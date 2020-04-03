Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
It was the first time a president has held an East Room funeral for a member of his family in nearly 100 years.
In attendance at Robert Trump’s funeral: Pence, Giuliani, Pete King. Not in attendance: Blaine Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry. Guests were tested for covid at the Trump hotel and then bussed over. On a very rare WH family funeral w/ @maggieNYT https://t.co/d3HSxa1BuF
Screw the ideology thing, because: urgent need to get stuff done
By David Siders @ Politico.com, Aug. 21
[....] Interviews with more than a dozen Democrats familiar with his transition process describe an effort by his campaign to assemble a center-left amalgamation of personnel designed to prioritize speed over ideology in responding to the coronavirus and the resulting economic ruin. Think Susan Rice, but also Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg, but also Karen Bass.
No conspiracy needed!
In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, the president-elect told a group of civil rights leaders that lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/sIRgYcmfIT— POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2020
‘Golden State Killer’ Apologizes, Then Court Erupts in Applause When Judge Declares ‘No Mercy.' WATCH: https://t.co/TAzhIcJQ08 pic.twitter.com/gIbWfG6lmn— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 21, 2020
Detectives hope that a chilling picture of people in dark hoods and white masks leads them to those who set fire to a house this month, killing five members of a Senegalese family.
"Asked if the fire was a hate crime, Chief Montoya did not discount that possibility"https://t.co/fkyHU8mNvY— Steven Jones (@stdojo) August 21, 2020
THIS IS HIS CONCLUSION:
The top states for removals per capita are Delaware, South Dakota, DC, Tennessee and North Dakota. Those are not battleground states the last time I checked. The suggestion that this is concentrated in swing states is wrong, full stop, and pretty irresponsible IMO.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 21, 2020
go to the full Twitter thread for the stats he used.
The president of the Cal Fire firefighters union said 2020 was beginning to resemble the destructive fire season of 2017: “We are in the same situation but with 10 times as many fires."
California's largest wildfire doubled in size to 219,000 acres in single day and is currently 7% contained, according to officials.— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) August 21, 2020
The wildfires have killed at least 5 and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. https://t.co/xgNgsbCl6a
Just another story that makes the current Executive branch sound like "Crazytown." Where they try to do something nefarious but then it doesn't exactly work out and no one has any answers on what's going on.
AP: Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss https://t.co/L1k4hzcfsE— Bozeman Daily Chronicle (@bozchron) August 20, 2020
Johnson & Johnson confirmed in an email Thursday that it plans to test its Covid-19 vaccine in as many as 60,000 people https://t.co/GNoGrJmhjV— Bloomberg (@business) August 21, 2020
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Nate Silver retweeted:
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
I predict Biden's first congress will see establishment Dems push for a major expansion to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to bailout child care centers while imposing nationwide "quality" standards through grant conditionality.https://t.co/A8nH4LOYPb— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) August 20, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Comments
Another, doing it tongue-in-cheek: The Woke Temple
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 2:53am
Kenan Malik @ The Observer @The Guardian.com
Stop telling authors what they can write. The only limit is imagination
Condemning a white novelist for writing on Mexican migrants is to create gated cultures
Beware the politics of identity. They help legitimise the toxic far right, Feb. 23
The vile ideas behind the Hanau attack have moved from the fringe to the mainstream
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 5:53pm
Great global point:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:03pm
Had not realized that Liz Warren had all these "plans" pandering to the "intersectional" lobby/crowd/crew until I read this spin on her from Suzanna Danuta Walters at The Nation
I hope it's not accurate
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:55pm
Oof, you're paying for my Tylenol - just downed a whole pack. Too late/early for a beer.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:35am
Didn't there used to be an actual discipline called "Comparative Lit".? What happened to that? SIGH
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 11:29am
Let me know, have to dress different for seppuko vs old fashioned hanging, and then there's one to the temple - light gauge please, heavy bore makes such a mess.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:03pm
Colonizing space takes verve, bringinging whiteness into dark. Of course white Nova's vs black holes says it all - total expansion vs rec ding/giving way, and ultimately no escape. Beam me up, Scotty - there's no intelligent life left here.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:39pm
It looks like they have funding for marginalized groups to obtain grants for advanced degrees working with semiconductor science.
Edit to add:
Outreach to include students not traditionally associated with the sciences seems rational. Increasing numbers in the sciences is important. As Yang says, "Learn math".
The NYT had a great article about a black mathematician, and how isolated he felt in his profession.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/18/us/edray-goins-black-mathematicians.html
Effects to increase diversity should be encouraged, not ridiculed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:49pm
Though here's a perfect example of when criticism might be warranted. I admit I did laugh:
(comes to mind a sense of humor about this type of thing can do a lot)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:19pm
I wonder if Germans have a split reality, where they see Nazi villains in movies as a completely different tribe? I mean, there's always a bad German like in Die Hard (dutifully played by the late great Englishman Alan Rickman), I assume Germans just learn to disassociate and become a Bruce Willis or Sgt Powell American for the duration of the film. I mean, that *is* what movies bring us, fantasy, no? And besides, are Germans the Adenauer new capitalists or the Ossi retrogrades? 30 years even that divide fades for the under-40 set.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:53pm
well I do definitely see disassociation on Angela's part here, she's thinking "I'm just another 21st century western leader like all the rest of em", yeah and I think it's actually a good sign of conversion to global-think. It's a similar thing to white American descendants of Ellis Ilsland hordes being blamed for slavery, they go "say what? that has nothing to do with me"
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:12pm
Comes to mind it can be a dangerous distraction and in that it has little difference from how Trump operates by using distraction. Where all coverage is put within the context of a certain frame.
Like he says:
That's Trumpies and Trump too. It's just pandering to demographics, identitarian demographics. Not to offer information to open minds but to reinforce ideological beliefs with cherry picked coverage, bias confirmation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:09pm
Trump is pandering all right to a demographic called the American People. Most Americans are not as stupid and gullible as you need and wish them to be. Trump supporters already know we have a Marxist Mockingbird Media and so do snowflakes. The difference is they like you love and thrive on these lies Fortunately some of the snowflakes have developed indigestion from a diet too rich in deceit and are no longer consuming the junk food offered by our Soviet style media.
Look, if you dare, at what happened to Moscow Maddow's viewership after her Collusion Delusion was humiliated by the Mueller Report.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:36pm
Did Trump's team meet in Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer summer 2016 to discuss lifting sanctions?
Did Trump's incoming NSA call the Russian ambassador several times in Dec 2016 to discuss sanctions, informing Trump about it but "forgetting" when interviewed by the FBI?
Did Trump's campaign manager, personal lawyer, National Security Advisor, & dirty tricks guy Stone all end up either convicted or pleading guilty?
Did Russia hack DNC & Podesta emails, doing a slow drip release via Assange/Wikileaks (and did both Manafort & Roger Stone meet with Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy?
Did Manafort pass polling data for PA/MI/WI/MN to Kilimnik, who likely passed it on to GRU (KGB)?
Did Butina pal around with NRA & US Congresspeople trying to compromise especially Russians?
Did Richard Pinedo get convicted for creating fake PayPal accounts to launder money for Russia?
You keep spewing so much asinine bullshit while doing your best to ignore the heap of convictions.
You're a fucking liar. Collusion Delusion? You have your head so far up Putin's ass, it's a wonder you can breath, much less see.
https://www.vox.com/2018/10/10/17959244/mueller-richard-pinedo-trump-russia
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:55pm
Get behind me Beast I reject thee.
Don Jr and others met with a Russian lawyer who was working with Glenn Simpson of FusionGPS and she consulted with him before and after this meeting. She also reportedly carried a memo written by Simpson containing some useless dirt on the Clinton campaign.
Even a snowflake dummy should recognize a set-up like this and staged traps carried out bu Mfsud, halper, Downer and the FBI in the Flynn frame-up.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:58pm
I don't get this stupid game the right plays by pretending the American people agree with them or that those that agree with them the only real Americans. The American people are all the citizens of the United States of America and those citizens are all real Americans. All the evidence is that Trump has never been able to get even half of the American people. His approval rating has always been less the 50%, he always polls less than 50%, he wasn't even able to get 50% of the vote. The evidence is overwhelming that Trump is talking, or pandering, to less than half of the American people.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:13pm
Yes, he used identity politics against identity politics to get elected and he continues to use it on his fan base. That's the core thing going on, that's basically the only important thing to see about Trump. As personally he has no policy goals or ideology, he's a narcissist and is into doing it for demagogic personal attention.
Identity politics is divisive, tribal. He not just reinforces identity politics but fans its flame.
That the Republican party goes along with him to try to enact its political agenda is another matter entirely, separate.Trump doesn't care about their goals, whatever they are, he cares only about identity politics, that's what he does, that's the only thing he knows how to do-culture warring, and his only goal is continually feeding his narcissism. There is no goal except perhaps a continual game of victimhood olympics. All just to get personal attention!
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:31pm
Lying about what other people are saying or thinking just makes your weakness look more pathetic.
Trump speaks to all Americans and many listen and there is evidence that more are listening. Many of them may never vote for Trump but they have taken the Red pill and are no longer listening to the howling Marxist Mob.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:15pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:28am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:53am
Hughes is criticizing the author, Ibram X. Kendi:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 8:58pm
So we really don't have to care that ethnic minorities may be more likely to be excluded from access to life saving care? It should be something we expect to happen?
Edit to add:
WTF is Quillette?
In drug and vaccine trials, age, ethnicity, gender, economic status, etc will be part of the data base. Some drugs may be effective in one group and not in other groups. Gender responses may differ..
When it comes to vaccines, some groups may be vaccinated at lower rates than others. This happens with the flu vaccine, for example.
https://www.healio.com/infectious-disease/influenza/news/online/%7B45d75411-5907-43ac-b509-ebe2f2c5d491%7D/we-have-a-problem-experts-highlight-racial-disparities-in-flu-vaccination-coverage
Of the 1000 things racial informant is important. Not taking public health info from a 24-year old who writes for something called Quillette.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:48pm
Found it
Last year a study revealed that a widely used algorithm to access health which excluded race, still managed to discriminate against black patients
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/366/6464/447
We are in a pandemic. This is exactly the time to be talking about race.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:59pm
Quillette is French, n'est-ce pas?
Though their accuracy seems in question.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quillette
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:03pm
Whatever they are, they don't have any authority on health care.
Kendi has interesting takes on race
For health care, I listen to the professionals, not Quillette or Kendi.
We should not be ignoring race during this pandemic.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:12pm
Ah, experts like The Root and Ta-Nehisi?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:29pm
Bring them up on issues of race.
I linked to scientific literature on the racial bias in medicine
At any rate, the racial data will eventually come out.
Edit to add:
The last two times that I read Kendi (outside of his books) was when a dagblog poster linked to someone named Coleman Hughes attacking Kendi.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:44pm
go argue with Coleman Hughes on Twitter. I'm not engaging. And this thread is by me for me to collect things I am interested in as to the what I believe is the current corruption of academia and those attempting to rectify that. Which I feel has little difference from the Marxists that overran and corrupted what was taught at UW Madison humanities when I was an undergrad there.I thought they were the bee's knees as an undergrad. I went on to be a proudly educated person and learned that ideological bias and propaganda, no matter how well meaning, is a killer of knowledge.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:01pm
You linked to Hughes to criticize Kendi. I am free to respond
Here is Mark Morial leader of the National Urban League on the need to make sure that blacks are not overlooked.It runs counter to Hughes and is directlly on point.
https://www.miamitimesonline.com/business/blacks-crisis-and-economics-during-coronavirus-pandemic/article_e42c849e-7420-11ea-bd41-735dbd2c4ef4.html
Here is USA Today contradicting Hughes. We do need to address disparities during the pandemic
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/03/30/coronavirus-cases-could-soar-blacks-latinos-and-native-americans/2917493001/
From the Hill
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/490563-coronavirus-shows-black-americans-must-be-protected-from-surprise-medical
Public health expert
https://theundefeated.com/features/public-health-expert-says-african-americans-are-at-greater-risk-of-death-from-coronavirus/
You bought Hughes into the discussion. I am simply pointing out that his position is as out of touch as Trump's statements about coronavirus.
In addition, a myth suggesting that black people are immune to coronavirus is being confronted
https://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article241316536.html
Hughes would have us overlook everything. You brought up Hughes. Hughes is wrong.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:03am
Doctors Are Concerned That Black Communities Might Not Be Getting Access To Coronavirus Tests
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/nidhiprakash/coronavirus-tests-covid-19-black
Hughes is free to express an opinion. Quillette is free to publish his opinion.
Hughes can be criticized when goes off the rails.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:25am
Univ of Michigan, 12.7% black, 7.9% Asian
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:55pm
Because race is being used as a marker, we can delve into why there are differences
The health department said those factors may be able to explain some, but not all of the disparate effects COVID-19 is having on African American communities.
Edit to add:
The reason for investigation into race, is to determine if there are different presentations of the disease, different risk factors, disease that can be triggered with lower levels of exposure, etc. It is all data that can be captured during the initial medical interview. This data is especially important in a pandemic.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:38pm
ProPublica compiles data suggesting a worse outcome for blacks with COVID in several other cities
https://www.propublica.org/article/early-data-shows-african-americans-have-contracted-and-died-of-coronavirus-at-an-alarming-rate
This is important information. The factors creating the impact must be accurately identified.
Edit to add, fro the article
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 3:28pm
Please post all this demographic info.elsewhere. It doesn't apply to what this thread is about, which is apparently something you don't understand. It's about approaches to scholarship. And furthermore, you appear to want Coleman Hughes to see it and he is not here and is not looking at it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:12pm
I agree about more selective posting on these topics.
It will make it more interesting for others.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:32pm
There is a post ,about a new Labour Party leader in the UK
This was followed by commentary making fun o Shaun King
I responded to a post about demographic data with demographic data.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 12:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:06am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:44am
Why blog when I can just post this...?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:59am
Unfortunately for me James doesn't do much on art history. When I look at scholarly publications in my field, about 50% of the articles have the word "colonialism" in the title. Shock and awe at how the youth have been indoctrinated. I don't know who to blame, did they all use Howard Zinn as their history textbook in high school or what?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:19am
I feel ignornt for not knowing Howard Zinn. A new bout of "all makes sense" going thru me Gulliver (wow, Clockwork Orange ref 50-60 years old. Malchicks not so young anymore, all in senior homes)
https://inthesetimes.com/article/22296/howard-zinn-peoples-history-of-th...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/reclaiming-history-from-howard-zinn-1155812...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:42am
One goal quoted in the article
Is there something wrong with that goal?
Jared took center stage at the podium
Mike Pence, who had to pray before making a health care decision regarding the use of needles, was also on the podium.
In this setting, the goals proposed don't appear to be absurd.
Edit to add:
We are in a pandemic, attacking this group is a distraction
Here is what Jared Kushner said from the podium
https://www.businessinsider.com/jared-kushner-coronavirus-briefing-federal-stockpiles-blames-states-ventilator-shortages-2020-4
Given the pandemic, Kushner is the real threat. He is hoarding life-saving materials. The Queens group is questioning whether access to health care is fair.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 8:48am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:03am
The reason for obtaining demographic data in a pandemic is to prove that your assumptions are correct. If it is all about poverty, obesity, etc, that fits the assumption. Demographic data tells you if after correcting for all the variables. there are still more adverse outcomes in some groups. The CDC needs to provide true demographic data to resolve the issue. Why be opposed to obtaining demographic data regarding coronavirus?
Edit to add :
Not sure why there is a backlash to looking at demographics.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:03am
Professor Reed feels that he already knows the answer
Ziad Jilani, whoever he is, thinks that he knows the answer
Trump knows that hydroxychloroquine works
Like Fauci, I'll wait for the data
Edit to add:
It is known that blacks receive a lower level of care for hear failure
https://www.healio.com/cardiology/practice-management/news/online/%7B08a44228-2d4c-42ae-82e0-2863dfcac596%7D/racial-disparities-in-emergent-hf-care-outcomes-identified
Black women receive a lower level of maternal health care
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/america-is-failing-its-black-mothers/
Questioning coronavirus care is logical
Edit to add:
Economic class does not prevent poor outcomes
https://psmag.com/social-justice/even-as-black-americans-get-richer-their-health-outcomes-remain-poor
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:50am
plopping here as a reminder to read it, haven't done so yet:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 1:32pm
I do not expect to wade through that essay to decide for myself if it is serious. Listen here starting from the beginning if you choose or at the five minute mark for two or three minutes listening and you will see [hear] enough to know what I mean. It is hilarious what Lindsay and his partner in crime accomplished in the academic world.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 2:21pm
I guess. Sure, any community gets overserious and you can find ridiculous holes. "Academic" in a backwater means enthusiasts. Papers are judged by normal flawed people, and some suffer confirmation bias.
A funny thing - a few decades ago we talked about whether people are homosexual or not. Now we often just think of who someone likes, and then we've split categories a bit more, not that various levels of crossdressers and trannies haven't been with us a while. How much is "real", how much is "trendy", who knows... But people/researchers try to understand behavior that was off limits not long ago. Some will be foolish, some will be tricked.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 1:01am
Pharma study faulty -
same issue -they know the answer they want, didn't follow procedure.
Even doctors against hydroxychloroquine use for Covid-19 found the study majorly flawed.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/29/covid-19-surgisphere-hydro...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 4:52am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 9:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 5:27pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:23pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 3:37am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:56am
Black students at Oxford are having trouble recommending the school to African students. Guess things have Gottem repressive compared to Kenyatta's day.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:27am
When I started this thread, I had some skepticism about how bad it had gotten in academia, that it was exaggerated. I.E. Camille Paglia cancellation show here and there by the undergrads just for the drama and power of it and media attention. But since I started paying more detailed attention to what is considered top scholarship in art history now: no longer think it's an exaggeration. It's a disaster in humanities. I'm actually frightened now of the newest college graduates in humanities, and how they think.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:50am
I'm sorry, if you keep talking this way, I'll have to cancel you. Nothing personal, you understand. Now go to your room, Karen, and try to find the words to repent so we can have a good show trial before we lay you out.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:34am
Kenyatta was more than 40 years ago. A Kenyan student today would be more familiar with Kenya 2030.
Given the current state of both the United Kingdom and the United States, they are less likely to be taken seriously when they talk about shithole countries.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:44am
They have the most money, so unless these students want to go thru life with their heads up their ass,maybe theyll consider the access & opportunity that money in wealthy countries provides. Or you can admire all the failures and impossibilities of sub-Saharan Africa and worry about whether Kenyatta Is too old to contemplate. Always some pretentious bullshit to wade through. I'd say most people go to Oxford or Cambridge Is fór the education, but i guess u might way all that political correctness is worth its weight in good - if not one of these famed slušivé & shortlived African goldmines.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:37am
You brought up Kenyatta
In this blog, concern about academia in the United States has been expressed.
Obviously, the US and the UK are not the only options
Russia and China would have prime opportunities to encourage students to attend universities in their countries
Racism in those countries is probably less well known.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:31am
Why would racism be less known in Russia and China? Unaware of China's activities in Africa or treatment of Uyghurs + Russian abuse of Central Asians?
And i doubt you know anything about British education - Kenyatta or more recent, but that never Kreps you from giving an opinion.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:58pm
My statement was an affirmation that racism exists in China and Russia.
Russia
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/feb/15/black-in-the-ussr-whats-life-like-for-a-russian-of-colour
China
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/25/asia/china-anti-african-attacks-history-hnk-intl/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:28pm
Ah, I read it backwards.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:36pm
Yep
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:26pm
Jut two Brits talking:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:40pm
Interesting anecdotal of that Brit thing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:09pm
The complaint appears to be that readers are picking up books about race that reconsider how we look at the issue. Perhaps the reason that these books are being read is that there is no rational differing opinion coming from other authors.
Take John McWhorter, in "All About the Beat", he argued the hip hop could not save the world. Many wondered who thought that it would. Thomas Chatterton Williams makes a similar argument about the dangers of hip hop. Yet, the protests have been lead by young people who listen to hip hop, and some cities are considering police reforms.
The counter to these young people appears to be people sitting on the sidelines telling the protesters that they are doing things wrong. McWhorter and Loury, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd on video, use their podcast to shout that the statistics prove white men are killed by police. The duo are as tone deaf as a person who in the midst of crashes involving Boeing aircraft comes out yelling that air travel is safe and there is nothing to see here. They have no message.
Come October, they will still be sitting on the sidelines yelling when an author who previously ignored racism publishes his book about how he became an angry black man.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/opinion/sunday/black-racism-.html?action=click&module=Well&pgtype=Homepage§ion=Sunday%20Review
If you use Andrew Sullivan to make your argument, you already lost.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:53pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:40pm
If either Sullivan's or Williams read the book, Kendi admits to his own racism
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2019/09/racism-antiracism-podcast-ibram-x-kendi-book/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:07pm
Two complaints about racial identity tests:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:28pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:46pm
https://twitter.com/thomaschattwill/status/1266738730485891072
Cant get the twitter feed to format
Williams' brother had his teeth knocked out by police.
Williams argues that his brother wasn't killed like George Floyd because his brother was protected by class.
The reason Williams deflects to arguments about identity politics is to distract from the nonsense he actually believes.
All we get from McWhorter, Loury, Williams, etc. is what everyone else is doing wrong.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:20pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:42pm
I figured we're all racist to varying degrees, And that getting that racism below some threshold Is important, as Is increasing outspokenness and effectiveness in fighting racism. But not everything to do with race is racism either.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:55pm
I wonder if McWhorter, Loury, Williams, et.al., believe that investigations in the cases of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd would have proceeded without community pressure? It seems that their arguments focus more on the protest than the homicides.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:34pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:49pm
Another member of the group that offers criticism, but no advise on how to solve the situation.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:51pm
Re: she’s urged students to “not participate in violence or looting.”
Just ran across this related:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 11:05pm
The United States passed Civil Rights laws in the Sixties in part because it was a laughing stock overseas. How could the U.S. criticize foreign governments when it had glaring problems of its own?
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/2020-06-11/george-floyd-moves-world
Trump is clearly incapable of creating a coalition to address our current Civil Rights crisis. As Chris Murphy notes the current protests could lead to a foreign policy victory by showing that the United States can find a solution.
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2020-06-12/new-civil-rights-movement-foreign-policy-win
The overwhelming majority of protests were peaceful
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/06/10/george-floyd-black-lives-matter-police-protests-widespread-peaceful/5325737002/
There will likely be protests because of the death of an unarmed man in Atlanta. The country will survive this. There will be loud critics lamenting what the protesters are doing wrong. The critics will have zero impact. The activists will force change. The change will likely be incremental, but a change is going to come.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:22am
Are you running for office? Who are you to declare so righteosly and assuredly "The critics will have zero impact." Pretty sure the guys who control the US political system will have an impact as usual.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:29am
Not running for office. Just seeing hope.
I expect slow change, but I expect change.
The critics that I focused on were ones frequently cited here, McWhorter (with his buddy Loury), Williams, and Yang.
The Secret Service admits that they used tear gas.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/13/secret-service-says-it-used-pepper-spray-on-lafayette-square-protesters-316482
Trump changed the date of his Tulsa rally.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/12/us/politics/trump-tulsa-rally-juneteenth.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
The protest for police reform in front of the D.C. Mayors office is peaceful dancing.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/protesters-return-to-dcs-black-lives-matter-plaza-for-16th-day-of-demonstrations/2020/06/13/534d0936-ac37-11ea-a9d9-a81c1a491c52_story.html
There were two peaceful protests in Minneapolis
https://www.startribune.com/emotions-run-high-at-minneapolis-protests/571240752/
Protests here inspired protests overseas.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:58am
Here ya go the reality you are trying to express, summarized by Prof. Andrea Benjamin.
Protests are a reflection of a culture or sub-culture. They don't actually affect anything. They do tell you how people feel, like a poll.
Example: Throwing a statue into the water and thinking that will accomplish something real is a little like voodoo? It's reflective of a very strong mindset, like putting out a curse on someone. It's a very primitive symbolic action. I believe it is much more productive to vote an actual living politician out of office, but who am I to dictate religious ceremonies by people who are passionate about a grievance?
In this case and in most, the statues are being picked and worked on by restorers and then put in storage. The taxpayer gets the bill from the restorer. And the essential city workers clean up the mess left behind...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 2:37am
Symbolism can be magic. Whats the voodoo of the Boston Tea Party? Did it rouse the citizenry, focus the resistence, cut into actual tax revenues, lead to more withheld taxes, prompt King George overreach? Or more reprisals, British & Hessian troops boarded in colonist homes, less representation, good shortages or Kiss of export markets, allout War? It certainly has livedbon in imagination some 250 years.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:42am
Pitts' suggested apology sounds like he is familiar with CRT.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:35am
Ever since a Vietnamese Buddhist set himself on fire, I'm wary of the self-immolation thing. Or even being immolated (even tho it's the height of flattery)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:50am
Beyond the advice, I think he is making an excellent point that I hadn't thought of before, that what we call "cliches" are a big part of the whole problem! When you respond to politically correct policing with nuance instead of cliche, it breaks their whole system of thought. It's why it's so easy to make fun of something like Chairman Mao's Little Red Book or even stuff like "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten."
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:44pm
I see James Lindsay is arguing right now with someone who insists he needs to be "anti racist" rather than just "not racist." But then he's got a main agenda of not wanting to join any activist teams spinning an ideologically-tuned world view, so he's not willing to just confound and bow out:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:49pm
WaPo's Jonathan Capehart
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/06/05/dear-white-people-please-read-white-fragility/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:36am
This isn't on topic. An example of what would be on topic: someone criticizing Jonathan Capehart's op-ed suggesting people with white skin need to read "White Fragility".
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:30pm
I was actually planning on doing that since I thought the article was bullshit. But I'm putting up a fence in the 100 degree Arizona sun and didn't have energy to get into it again with rmrd today
by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:57pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:27pm
The last section of Schneider's article about Bari Weiss, Bret Stephens, Kevin Drum, Andrew Sullivan's, and Matthew Yglesias.
https://medium.com/@gabemschneider/how-to-erase-black-journalists-824a3f97cd12
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:28pm
Here's some woke-bait, is trollish but true. Challenges them to think about what their real narrative is:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:47pm
An unarmed man was shot in the back by Atlanta PD
They want police reform
Police officers have been fired
There is a move, even in Congress to remove the names and statues of traitors from government institutions
NASCAR and the NFL have changed.
I think that they have a narrative.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 8:58pm
You don't even get what this thread is about. Puhleez just take your attempts to find someone to argue with by turning it to your preferred topic elsewhere.
Take it over to the NASCAR thread if you want to talk about pop culture change. Most of which happened without many of those people reading "White Fragility." (I'd venture If many of them did, they might get pissed and change their minds back.) If you want to talk about the desire to reform police forces, take it to one of those many news threads, most of which I posted. Etc.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:18pm
Problems in academics seem to be a core issue. Some academics have lost contact with their students. Instead of teachers reassessing their own biases, they see the students as the problem. Any opposing view is taken as an attack. Opponents are dismissed as the "woke".
"White Fragility" is a fraud. Kendi and Coates are flawed, etc. etc. "Woke" means that Whiteness is under attack. I will bet that NASCAR and NFL officials have read Kendi, DiAngelo, or Coates. They read and made changes in their organizations
The "woke" are doing protests. The argument is that " woke" protests and toppling statues do nothing. But, legislators and mayors are working on change. The complaining academics have nothing of value to offer, so they stand on the sidelines and complain.
If the complaining academics version of Liberalism was of any use, "Woke" culture would not have been able to gain a toehold.
It is an argument, but I am arguing that the complaining academics have passed their sell by date.
The complaining academics are holding a pity olympics party
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:36pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:57pm
Edit to add another of the more interesting answers:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 2:04am
So a person who dismisses people as "woke" asks about people dismissed as "hotep" by others.
Corrected to "hotep".
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 8:25am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:42pm
New to me, a professor (therefore very brave to take the stance in these times) very good at expressing his thoughts:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:54am
"Platform"? Insanity. BLM has had 5+ years to stop being a joke.
Meanwhile I seem to agree with Gladwell's presumed conclusion that ending the "Kansas City method" of policing in all but the worst crime *blocks* would address a huge portion of the injustice and anger that spawned these protests - Black people always under a police microscope, seconds from a baton/heel. Besides that, I miss the 90's when it seemed there was some consensus to start adressing Black community problems non-antagonistically, multiracially. I thought we were going there in May, but now the jokesters are taking over the consensus. "I came for Peace, Love, & Understanding, and all i got was some removal of flags & statues." Would rather have a t-shirt, frankly.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:27am
all i got was some removal of flags & statues." Would rather have a t-shirt, frankly.
Big corporations got a lot more than that and you can shortly I am sure have one of these NBA T-shirts for your very own
https://twitter.com/thomaschattwill/status/1277249513275691008
It's so ironic that the conquistadores from 500+ yrs. ago are evil colonizers but international corporations of today are A.O.K. because they are going to be selling wokeness.
If you told all the woke kids to sit down and watch Paddy Chayesky's "Network", which addresses basically the same topic they would say "ok, boomer" and ignore you as clueless.
It is what it is. I don't see any way to change it except let them grow up. I'll be dead by then so I need to understand what's going to be the near future. It's what's going to be sold. Because they are naive. The way of the world, it's their world, more's the pity.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:06am
We need more flair.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:55am
Here's Proctor & Gamble's new little project--I note Buzz Feed happy to take their money (I would be too if I ran a media company, get it wherever you can). Only reason I saw the tweet because it was "Promoted by Proctor and Gamble"
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 11:00pm
Hyperbolic on point:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 11:03pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:55am
Ayee! Take a circle and caress it, it turns Vicious.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:12am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:18am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:57am
Weird article
We acknowledge women's suffering more than men's? Post-partum depression, rape, domestic abuse, job discrimination, all the responsibiluties of home & childcare, and a woman's duty to get rid of an unwanted embryo 2 people conceived while strangers harass and shame her? Strange pedestal - i thought we were just trying to get a glimpse up her skirt.
Part of the reason Amy Cooper went viral as a Karen so easily is we largely view women as ridiculous - those hysteric high pitched voices, clumsily trying to control her dog, most just driving around soccer kids with nothing real to do...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:33am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 4:24am
He forgot to mention that the Scottish Gaelic name for Scotland is Alba which is based on the Indo-European root for "white"? This is insane.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 8:44am
Thomas Chatterton Williams is humbly thrilled someone took him up on his two suggestions on books about race in America, others following suit in replies:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 9:59pm
on the whypipple tribe unified by their collective guilt:
I like this too:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 10:05pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 6:43pm
Diversity training is a big business:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 10:16pm
The Victim Olympics continue:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 10:18pm
Almost as if dragged down the aisle and thrown off the plane. Imaginations run wild. If it were Stevie Wonder Ir Ray Charles with a dog, wonder what he'd do. #BlindLivesMatterToo
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:19am
Somebody on Trump's staff is wise about the culture war potential:
as Radio Free Tom notes, the speeches are always a mish-mosh so one can't really figure out who it is:
Edit to add that there was this warning ahead of time:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 12:30am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:43am
Dumb Ppl get cancelled too but i was rather impressed with this Guardian piece showing people denouncing JK Rowling for her hateful anti-trans screed, without mentioning her actual point, which Is largely she's not trading off her experience and identity as a woman to people with dicks - as much as she supports what else they might do or think. Funny, seems ppl confuse fantasy with reality - how did that happen?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/03/harry-potter-fan-sites-distance-themselves-from-jk-rowling-over-transgender-rights
But rape abduction's still a hit.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/jul/04/netflix-stands-by-hit-film...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:33am
I tried, unsuccessfully, obviously, to find this thread to post the James Lindsay on Joe Rogan's show video so I am commenting to more or less bookmark it for future use. :) In the meantime, is this on topic?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 11:22am
absolutely! I forgot about Ricky, thank you, he's definitely someone to pay attention to in this context.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:18pm
Blacklist
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blacklisting
Paint It Black
https://youtu.be/flSmiIne-4k
Paint It Blacker
https://youtu.be/jTbvJ-bYPh8
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:42pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:16pm
good thread on real world consequences of wokeness in education policy:
https://twitter.com/wesyang/status/1279329860003995648
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 3:57am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:49am
As the world burns, don’t forget about feminism
As feminists, we must hold on to our victimhood at all costs. It is the source of our strength
by Titiana McGrath, Woke World column @ TheCritic.co.uk, July/August issue
Edit to add: is a parody/pseudonym:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 5:12am
Lactose spawned the intolerance revolution - obviously a White conspiracy. They keep pouring it on.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 5:35am
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 9:13am
If you read the comments there's a shared cross-cultural experience of nails driven through one's feet sans anaesthesia, a rather Jesus-like takeaway in times of extreme anguish. Perhaps this awful book and the searing torment of nails is the catechism on which we can found our new inclusive church. "They gazed upon me as a ravenous and roaring Lion..."
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 9:41am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:58pm
This is so unfair. While the buildings are hard, erect, and uncommonly large there is no evidence any have ejaculated no matter how often touched by women, or men. And while women may be affected that's not necessarily negative. There still is a debate whether size matters.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 7:26pm
White male privilege still secretly rules with whole cities looking like sexist pigs, we need to knock them all down, build curvy Zaha-Hadid-kinda ones? Extra bonus points for her Iraqi heritage. Maybe she's a lesbian, that would help.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 7:48pm
I felt very emasculated looking at your link. If you intend to subject us to that again please preface it with a trigger warning.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 8:21pm
good, hopefully next you'll be confused about your actual gender
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:09pm
"Scissoring in Architecture: a non-cisploitive cuktural analysis"
It came to me when observing *downwards* thrusting buildings that our cityscape didnt have to be left to the erectile dysfunctional patriarch nor the crusty dustbowls & catacombs of the Karens, that trans PoC and cross-identity pioneers could and would finally transmogrify Urban "O zones" in a non-sexploitive post-fascial identity phase recognizing that not only labialized femme structures matter, but also what I call the "cryscraper" that unifies polyfunctional post-evolutionary superiority of the multi-personifying structures in search of needed Safe Spaces and non-exclusionary access past historically divisive city ordinances, strictures, and off-limits retro-sexual boundary making, that citywide domes and bowls with transitional erectile facilities were superior to static, non-evolving and unaccepting city visions.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:08pm
Excellent! I can't think of anything to add, it's all ready to submit to Artforum. It already follows their style rules to a T!
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:13pm
Isnt a T exploitive patriarchal like Arabic numbers?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:13pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 7:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:33pm
From my experience there is so much cross fertilization of different musical styles from such diverse ethnic sources that no modern music tradition of at least the last hundred years can not be accused of cultural appropriation. Perhaps it's similar with the visual arts too. Arta would have to address that as my knowledge in that area is limited.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:15pm
If one did not have "cultural appropriation" in fine art, the field of "art history" would not exist. Anyone who thinks different is confusing art appreciation or art criticism with art history.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:35pm
The most hilarious story on this topic was when a teen girl of the west was accused of cultural appropriation of a fashion design from the east that was created in part by the east appropriating the fashion designs of the west.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 7:22pm
yeah the one on cheongsam dress was a classic for all times I believe it's on my the beginning of my first "cultural appropriation" thread, though I might have started with something about non-Mexicans drawing on supposed "Chicana" eyebrows, which were like the kind that every white actress in the 20's and 30's had....
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 8:03pm
Black Brit writer:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:35pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:38pm
There's already blowback starting against those who signed the above letter in Harper's. Oh the drama, oh the humanity...
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:29pm
"Bailiff, whack his peepee."
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:56pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 10:37pm
by EmmaZahn on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:03pm
Victim of wokee tide, apologizing for wanting to show acting ability (haven't checked if an counterreactionaries helping yet):
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 4:45pm
So pretty related to above as I see it, if this Batwoman is a bisexual character? So it is appropriate and good that a black bisexual woman plays her?
No matter the color of skin, cis people are just so like privileged. Time to stop working and fade into the shadows on guaranteed minimum income?
(Comes to mind--how do you know for sure if someone is bisexual? Is there a test? Transgender, no prob, can show medical certificates--oops maybe not that might be venturing into Rowling territory?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:17pm
Sorry, did you miss the jixt of what Rowling was complaining about, that "women" who happen to have dicks with no intentions of losing those dicks or taking hormones or anything could still be legally "women"? And not be referred to as anything but, not even my scarequotes, or said comments would be "hate speech" with legal/financial liabilities)
https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/factcheck-rowling-right-that-hor...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:38pm
Yes. I was saying that an employer checking actual anatomy as proof of what you claim you are, that would be venturing into Rowling argument territory.
And the irony is that one can't actually do that with someone who claims they are bi or gay. That's about sexuality, not gender, there's no physical proof to argue about. Easier to just lie if that were your wont! Whereas with gender like with the role Halle Berry was looking at...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:50pm
Will, no - they couldnt check anatomy because by the proposed (or existing) woke standard, anatomy is irrelevant to sex, whatever the employer might find, as would be DNA, hormone levels, anything. It's purely a concept, and even a polygraph as bullshit detector wont count - self-declaraton is all that matters. It's pristine! It's magic! JK should appreciate that much.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:55pm
The whole essay, every point but one was true. The only point I've never been able to verify is that increasing numbers of women want to detransition often after taking irrevocable steps to alter their bodies after deciding they are not trans but lesbians. I've never been able to find any reliable data on the % of trans men or trans women who have changed their minds and want to detransition
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:02pm
So like, if you are a casting director who really wants to be woke. you make sure your casting call describes where on the spectrum of transition your character is. Cause someone who has transitioned like 90% both physically and mentally is a way different from someone who is only 50% and not sure. And both of these identity categories need to be represented in acting jobs according to their percentage of the population at large!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:19pm
As Freud said, every women just wants a penis. That the majority of trans women don't want to fully transition and lose their penis is proof they really are women.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:43pm
Well I can throw back: drag queens love breasts and they keep their penises. But each is an individual on a spectrum of envying and adoring female stereotypes to parodying them with a sort of disdain. Where do cis drag performers fit in here, transvesites, some get off on women's clothes, others look down on women. And those cis women in the past given to male clothing.
I liked Andrew Sullivan's explanation of drag queens for the conservative alarmists about drag queen story hour for the kiddies at the library: will it help you to understand if I say they are like clowns?
BUT BUT BUT a draq queen is a dishonest actor just like these others! Not woke! Filling the role of someone they aer not! Actual cis women need Ru Paul's job, not fair!
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 12:44am
There Is something of a debate/non-debate about lesbians not wanting other "lesbians" with a penis.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 12:57am
Well yeah, and then they're transphobic because they don't want a woman with a penis. I'm a hetero man and I don't want a penis either. No matter what the brain tells the person their gender is.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 1:26am
Supreme Court loss for extreme L.G.B.T.Q wokees today:
Job Bias Laws Do Not Protect Teachers in Catholic Schools, Supreme Court Rules
The case was the court’s latest consideration of the relationship between the government and religion.
by Adam Liptak @ NYTimes.com, July 8
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 12:53am
I agree with the decision but we shouldn't be paying them to do it.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 1:27am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 3:00am
More on the acting gig thing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 5:19pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 5:37pm
"intellectually impoverished" doesn't actually mean poor people are stupid but it can easily be misunderstood that way by the intellectually impoverished. Not a phrase we really should be using. Check your privilege!
by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 7:03pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 1:03am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:03pm
The Woke Temple didn't make this one up, it's a real professional organization formed to "decolonize death studies"
Follow
RadicalDeathStudies
@RadDeathStudies
The Collective for Radical Death Studies is an organization formed to decolonize death studies and radicalize death practice. #RadDeathStudies https://radicaldeathstudies.com/
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 11:05pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 11:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:12am
Really appreciated the cynical twist at the end of Douthat's column.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 2:44am
I saw somebody elite Gen X, maybe Yglesias, comment on that and say it's just doesn't sound exactly right, but I wanted to say: hmmmmm, over the last couple months, so many fellow boomers, so many, seem to be enjoying the whole lockdown thing more than they should, where they just don't have to compete in a rat race anymore and can just be themselves...even tho many of them don't know where the fucking money is going to come from, they sure like this no competition thing, could really get used to it....
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 2:58am
Emma might interest you, I just ran across this thread by a writer, Oliver Traldi, I don't know him but 9 people I follow follow him, they are talking about the Douhat column and how he basically wrote the same thing two weeks ago, haven't totally checked it out yet
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 3:40am
A bit too self-satisfied answer. Sure, colleges at grad school or professor level can be guild like. The world outside has gone to more trade qualifications than degree-based security. But also to spread change within a corporation - anti-sexism/inclusion for example - you need both someone whose job it Is plus buy-in from the top.
I'm pretty sure in the Bush or Reagan years you could get similar charts of official woke positions. Though gay marriage was largely the furthest frontier. Global warning didnt have serious effects yet. Plus war & overpopulation & poverty/starvation were still the overwhelming worries. 20 years of "war" in the Mideast hid that there wasn't that much war there, and even less elsewhere. Hypersensitivity to "security" Is one inherited feature of this much less dangerous landscape - on left and right. While we didnt actually "cure" our social ills - many just subsided with increased trade And relative prosperity and freedom of movement (sans the more totalitarian states), we've been left with the confused notion that we solve the big problems rather than put in infrastructure to hold back the worst.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 8:03pm
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 6:57pm
thanks for continuing to contribute to the thread when you see something of interest!
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:35am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:48am
essay in Forward "A new intelligentsia is pushing back against wokeness" by Batya Ungar-Sargon (new to me, her Twitter feed is here)
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:55pm
While over there, checkout "Black Lives Matter has exposed a generational divide for Soviet Jews" by Alex Zeldin. Just fascinating anthropology of America....
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:01pm
Socialism in a primitive agro-/mining/factory economy with say $1-$2/day income Is very different than socialism in a pist-industrial semi-automated, 3rd internet generation country.
From "Factfulness", Cairo today Is Sweden 1950. 70 years difference. Malaysia Is Sweden 1975. Zambia is Sweden 1921. Said different, a 99-year old Swede was born in Zambia conditions and now lives in perhaps the most envious of countries. And in 25 years?
A Swede who stayed in India in the early 1970's returns 25 years later, and the people will not believe his photographs are from their neighborhood, surely had to be somewhere else, being so backwards.
Up to WWI, avg lifespan was only 35. At the start of WWII still less than 40. Now it's 72-73, even with population 3 1/2 times.
Much of the experiment we call Communism was carried out in two (barely) emerging feudalistic societies, quite primitive from today's standards, especially for the 70-80% outside of the cities. Survival in capitalist countries of the time was *also* largely a 12 hour a day grind, with sweatshops and horrid factory conditions. The lesson of America Is hardly just hard work - it's about efficiency in extracting value, productivity, innovation and automation over people power. Even slavery would have been done in a second if we'd invented a cotton gin-like improvement for field harvesting/picking. The Soviet Jewish immigrants have moved partly from Lesotho (Sweden 1898) to Sweden 1997, but in only 20-30 years, while their kids/grandkids are already anticipating year 2025.
So what are these "handouts"? Everything Is luxury to an old Soviet. Depression-era soup lines are forgotten, while post-war GI Bill was "earned", while the Great Society programs ended in sound and Vietnam. We've got quirky moral lessons from all this. What can our economy bear for the average Citizen in 2025?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:49pm
Mostly I agree with your post but I would like to point out a common misconception. Most of the change in life expectancy is due to vaccines and other things that decreased infant mortality. The life expectancy for a person who survived childhood hasn't changed much for a few thousand years. Did a quick search and came up with this.
https://www.livescience.com/10569-human-lifespans-constant-2-000-years.html
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 10:27pm
Nice, thanks.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am
Whatever the implication of it, I think what many people don't get is that groups like this are a strong part of NYC. Many basically still live in a ghetto and talk only to their kind. (A lot of these are Brighton Beach Brooklyn.) This is why we have Mayors Giuliani and Bloomberg. Another group I find that has the "handouts" mindset is Indian immigrants, they run a lot of bodegas (that used to be a Korean immigrant business back in the Rodney King days). They'll be quite friendly to anyone of any color skin buying lotto tickets but don't dare beg for food because you're hungry or god forbid try to shoplift something.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 11:55pm
Oh, I agree, and there's psychological value in making your own way, etc. I intend fór a Middle way, that you dont have to work 80 Hours a week to be someone, that you can feel valuable doing "lesser" non-white shoe jobs (or White collar/Office, depending on perspectives), that eking out that living isnt as critical, but productive activity of some sort likely Is.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:50am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:05pm
Is "micro-aggression" party a self-own?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:15pm
edited to fix second tweet, it didn't paste correctly
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:18am
"Bears of Color", please - let's not resort to minstrelly bear stereotypes.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:13pm
But the b is not capitalized in the usage for bears.
Speaking of minstrelly, I'm still waiting for all the promised cancellations for minstrel costume sins, odd that. I think "fear of cancellation" is more the program! You have to apologize, apologize, apologize and attest to your reformation.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:21am
I guess there's probably some racism but that's probably how the white people I pass on the trail think about me. I don't go hiking to chat with strangers on the trail and if some one decides to chat with me I'm not unfriendly but I'm definitely not friendly. I rarely see a black person hiking but when I do I ignore them as much as possible. Just like I ignore the white people.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:34pm
Sounds like you're ignoreant more than intolerant.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:05pm
If a black traveler feels uncomfortable traveling alone, they can find groups that arrange travel with other black people.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/black-travelers-are-changing-the-narrative-its-time-for-brands-to-listen?ref=home
Travel groups are available on social media to provide useful tips. Once you get your sea legs, you can continue to join the group for activities, our just venture out on your own.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 11:35pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:46am
So, nothing happened that changed anything?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:36am
Seriously?
What indigenous tribe used the word chief to describe their main leader prior to learning to speak English?
BTW, why isn't ESL deemed cultural appropriation by wokees? Wrong thread for that question?
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:48am
Chef Boyardee
https://www.npr.org/2011/05/17/136398042/the-man-the-can-recipes-of-the-...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ettore_Boiardi
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:17am
Quid est punctus?
Thanks for the link to the zucchini recipe.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:44am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:39pm
A world of difference
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 4:04pm
see whole thread:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:33pm
Dont know if intentional but i like the idea of referring to people like radio station call letters. Takes me back to my yoof. Coming to you live on the KMOC, I heard it on the X.
And this -2PAC's cuz?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:14am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 12:02am
By Samuel Kronen (chosen biography: a chronically ill individual who reads and writes about culture and politics to get a better handle on reality.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 12:08am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 12:15am
Hey, stay off the Greeks' lawn. I've been extremely polite so far, but even I have my limits (as proven in Archimedes' 4th postulate). Reprinted here for (n-)completeness
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:22am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 12:21am
In Canada:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:42pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:02pm
This anecdotal confirms something I started to notice from my own anecdotals soon after I started paying attention to the blogosphere in 2003. That the young bloggers with the more elite educations had been indoctrinated with anti-Americanism via using textbooks like Zinn's. It's not that the war with Iraq turned them that way, they were already there. (And it should be noted that the neo-con foreign policy intellectuals who influenced Bush's policy in reaction to 9/11, they were specifically reacting against that type of though already dominant in elite circles)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 1:07am
Nicholas Lemann, not really a counter-reactionary, but asking a question that should interest both them and wokees:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:12pm
Moms have changed from how I knew them, apparently.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:06am
Are our MILFs now MXILFs? So hard to keep up and stay properly pervy.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 3:49am
here's more detail for ya:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 4:05am
Yeah it was so much more noble before it was co-opted by the whites. I thought the steal a tv for George Floyd movement sent a much more powerful message. They really should have stuck with smashing store windows and looting.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 4:51am
too bad this got published in the NYPost, as few who could benefit from reading it will see it there. I think Sikhs might be allowed contention as in the running for prize for most misunderstood and smallest minority, sometimes persecuted for things that don't even have anything to do with them:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 8:05pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 1:09am
on the new New York Times:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 7:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:32pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:57pm
Bookmark that one (and the other checklists) - that's a keeper. BTW, whats a "purity ball", not that i really want to know?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 9:03pm
Originally it's the conservative Christian thing where the father has a debut type party for his teen daughter where she makes a promise to be a virgin until marriage. I don't know though if they are using it the same way here, though. More just about the madonna/whore thing, you will only marry virgins and fuck the others?
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 9:21pm
Noticed Chatterton Williams and Kendi are interacting directly with one another on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:03am
more Williams vs. Kendi:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 6:55pm
meanwhile I see that on black girl twitter they do not always follow the rules. Trending right now everyone is either happy for or jealous of Lisa Bonet's serial partnership progression and how it is working out:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 6:32pm
Didnt we kinda settle this stuff back when George Harrison stole Eric Clapton's wife and they remained good mates? Good thing too, or we'd never make it through all the ex-partners in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard brouhaha.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 9:09pm
Clapton "stole" Harrison's wife. With this song.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 9:34pm
this white old lady actually thinks Lenny looks waaaaaay hotter there. And Jason is like from an old Hans-and-Frans-Pump-You-Up skit on SNL But what do I know, I'm a boomer, and as we've learned, white privilege and all...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 9:27pm
Very good, especially the "In Sum" part:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 7:02pm
Largely applies to modern conservatives, religious leaders, whoever else - the tools of liberal dialogue and debate are too dangerous for losing in what are goal-oriented movements, not exercises in knowledge and seeking for truth. Winning or the appearance of winning is crucial. (para... Can't find that word)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 9:24pm
Very good description of thread it is on:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:20pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 10:55am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 11:03am
Yglesias, not a bonafide counter-reactionary fighter but far from a wokee:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 10:15pm
Maybe not a wokee but he has been at the progressive vanguard criticizing White Americans for well over a decade. He used to get particularly annoyed when some people, usually Appalachians, identified themselves in Democratic polls as unhyphenated Americans.
Immediately after Obama's re-election, both he and Alyssa Rosenberg began writing a series of anti-white posts for ThinkProgress. It was confusing at first because, well, they are both white. Yes, I double-checked ;). Then I realized who they really meant. Once again, unhyphenated Americans who tend to be both socially and fiscally conservative. (I think there is more to it for Yglesias but that's a discussion for another time.)
I still wondered why ThinkProgress would want to promote racial animosity when we had almost reached best chance to stop race being used as a politically divisive issue. I guess keeping race alive as a politically divisive issue benefits Democrats as much as it does Republicans.
ThinkProgress' website is gone now so I cannot link to any posts. Its sponsor, Center for American Progress, has disappeared as well. Not sure what happened as I stopped following both soon after they began their anti-white promotion.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 9:13pm
fun to know about, Emma. Though I had heard of him as a very young left blogger with a good rep, I only started to read him when Josh Marshall gave him a very short-lived column at TPM around 2005/6 it must have been. Found out he was witty and smart, probably already turning neo-liberal. Could never get very interested in Think Progess, always seemed like onerous college term papers. Think what really changed him was chosing to do analyis on business and micro economics for the last place he worked (for a long time, forget where it was) before Vox. I remember people being surprised by that choice, thought he would stay on the politics beat.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/07/2020 - 2:43am
last year:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 8:16pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 8:28pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/07/2020 - 2:49am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/07/2020 - 2:52pm
The kids called - just realized if they cancel classes *and* homework, like whoa!
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/07/2020 - 4:11pm
hah. Ironically, this professional comic is taking it seriously:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 5:06am
Fuck da kidz - i'm looking out for Senior Vogue so when I get there... Eat or be eaten.
Bonus while looking up Kandist Mallett, the weird flaming Black marxism-curez-it-all chick:
https://www.unz.com/isteve/congratulations-to-dr-angela-davis-on-the-50t...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 5:57am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 10:34am
Arts & Letters Daily recommended this one: The Roots Of Wokeness: It's time we looked more closely at the philosophy behind the movement. by Andrew Sullivan, Jul 31 @ his substack site. It starts like this
In the mid-2010s, a curious new vocabulary began to unspool itself in our media. A data site, storywrangling.org, which measures the frequency of words in news stories, revealed some remarkable shifts. Terms that had previously been almost entirely obscure suddenly became ubiquitous...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 8:39pm
found another one:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 7:27am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 7:32am
What Would It Look Like to Decolonize Cartography? A Volunteer Group Has Ideas
Founded by Jordan Engel in 2014, Decolonial Atlas is working to undo settler colonialism, one map at a time.
@ Hyperallergic.com, Aug. 11
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 7:28am
Shoot me. Don't miss.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 8:36am
I end up looking at a lot more of this stuff than you do cause I am looking at arts news all the time. If it doesn't go out as fast and furious as it took over all of the humanities and starting to infiltrate the sciences, I go first! Don't know how much more I can take, they're like the Borg, Virtually no one seems to be doing anything else in scholarship, no one, or they don't get a job. It's THE selling point on any resume, whether you've done anything de-colonialist or anti-racist. If not, goodbye. That's the whyfore of "the letter" actually. I just try to keep my analytic hat on, and maybe I can figure some way to make it good for me. But like it? No. That's why I want to keep a thread of the brave few who challenge this shit.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 8:45am
p.s. I see a few tenured here and there who continue with research with other memes than those two, but since the deal now is also catering to what students want to learn, they are fewer and farther between.
( I mourn the good old days of taxpayer funding of low in-state tuition, when you could see a professor expert on Nazi culture tell an SDS radical to shut up and sit down young man, after letting him say his simplistic agitprop piece...)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 8:52am
Human Sacrifice is awful unless It's part of your Native culture. Whites came way too late to the game to count it as a natural obsession. Except the Celts - we're not giving the Irish, Scots, Galicians or Central Europeans a pass on that or all hell'd break loose.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 9:13am
yeah the history narratives where European colonialists and crusaders were evil throughout history destroying much greater and more virtuous civilizations drives me nuts, as if both sides didn't do "it". They all did do it. They were all good and bad human beings. Africans, Native Americans and Asians practiced things like war, rape, human sacrifice slavery, plunder, forceful conversion and attempts at genocide before the Christians and Europeans got there wherever there might have happened to be.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:19pm
Setting the world straight, one renaming at a time. (They fixed the "Eskimo Constellation" last week, now to be known as "the arrangement of stars and planets named after a branch of Inuit we dont quite rightly remember well enough to say properly". (or as previously, "NGC 2392"). Humanity will be so much better off.
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/aug/13/skateboard-trick-to...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 9:20am
Apples and oranges, mho. The skateboard thing--I kind of like. It is individualistic, as it names an actual inventor rather than having the inventor represent a tribe. The tribal name they were using is now considered offensive and the woke would have it changed to a new woke-approved name for the tribe. Way better to just give it to the individual innovator by individual name! (And no, every innovation does not take a village.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:27pm
Oh, i'm just poking fun. "Mute" Is obviously preferable to "dumb". Mislabeling someone's affliction in complimentung them can be irritating. Yes, creative driven individuals often rock our world, just as group/team activities often rock our world. That's actually an interesting area for a data breakdown - which activities And achievements more conducive for individuals or groups if which size. (Gladwell has a piece on 150 being some kind of maximum for efficient orgs)
The post on a Sikh moving to Canada to quickly get rich made me think about ethnic groups - Sikhs, Jews, who else? - that seem to do well as movable self-supportive villages? Obviously a gradation - i imagine Vietnamese along the Texas coasts helped each other out the way the help each other out in the convenience store market in Europe. With Scot/British background, no one's going to say, "hey, compadre - come sleep on my couch, i'll introduce you to my family, and btw we've got an order of the Tarn commemoration this weekend, bring your bagpipes..." which groups create an increased Chance of success through membership in which settings? What codes or ideals do they share that enhance that belonging? Where Is the group vs individualism an advantage vs a drawback? (obviously skin color and gender and good looks also have villaging effects, but there are so many more)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:01pm
Irony galore:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 5:27pm
But they did - Victimology 101 Is one of the required courses.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:03pm
Believe it or not as regards the zany expressive gifs of black actors and celebs that lots of people use on Twitter for replies: 'Yasss, queen!', 'Hell, no!': Here's how Black-caricature GIFs can reinforce racism, as 'digital blackface'
@ Yahoo.com, August 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 6:35pm
Yeah, exaggerated faces and mannerisms is racist and the work of the devil - Little Richard and Chuck Berry couldve told them that. And Gangsta appropriation bothers me - how can White pipple or even Asians steal a deeply personal culture of drug dealing, shooting people up & fucking da bitchez? Every time you throw a fake Gangsta sign, an angel loses Its crack pipe, yo! And Its Nicki Minaj's right to look ridiculous - how can they turn her into an emoji when she's a self-built emoji?
And why dont people respect Black vernacular the way they respect White vernacular like Cockney and deep South speak. Perhaps blacks need their own Audrey Hepburn to bring the lingo to the masses.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:44am
Apparently the "racism of digital gentrification" is a thing plaguing the sex worker community, along with banning from "the digital space" but they are fighting back with an exhibition:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:12pm
I'd be careful here - if they're not using the over-the-top woke language, they do need ways of income if we accept prostitution as that living, and the virus has certainly disrupted a lot of those lives. And the internet has very tilted rules on which kind of naked skin is allowed or blocked.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:45pm
Sure, just wish they were using more like your lingo--the terminology is over the top.
Edit to add repost of tweet above on topic which I just landed on by happenstance of the page loading:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:55pm
Twitter’s purge of the anti-woke satirists
Titania McGrath and other accounts which make fun of wokeness have been censored.
@ Spiked-Online, Aug. 18
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 11:22pm