldia.microjuris.com/2020/01/21/argument-analysis-may-a-federal-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:11am
WaterGate II
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 5:29pm
Be Best. Cherry trees are overrated anyway. Ask George Washington.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:34am
they were 10 crabapple trees, not cherry, BTW.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 1:13pm
Don't sit under the crabapple tree with anyone else but me...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 1:20pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 6:53pm
wtf, we really are in Banana Republic land with this one, Dorothy, I can't believe the RNC is allowing this:
don't cry for me Trumpita...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 7:05pm
I see Joyce and Kurt are thinking more along the lines of the Soprano's, but while I am not a published writer of renown like them, I still like my banana republic image better!
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:17am
Why won't GOP reach out to Carlos Danger?
Barr's predecessor made his name selling toilet bowls for guys with too-big dicks, expanding that self-deluding prestige category for Trojans. Trump did it for Walls and crowd count and high-rises. Weiner's totally on-brand for the Republicans - guy with no sense of shame in love with his dick. Give him the stage! Carlos will change your world, one dick-pic at a time!
(liked Garry's assortment above)
(I still think that "15-year-old" who reported Weiner not the the police but a London gossip rag was a setup. Her Daddy was quite the convenient small town NC Republican with those perfect national connections. Not too hard to catfish a known sexter of high value.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 1:05am
Setup? Maybe. But some people can be setup and some people can't. I don't send dick pics to anyone so I can't be setup to send a dick pic to a teen girl. And he knew she was underage. So frankly I don't give a shit if he was setup.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 2:14am
No, he suspected she wasn't a 15-yeqr-old. She was quoting all sorts of 60's lit only a very strange southern 15-year-old would know.
I don't send dick pics, but I don't have an Instagram or Pinterest account either - that doesn't mean no one uses Pinterest or Instagram. And I really don't give a fuck about Weiner's personal life (nor whether a 15-yrar-old sees a dick on the internet - horrors) - I care whether Russian/GOP operatives (or Israeli or whoever) used catfishing and hacking to create a fake scandal to derail a Democratic candidate. That Weiner for a dick pic went to jail longer than a motherfucker traitor NSA head who was conspiring with Turks and Russians who hacked us *does* piss me off, however. (Petraeus doesn't piss me off so much, as he largely was discredited, though why Reality Winner gets so much jail time also pisses me off. So much confidential info's been leaked the last 4 years, and hers was a 1-timer for the public good, hardly a Snowden megadump)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:34am
She told him she was 15 more than once. The texts are in evidence. He didn't just knowingly send a teen girl dick pics he asked her to get naked and play with herself. They have the exact dates when when she told him her age and when he asked her to get naked etc. It doesn't seem like you actually followed the story.
https://people.com/crime/anthony-weiner-sentenced-sexting-teen-girl/
We could debate the "fairness" of punishments and different jail times but Weiner was very guilty of what in my opinion was a very serious crime.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 5:11am
Cleopatra seduced Mark Antony at 14 and became Queen at 17. Even if true, some sleazy advance 15-year-old daughter of a sleazy partisan politician is easily able to pull fine Roger Stone ratf*cking operation and lose no sleep - touching yourself for a camera? Pretty tame for a political groupie.. And then there are all those Almost Famous nubiles who were having the time of their lives at 12-14 sleeping with perv musicians, and writing gushing books about it decades later. We mostly have these laws to protect *vulnerable, weak, unwilling* minors, not 15-year-olds prone to terrorizing men, and ages are partly social constructs - somewhere between 13 and 21 girls typically become willing and interested, but a whole lot of variation that laws have to find a 1-or-2-sizes-fit-all approach.
Anyway, see if any of this article sounds plausible. I don't take it as gospel, but some likely bits, esp. as the GOP coordinates its dirty tricks.
https://whowhatwhy.org/2017/05/09/exclusive-trump-backers-weaponized-ant...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 7:24am
Once again some people can be set up and some people can't. So I don't give a shit if he was setup. The basic difference is I support the laws protecting teens and you don't. At times I may think the punishment excessive but I support the laws.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 1:52pm
Future of (no) work
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 7:03am
and this is the best paragraph I have read in a long time
and along with this intro
I wish all BLM protesters in big cities were forced to read it. To realize that concerns about abusive police are such a minor thing in the scheme of things. Fiddling while Rome burns and it may indeed continue to burn into the eighth circle of hell. (And looting luxury shops in few remaining elite shopping areas where one might still get a halfways decent job that doesn't include hard manual labor? Past absurd! More like: how to committ suicide. If there is not at least one upscale retail area for tourists and leisure visitors with money to visit, cities are going to be one big ghetto of poor people preying on one another and museums with heavy security at the front door.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:34pm