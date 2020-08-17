Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Priors:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-craziness-thread-31158
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-part-ii-31344
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iii-transcripts-31418
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iv-advanced-circuitr...
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-co-death-march-kraziness-v-31724
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-karty-thread-vi-31817
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-unlawful-ag-campaign-stooge-thread-3...
It was the first time a president has held an East Room funeral for a member of his family in nearly 100 years.
In attendance at Robert Trump’s funeral: Pence, Giuliani, Pete King. Not in attendance: Blaine Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry. Guests were tested for covid at the Trump hotel and then bussed over. On a very rare WH family funeral w/ @maggieNYT https://t.co/d3HSxa1BuF
Screw the ideology thing, because: urgent need to get stuff done
By David Siders @ Politico.com, Aug. 21
[....] Interviews with more than a dozen Democrats familiar with his transition process describe an effort by his campaign to assemble a center-left amalgamation of personnel designed to prioritize speed over ideology in responding to the coronavirus and the resulting economic ruin. Think Susan Rice, but also Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg, but also Karen Bass.
No conspiracy needed!
In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, the president-elect told a group of civil rights leaders that lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/sIRgYcmfIT— POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2020
‘Golden State Killer’ Apologizes, Then Court Erupts in Applause When Judge Declares ‘No Mercy.' WATCH: https://t.co/TAzhIcJQ08 pic.twitter.com/gIbWfG6lmn— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 21, 2020
Detectives hope that a chilling picture of people in dark hoods and white masks leads them to those who set fire to a house this month, killing five members of a Senegalese family.
"Asked if the fire was a hate crime, Chief Montoya did not discount that possibility"https://t.co/fkyHU8mNvY— Steven Jones (@stdojo) August 21, 2020
THIS IS HIS CONCLUSION:
The top states for removals per capita are Delaware, South Dakota, DC, Tennessee and North Dakota. Those are not battleground states the last time I checked. The suggestion that this is concentrated in swing states is wrong, full stop, and pretty irresponsible IMO.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 21, 2020
go to the full Twitter thread for the stats he used.
The president of the Cal Fire firefighters union said 2020 was beginning to resemble the destructive fire season of 2017: “We are in the same situation but with 10 times as many fires."
California's largest wildfire doubled in size to 219,000 acres in single day and is currently 7% contained, according to officials.— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) August 21, 2020
The wildfires have killed at least 5 and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. https://t.co/xgNgsbCl6a
Just another story that makes the current Executive branch sound like "Crazytown." Where they try to do something nefarious but then it doesn't exactly work out and no one has any answers on what's going on.
AP: Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss https://t.co/L1k4hzcfsE— Bozeman Daily Chronicle (@bozchron) August 20, 2020
Johnson & Johnson confirmed in an email Thursday that it plans to test its Covid-19 vaccine in as many as 60,000 people https://t.co/GNoGrJmhjV— Bloomberg (@business) August 21, 2020
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Nate Silver retweeted:
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
I predict Biden's first congress will see establishment Dems push for a major expansion to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to bailout child care centers while imposing nationwide "quality" standards through grant conditionality.https://t.co/A8nH4LOYPb— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) August 20, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Comments
Trump loses emoluments appeal
(will it matter?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:21pm
Very glad you caught this. I had given up. As to the "Trump Heights" issue, trump just can't see a joke when it is put on a sign right in front of his eyes. (Wouldn't it be sweet if the translation of the Hebrew part of the sign said "It Isn't What It Isn't")
by CVille Dem on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:35am
Trump doesnt care - he gets the promo win. Half his towers are shells (Azerbaijan? Panama? hows Turkey doing?), his casinos go bankrupt. As long as He can further the grift, whether he brought jobs to Indiana or coal back to West Virginia doesnt waste him a second.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:13am
Israbluff & Evangelicals
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 4:53am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:33am
He clearly is way savvier than most Trump loyalists. I had immediate suspicion along the lines of "what's up with that?" when he accepted coming to talk to the House Committee from a letter, none of the Barr style delay crap with subpoenas and all. This enquiring mind wonders what he plans to say when he gets there...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:24am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 2:00pm
Papadop & Mifsud backchannel
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:22am
Exec privilege on Flynn lies?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:27am
Natasha Bertrand retweeted:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:03am
& Manafort fed that Rusky agent polling data on 4 states - 3 of which turned surprisingly close & flipped by a few 10's of thousands to give Trump the election. Put that in your calculators, sports fans.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:25pm
USPS Board to Schumer: Drop Dead
(yet Board informed Mnuchin what was going on)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/08/19/postal-service-dejoy-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:03pm
TPM: Senate Trump revelations
Worse than can be imagined.
Will they make a difference in 90 days?
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/senate-intel-obstruction-tactics...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 2:17am
Steve Bannon indicted thread
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:32am
It takes a Village Idiot to raise a failed child
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:20pm
My goodness, there are lots of meaty chunks in this stew.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:19pm
Yeah, "too many cooks...", though in this case I wish there were even more - easier to pitch overboard in a gunny sack than dunk one-by-one.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:28pm
It is hard to push them on to the same dust pan. The work will have to be itemized.
Those thousands of points of lights don't need a lot of central management.
If we mix too many more metaphors, something might break.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:56pm
And what's meta for if not to break the surly bonds of earth?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:13pm
The map is not the territory.
The corruption is like parties thrown in nightclubs in the Nineties where privacy was welded to public display.
She had Devin Nunes eyes.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:37pm
Better than Laura Mars. No man is an island (more a peninsula). People's parties, better than piracy wielded to public dismay. Is geomapping replaced by geofencing or just old-fashioned foils?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 7:57pm
Good question. I will mull.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:26pm
Can tire - one of the worser of McCartney songs.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:23am
not chopped liver: the location of Bannon's arrest
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:16am
A Wall-a-thon actually happened, including with sarcastic humor:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:30pm
Aw that's an easy one, you just yell le "j'accuse" classique": DEEP STATE!
I would not be surprised to see Nonny to show up on dagblog soon to drop a few supportive rants.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:09pm
Erik Prince/Betsy DeVos redux
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/09/the-strange-ascent-of-betsy-devo...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:28am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:34am
Trump loses to Vance again, can't run out clock says judge
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:39am
"quadrilateral collusion" rather than bilateral or binary:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:03pm
Well-made point:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:49pm
This goes with that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:59am
Carter Page & SSCI:
Oops! SSCI says FBI was right. Anywone want to say sorry?
And Seth Abramson has been talking about that key Mayflower meeting since forever - when they kicked their criminal operations in gear for real, a semi-private meeting for potential colluders.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 5:42am
Butina/Torshin & the Fed? (plus Treasury)
That's a long way from the NRA
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 7:13am
Russia paid Don Jr $90k?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:51am
Lincoln Project calls for retweet help to create more buzz about the Senate report with hashtags #TheyKnew and #Rubio Report:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:46pm