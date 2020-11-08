Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
George Conway Believes thread
Okay, I give up. I’m throwing in the towel.— George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 5, 2020
I believe the president. And I believe in the president.
We must all believe.
Please click and recite with me: https://t.co/Fd6ciish8Y
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Homicides in Syracuse are up 11% compared to the five-year average and 33% compared to last year. https://t.co/YyY9NxsYzR— syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) August 18, 2020
It was the first time a president has held an East Room funeral for a member of his family in nearly 100 years.
In attendance at Robert Trump’s funeral: Pence, Giuliani, Pete King. Not in attendance: Blaine Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry. Guests were tested for covid at the Trump hotel and then bussed over. On a very rare WH family funeral w/ @maggieNYT https://t.co/d3HSxa1BuF
Screw the ideology thing, because: urgent need to get stuff done
By David Siders @ Politico.com, Aug. 21
[....] Interviews with more than a dozen Democrats familiar with his transition process describe an effort by his campaign to assemble a center-left amalgamation of personnel designed to prioritize speed over ideology in responding to the coronavirus and the resulting economic ruin. Think Susan Rice, but also Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg, but also Karen Bass.
No conspiracy needed!
In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, the president-elect told a group of civil rights leaders that lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/sIRgYcmfIT— POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2020
‘Golden State Killer’ Apologizes, Then Court Erupts in Applause When Judge Declares ‘No Mercy.' WATCH: https://t.co/TAzhIcJQ08 pic.twitter.com/gIbWfG6lmn— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 21, 2020
Detectives hope that a chilling picture of people in dark hoods and white masks leads them to those who set fire to a house this month, killing five members of a Senegalese family.
"Asked if the fire was a hate crime, Chief Montoya did not discount that possibility"https://t.co/fkyHU8mNvY— Steven Jones (@stdojo) August 21, 2020
THIS IS HIS CONCLUSION:
The top states for removals per capita are Delaware, South Dakota, DC, Tennessee and North Dakota. Those are not battleground states the last time I checked. The suggestion that this is concentrated in swing states is wrong, full stop, and pretty irresponsible IMO.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 21, 2020
go to the full Twitter thread for the stats he used.
The president of the Cal Fire firefighters union said 2020 was beginning to resemble the destructive fire season of 2017: “We are in the same situation but with 10 times as many fires."
California's largest wildfire doubled in size to 219,000 acres in single day and is currently 7% contained, according to officials.— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) August 21, 2020
The wildfires have killed at least 5 and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. https://t.co/xgNgsbCl6a
Just another story that makes the current Executive branch sound like "Crazytown." Where they try to do something nefarious but then it doesn't exactly work out and no one has any answers on what's going on.
AP: Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss https://t.co/L1k4hzcfsE— Bozeman Daily Chronicle (@bozchron) August 20, 2020
Johnson & Johnson confirmed in an email Thursday that it plans to test its Covid-19 vaccine in as many as 60,000 people https://t.co/GNoGrJmhjV— Bloomberg (@business) August 21, 2020
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Nate Silver retweeted:
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
Comments
Got me thinking, though, that a lot of Trump fans like Trump precisely because he doesn't believe anyone else, only himself, and they like that mindset. They don't care if in his case it's because of narcissistic disorder, maybe alls the better that he has it. In general, though, they like the individualist ethos.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:20pm
Pompeo arms whitewash
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 6:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 9:30am
Re-up immigration thread
US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here:
http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:08pm
Space race & meteor showers
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/unusual-meteorite-more-valuable-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:33am
Redesigning A/C
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/global-cooling-prize-india/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:23am
WAP: "Brands arent radical"
Russell Brand points out the same old same old
https://youtu.be/EdP9H60N2l8
And his point might be 9 years ago dance floors were screamIng Azealia Banks' "I guess your cunt getting eaten", thoroughly humored and relaxed with herself, so why the over-the-top Cardi B/Stallion nonsense when you have much harder hitting 212?
https://youtu.be/i3Jv9fNPjgk
Or Courtney in 1999 entertaining 50,000 Aussies with "Celebrity Skin" (1:01) - playing an instrument, not just a dress
https://youtu.be/iS4uJJCNcDM
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:43pm
I find Russell Brand infinitely fascinating to listen to as a character mostly because he's a working class and very naughty Essex boy without much education who happens to somehow have picked up the highbrow vocabulary of an Oxford don combined with that of French postmodern intellectual, and then he uses it in a gobsmackingly loquacious motormouth manner. It's also like he's always on speed, his brain is running at 10,000 RPM, even when the rest of him is relaxed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 5:43pm
Yeah, Hes a mess. Think he prepared any of that, or just knows how to chatter?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:26pm
Hey wait, does the Pixies' 1988 "whores in my bed" now count as empowerment for women? (though technically Kim Deal only sang the word "chained"). And when did it become only *conservative men* having hot flashes on TV as porn whisperers?
https://youtu.be/OdZGvMEeNLw
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 3:43am
Where's Dersh?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:31pm
You've (not) Got Mail
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:54pm
Yes, I do recall that being a terrible problem cropping up from time to time over the decades. I'm actually not a big fan of the USPS because of that, not that I think it needs to be gotten rid of, far from it. The whole set up they are working with is screwy, it does need reform, just not by this rat.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:00pm
China South Pacific Offensive?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/18/photo-of-chinese-ambassado...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:49pm
I saw that last night, but it hadn't been verified by a good source, or even dated, so I didn't post it. It both shocking and and problematically intriguing, comments I saw made that clear. People were saying--that's horrific but actually the ambassador is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Because Kiribati is courting China's interest and it is their custom and they wanted to show respect to the Chinese, that that's how they show respect. That like it or not, it's not really the Chinese ambassador's fault, it he says no to doing it, it would be insulting them.
Really brings home the whole debate about respecting old time cultural traditions because that is supposedly better than forcing "western" values on everyone. C'mon,it's the 21st century, certain values should be global in this day and age. Just say no. Everybody doesn't have to go along with every primitive tradition in order to de-colonize the world. De-colonize to what? This?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:09pm
Should he turn down the 3 13-year-old vestal virgins sent to his room too? Don't you think you're carrying this too far?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 3:31am
Indian Matchmaking in US -
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f36cdbdc5b65bbd8c8ceffc
I'm struck by the perversity of a quaint notion about Indians, yet a fixed attitude towards White southerners. Indians explicitly favor those with lighter skin, discriminate against those not of their caste/tribe and class, occasionally pull off massive murderous pogroms against Muslims, are exceedingly homophobic, etc.
But I don't know that Indians are *that* unique around the world, just that we often put the unknown exote a few levels up on our home altar, the familiar daemons a few rungs down.
Paris is amazing, no? But the French killed a million Muslims on their way out of Algeria 60 years ago (the Algeria wanted independence), left us with their Indochina *plantations* around the same time (the Vietnamese, Cambodian, et al wanted independence), gave us "Devil's Island" as a model of brutal incarceration. But their wines are delish! (to be fair to our "noble savage" image, the Cambodians brutally murdered and enslaved a million in the Killing Fields, killed and raped 6 million in the Congo just 20 years ago - so a bit of "both sides do it".
Australia seems so pleasant because around the time we we're fixing up our Constitution and doing that Trail of Tears thing, the Aussies created a cordon to slowly walk across the Tasmanian island to kill off all the natives. Rinse and repeat elaewhere. But Brisbane's got awesome surfing and the Great Barrier Reef (just watch out for sharks). Love the accent, Crocodile Dundee and Olivia Newton-John and all.
In short, we're pretty emphatic on bringing up the 160-year-old Civil War as if the effrontery of the Southerners in leaving that sacred Union they'd committed to was this unforgivable act - Treason! - yet Brits starving millions of Irish at the time or disappearing Irish Catholics in the 70's just adds a bit of character to Big Ben on our tourist walkabout. Slave descendents from *other people's atrocities* in the Caribbean and Yucatan and Brazil are all nicely exotic to go with our fruity rum drink and "Que habla, dudes?" quest for polyglotism, and brushing aside the mass graves and work camps on our way to the cabana. Only a history stickler will ruin a vacation trip to futuristic efficient Tokyo with a reminder about Bataan or Manchuria already 75 years gone.
Just a reminder of the shithead behavior that permeates the world (though has some prominent examples of good promising ethics) and the unreasonableness in judging just based on proximity to us, the Familiarity Trap. Yeah, racism exists hugely around our country (not just in the South by any means, though Mississippi attitudes are easy to categorize), but this Lincoln/Civil War thing seems a peculiar rock in the craw, something that people take so personally. (Note there's a pig vs chicken breakfast thing - chicken involved, pig is committed - if you're Vietnamese the Vietnam War means something a bit different than for Americans, so real southern descendents of both colors may have more personal feelings than transplants or remote commentators).
The South in the 70s to 90s seemed much more hopeful than the South today - and even today is a far sight better than Reconstruction or the mass poverty of the Depression. But there's this sense that it's always been like this, incorrigible, baked in, not something that gets built up by tropes and rumors and fear mongering, especially in the more efficient internet age where lies travel the world in nanoseconds.
A while back I met a black-skinned Indian woman in Birmingham, asked her how she liked it. She seemed fine, had a nice job in a modern medical institute, people treated her well (Birmingham's of course majority black), a few decades in and she feels at home. Doubt she would have done too well with the Matchmaking back in India, or the opportunities & treatment for her if not in one of perhaps 5 Indian cities. For her it was a step up and pleasant. (nd 50 years earlier, not so much). YMMV.
Also, as a nation of immigrants, how many newcomers are related to the Hun Sens of Cambodia or the generals in Guatemala or Karadzic in Croatia or the Idi Amin's of Uganda? Or their many likely (hopefully) non-barbarous countrymates (many who fled from the same). How do we even judge the fast moving cultures these days, when so much has happened the last 50 years, much less 6-7 generations ago. (My daughter asked me if "the Shah was bad" - that of course brings of a complex response for a Mideast culture in transition and a dangerous place, not an easy "yes" or "no". What did he do well, what badly, what evilly, same as his successor even, as well as our involvement, what Ben were the alternatives that *werent* taken?). Who are all these people within these streams of humanity moving around? What kind of conclusions from the many are even valid, and what would it take to alter those impressions - a new view, a new ingredient, some new breakthrough - where's our progressive hope, view to the future?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:44am
Boomer ageism in court
https://aldia.microjuris.com/2020/01/21/argument-analysis-may-a-federal-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:11am
WaterGate II
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 5:29pm