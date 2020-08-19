Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
@NBC15.com, Aug. 18, with video
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better... please?” a young girl says as she prays for gun violence to end in Chicago, in a video published four years ago.
The young girl in that video turns out to be Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old girl shot and killed in a heartbreaking incident of gun violence in Madison last week.
The tragedy is even greater as Anisa’s life cut short by the menace she emotionally prayed to be ended in Chicago just years before. This time, however, it happened in Madison.
“Heavenly father, can you please listen to me, because I am so scared,” Anisa begins her prayer. “God, no one else is fixing Chicago. So I am asking you, can you please fix Chicago?” [....]
2 charged with homicide in killing of 11 yo Anisa Scott (one is 16-yr.-old minor so no picture)
Prosecutors charged two people with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was fatally shot in the head while riding in a car last Tuesday.
By Jackson Danbeck Aug. 18 WITH VIDEO REPORT
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 3:40am
I have trouble figuring out which deaths are worse - everyone's going to have family destroyed.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:09am
A horrific death due to a targeted shooting (that missed the target). Trump sent in 150 federal agents. They do not seem to be helping. Interestingly, there are no gun shops in Chicago. Two suburban gun stores supply 10% of the guns used in homicides in Chicago. Ten Illinois gun stores supply 20% of the weapons.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/23/opinions/chicago-trump-federal-agents-gun-violence-ludwig/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 8:48am
Feds are prevented from paying more attention to dealers or using modern technology to track weapons. Welcome to the 2nd Amendment, our national suicide pact.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 9:40am
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, whose job it is to oversee gun stores, is understaffed. And because of the Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986, ATF is not allowed to make more than one unannounced visit to a gun store per year.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:00am
And they weren't allowed to catalog weapons with computers, only by hand, etc, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:08am
I was fearing with recent sales surge that the number out there would get much worse than it ever has, so any attempts to legally control in the future would be more hopeless than it already is, that even if you tried, the number of illegal would still be huge.
But it appears that manufacturing is not being ramped up that much, YET that is.
If I read that link right, though, if unrest and rising gun violence continues into a Biden admin, that would be a sure signal to start making a lot more. Attempts to legislate and regulate would just signal make em faster before you can't make money on them anymore.
I am convinced that we simply have to have a meltdown program (like Australia did, for example) before we can really make progress. See NYC right now--you won't get anywhere much long term without constant hunting down of illegal weapons by police which is very costly and also includes pushing controversial policies like stop n'frisk. The number of guns has to be reduced unless we get a new kind of drug that hotheads are forced to take. Or it's just cat and mouse stuff. And right now, situation is that number out there is growing by leaps and bounds, shelves being emptied, ammunition being manufactured at home...and all manner of people are doing it. Doesn't matter if good law abiding people are doing it now, as their guns can eventually end up in bad hands and illegally traded.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:38am
Here's another one, in Louisville, and to a family who has already seen hell: That perfect angel': 3-year-old is Louisville's youngest shooting homicide victim in 2020
Lucas Aulbach, Louisville Courier Journal, Aug. 16
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:49am
Here's photos of her father and her from a TV news report
Like a China doll.
Unsolved. But keep marching to eliminate police because: Breonna Taylor.
From this link:
Social workers in the hip hop trenches would solve this?
I'm sorry, but it seems to me that the worldwide BLM movement fueled up by the George Floyd incident is not about black lives mattering, otherwise these equally or more heart-wrenching deaths would get the same reaction. It's not about black lives mattering anymore, it's about authoritarian power that police are given and people are upset about and fear of authoritarianism. That's also why gun sales are up. But give me a break that it's about black lives mattering. It's about power, who has it and who doesn't.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:02am
BLM was formed as a response to police abuse. That is there reason for existing
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/06/opinion/black-activists-dont-ignore-crime.html
A few weeks ago, you post a story about the homicide of a white woman. The story did not become an issue that reached the national level. Most local homicides don't reach the national level.
Hadiya Pendleton was one of the rare homicides that garnered national attention. Local activists are working to combat local crime
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/gun-violence-claimed-chicago-teen-hadiya-pendleton-s-life-her-n1154906
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:34am
The Breonna, Aubrey and Floyd stuff really sucks, and has an overall offense that stymies everything else, but it still remains there's too much giddamned black crime and we can jawbone about all sorts of half-ass thoughts and remedies, but at the end there's always a mushy excuse. Uyghurs in Xinjiang and Albanian under Hoxha have had some of the worst abuse with Albanian a making $20 a month, but they weren't killing each other off like Chetniks vs Ustase in the worst days of the Yugoslavian Civil War, much less Chicago.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:01pm
We jawbone because we look for solutions.
Note the dramatic decrease, we can jawbone about why that happened
Or, we can just give up.
Edit to add:
I take no personal responsibility for the actions of blacks who commit homicide
I do think that we need to find methods of leading people away from lives of crime
Addressing education and poverty seem to be prime targets
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:15pm
The accusation that blacks who argue about abuse against black citizens don't care about crime has been used before. It is an old attack. Ida B. Wells crusaded against lynching. At one point a white ally told her that she should spend more time addressing black crime than lyching. It was couched in more subtle terms. It came to a head during the suffrage movement.
https://www.npr.org/2011/03/25/134849480/the-root-how-racism-tainted-womens-suffrage
The underlying message was that Wells should deal with blacks who commit crimes first, then deal with lynching. BLM is the current target, they need to deal with black crime before addressing police abuse. Blacks are obligated to fight the battle that White folks say they should fight. There are groups battling homicides in black neighborhoods.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 4:28pm
You look for a solution in a 130-year-old debate over tradeoffs between women's suffrage and prohibition?
Surely you jest. Just think of the grand colloquies we'll hold in 2150 explaining why black crime & integration into a middle class hasn't budged because of the great impediments of NCD, AA & PP on dagblog. I feel almost honored.
Sometimes to solve a problem you really have to want to solve a problem. Or even consider it a problem.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:00pm
Why not, it's just like arguing about what MLK Jr. would suggest everyone should do if he were here right now, or about how many angels can fit on the head of a pin for that matter.
(Reminds me that I really liked this that you wrote a couple months back: Hope they don't figure out what the Pharaoh and Caesar did, much less Alexander the Great.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:27pm
Well, when you've been around the park as long as *my* avatar, you learn to live with a bit of palace intrigue.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 9:07pm
The Ida B Wells wasn't offered as a solution.
You say that there is always a mushy excuse.
I say we need to find solutions.
I have no easy solution
You have no solution.
So we should just give up?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:05pm
Shootings like those you lament in Chicago, the Las Vegas massacre of over 500, all the school massacres, and every last gun homicide by gun owners in America are the necessary price of FREEDOM, to prevent another HOLOCAUST BY OUR GOVERNMENT!
by NCD on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 2:39pm
Yeah, but are we serious? I mean what you describe is barely one movie theater, one Paris night club, one Waco standoff. How do we know America's SERIOUS about preventing Holocaust? What would Timmy McVeigh do, not that I want to glorify him in any way.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 4:00pm
and
from Black Women & Domestic Violence, Feb. 26 @ blackburncenter.org, Blackburn Center, standing together to end violence
found via running across this Twitter feed cocoafemmefatale411
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:42pm
And, (recommendations from the article)
Black women don't trust the system because it has never been trustworthy. Abusers have nothing to fear.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:59pm
38 Juveniles Killed in Gun Violence in Chicago So Far This Year: Police (as of Aug. 3)
Of those 38, five were under the age of 10, Chicago's police superintendent said
@ NBCChicago.com, Updated on August 3, 2020 at 3:49 pm
text follows...
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:39pm
Gun Violence Archive: CHILDREN KILLED OR INJURED IN 2020, in the U.S.A, updated to Aug. 17
I count 24 since Anisa Scott in Madison on Aug. 11. Including two in Minneapolis and two in St. Louis.
It's a spreadsheet, you can sort by column. Each has a link to the incident.
There's also an interactive map where if you zoom in on the regional totals, it gets more specific.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:00pm
Your solution?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:05pm
how about put all the energy of "Black Lives Matter" protests behind a campaign to collect and melt down handguns? And make not owning one as cool as a BLM participation in pop music, instead of glorifying gangsta deaths. Ridicule those who have one as big losers.
Yes I'm talking culture change, not rule of law, things governments can't do. Really mean the words when you say black lives matter in a rap, after all, black lives include black police officers, black Republicans and nonpartisan black kids.
Make it a culture war, where people with black skin end up having a much lower percentage of violent gun crime than other skin colors. Loud and proud, real men don't use guns on other human beings.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:26pm
There are already organizations that work on crime.
There are gun buy backs
Edit to add:
Homicides were on a downward trend. What blew things up?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:54pm
Here is Vox
https://www.vox.com/2020/8/3/21334149/murders-crime-shootings-2020-coronavirus-pandemic
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:20pm
The culture war already happened
Hip Hop won
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2020/07/hiphops-long-history-of-exposing-police-brutality/
You slept through it
Views on police reform have changed
If people don't trust police, they take matters into their own hands.
Police can murder Breonna Taylor and it is legal
You said homicides of blacks by police were not a priority
You spoke of pity olympics
Now you magically care about black homicides?
Blacks are buying guns legally because they fear what will happen with 4 more years of Trump
Disarmament is not happening
Crime as a whole has gone down
Homicides are up.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:14pm
This has been your 10 o'clock news minute. If you're even more confused, stay tuned for News at 11.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:11am
Not as confusing as your foreign edition of the news that has nothing to do with the situation in the United States.
Your graph noted a downward trend in homicide
And there is this
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/06/upshot/murders-rising-crime-coronavirus.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 2:33am
Well, if all inner cities could be wiped out by hurricane and flood, with half their population removed.
But the situation doesn't look as optimistic as your framing - it's a largely level state of awful, but less awfuller than the worst of ~1990. Does that stack on the right look like it's "improving"? Seems it's relatively equally crappy the last 10 years.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 2:48am
It is not my framework, the data analysis was statisticians giving context.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:39am
I am interested now because: violent gun crime is drastically rising "all of a sudden" allover the place and it's mostly a case of black on black.
And because I know what it was like to live in NYC in the 1980's and I still live here, in the Bronx, and I was very proud of how the crime rate was lowered drastically and I don't like that lots more people are suffering it "all of a sudden"
I do see it as a higher priority problem than police abuse, as far more lives are being shattered and lost than from police abuse.
I was always interested in the problem of why cities like Chicago and Baltimore couldn't get their violent crime rate down like places like NY did. My interest in that is not "all of a sudden". You can't say I wasn't interested, I posted lots of news stories on it here on Dag, i have more proof of interest than you do. (More than once I recall you shrugging such stories off as "but the crime rate is going down in Chicago". Even though it was still vastly higher than like, NYC.)
I answered your question with a "here's an idea" out of politeness. I am sorry I did. I should have ignored it. I'm not a policy wonk and I don't have answers, I simply try to figure out what is actually happening and what people are doing about it or not doing about it. And I've found that the things you debate about mostly don't help me do that because your views mostly seem to those of an extreme minority, do represent any large group of consequence and therefore don't help me understand much at all.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:06am
Go to the podium and cite those numbers. See how many become convinced that the police are not a concern. The reaction to police involved homicides include day to day interactions with police. Ask from the podium how many have personally been harassed by police. If you were a black teen at the height of Stop and Frisk, you do not see Officer Friendly. It also has to be noted that police departments are not required to report all officer involved shooting deaths.
The women and girls forced unto the pavement by police in Aurora, Colorado do not see Officer Friendly. The family of the unarmed autistic black man killed by Aurora police do not see Officer Friendly. People want police protection, but they fear police aggression. Police are legally able to murder you if they have a no-knock warrant.
Take your lame argument to the podium. I will bet that because of the animus built up by the police themselves, you will get laughed off the stage. A police homicide a month is just like falling out of bed. Is Stephen Miller one of your writers?
Edit to add:
I really have nothing more to say to you in this thread.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:03am
I'm not at a fucking podium dude, I'm at a blog, talking to you and others. So put down your partisan sunglasses and look at the numbers. Oh, you're through? Then fuck off to your tribe, whoever they might be. Go tell them how awesome progress in New Orleans is this past decade. Someone needs some fake hope.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:37am
Comes to mind he is a fucking podium though, preaching is mostly what he comes here to do. And it's usually in a ridiculously arrogant condescending manner, as if the four whypipple on dag are clueless, need some splainin about simplistic ideas, and we need a whup upside the head about was goin on, otherwise known as need to be woke.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:57am
Are there any of the four whypimples you refer to who do not regularly express strong opinions on both simplistic and complicated issues? Sometimes the crowd cheers and sometimes it jeers but everyone posting here uses the site as a "fuckin podium" to express thoughts or ideas that are of interest and importance to them. Are you not, in this specific instance, using the site as a podium to express, to whomever might listen, a negative opinion in as strong a way as you can of an individual whose opinions you often disagree with? Just sayin'. I do not care if you do not step away from your podium and neither do I care if you never look in the mirror.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:03pm
I am trying to figure things out FOR MYSELF. I do not EVER entertain the idea of changing someone else's opinion by debating them or by posting something, I think that folly and a waste of time. I appreciate the chance to work with other minds analyzing what is really going on. So I do care if I think what they are presenting causes mis-intepretation of reality, that's when I argue. At a certain point, though, constant argument about specific points about reality is a waste of time as well, and that is when someone has a passionate vision of realty they want to sell, and keep trying over and over and over and over in spite of the fact that: things have a habit of changing, and that's why they call it "news" and not "olds."
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:12pm
You want BLM to change their method of operation.
You called for a culture change.
Yet you never want to change someone else's opinion?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:31pm
I don't "want" anything.
I see the term "BLM" as meaning many different and conflicting agendas now, there is no longer a single focus, it fractionated and factionated, and that happened months ago already and the movement has little meaning because of that.
You yourself are not focused in your preaching. You haven't spent any time elaborating on what you would like done about police, all you basically present is that you are against police and for "blacks". Even though many police have black skin. In a comment at the bottom of this thread, you are so general that it's not clear whether you are for abolishing police or reforming them. You post nothing about what should be done about police, only continual proof that they are evil.I.E., Obama gave you a primer, have you read all the options, and if so, why don't you preach about fhe one you have chosen? Why didn't you preach about whether or not the libertartian/liberal coalition of Amash/Pressly to end police immunity is a good or bad thing? Etc. It's all just rah rah BLM whatever it is with you and blacks are second class citizens, here's daily proof, let's whine some more.
Again, I don't wish to get into political preaching. I don't know what should be done, I am only into figuring out the truth of what is. I am not an activist. But you are and I think you do it rather poorly considering your audience here. Haven't changed one mind, rather, you just get more and more blowback an alienate more. I have often wondered why you continue to preach here when you could go and preach at a community of preachers like at DKos and learn to preach better there.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:54pm
You said that you wanted BLM to change it's agenda. You wanted them to use their energy to suit your desires.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:44pm
link?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:54pm
Think he's confusing white wokees with BLM
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:01pm
how about put all the energy of "Black Lives Matter" protests behind a campaign to collect and melt down handguns? And make not owning one as cool as a BLM participation in pop music, instead of glorifying gangsta deaths. Ridicule those who have one as big losers.
Yes I'm talking culture change, not rule of law, things governments can't do. Really mean the words when you say black lives matter in a rap, after all, black lives include black police officers, black Republicans and nonpartisan black kids.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:56pm
Still waiting for Lulu to respond to so many comments I made on his threads, all those critical videos and podcasts. Guess the suspense will continue to kill.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:24pm
This is at least the second time you have made a similar charge since I posted this piece by Matt Taibbi. Your response follows a template you have completely worn out through over use. You come back with, in this case, seven or eight rhetorical questions that have nothing to do with the article and now criticize me for not responding to that trolling bs. You end with an ad hominem slur of Taibbi implying that his biased reporting is a way to lick Putin's butthole and to give rimjobs. Five star response on your favorite porn site maybe but not a comment which deserves the respect of an answer here, IMO.
I have read and heard Taibbi very harshly criticize Russian government in general and Putin in particular and do so sighting his years of living in Russia as the basis for his opinion.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 4:40pm
Well, Lulu - "Russiagate was both crime and farce" - not worth revisiting this claim just days after the *bipartisan* Senate intelligence committee blasted the 2016 Trump campaign for all it's lies, cover-ups, and implication of numerous people neck-deep in Russiagate?
Here, let me find you one of many articles (I'm sure there are more thorough than these coming up) - sorry, I'm no good at podcasts.
https://www.vox.com/platform/amp/2020/8/18/21373634/senate-intelligence-...
https://www.axios.com/senate-intelligence-russia-interference-971619a8-a...
Volume 5: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/7039336-Report-volume5.html
PS - rimjobs aside, after Putin poisoned yet another dissident,, Navalny, maybe Matt wants to figure out what Putin's doing rather than playing his beard for the slightly hipster community. But maybe he is just coming here for the rough sex - a few years in Moscow gives you basic expectations that are hard to live without.
PPS - Marcy notes where SSCI got wimpy: https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/08/20/sscis-timidity-on-trump-tower-moscow/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 4:50pm
Hey Lulu - Taibbi threw a horse sperm pie at another reporter, one of the most juvenile acts by a journalist on record. Why do you think the dick should be treated nicely, Anne btw where are your bullshit links about where Taibbi "very harshly criticized Putin" - you often throw this kind of misleading bullshit out, and nothing ever appears. Perhaps it's somewhere in these 30 hours of podcasts. Until then, Matt licks Putin's taint. And btw Putin poisoned Navalny - again! not a peep out of you, so concerned about human rights elsewhere.
http://exiledonline.com/feature-new-york-times-hack-eats-horse-sperm-pie/
PS - those "rhetorical questions that had nothing to do with the article" had everything to do with the Senate Intelligence report and why in fact Russiagate was not a farce, but criminal intelligence-led behavior in conspiracy with a foreign government - exactly what Taibbi says it wasn't. Guess you won't find this in Consortium or your conspiracy articles out of Syria. Backs US = farce & conspiracy. Counters US = gospel truth, no matter how far-fetched.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 5:02am
It is hilarious when they get into dialogues agreeing with each other. But the "tribal" people are the ones who disagree with their point of view.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:25pm
If all we did was amuse you it wouldn't bother me in the least. But you don't really ever express sarcasm or humor of any kind, all you do is express that something is funny after you have had to retreat from condescending and often simplistic partisan preaching to the point of presuming your correspondent an idiot. Your preaching is often insulting to the intelligence of others participating here, of their abilty to delve into complexity.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:32pm
If I have been preaching, you have been orating from the pulpit as well.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:46pm
HOT NEWS example: Peracles just "disagreed" with me here. In the spirit of helping each other undertstand the news Peracles is offering me facts and analysis that might change how I see what's happening. We are not debating. It's a collaborative thing that most of us are trying to use this (basically abandoned) site for that you don't seem to get. You think it's a poltical advocacy blog, those people no longer participate here. If you can get them back, you can preach at them. Meanwhile we collaborate on figuring out wassup and you will continue to interrupt and hijack.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:35pm
You would put in me a tribe where we did not walk in lockstep. You would likely place in a tribe that included Louis Farrakhan.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:25pm
You're free, black and 21 - you define your own tribes. You have agency.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:36pm
I got the impression you were supporting this guy. Well he'd prefer you quit with the fucking tribal stuff alltogether and go for the common good under our Constitutional creed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 3:59pm
speaking of fake hope, I have noticed not a peep from a certain someone about the purposely bi-partisan (and even at times non-partisan-see Obama speech) theme of the Democratic convention. I suspect the someone was hoping to see the convention be a big BLM fest. Denial not a river in Egypt: 13% of the population does not get all the time and attention of the country.
BTW, along those lines, I have noted your interest in lack of more attention to Hispanic sectors of the population, that is definitely of interest. I read somewhere recently that the main problem there is: "they" don't vote--and those that do, like Cubana, get attention. So was this a purposeful dis, along the lines of: we just don't have the time and money to pander to get them to get out and vote. Because I was thinking that is exactly what AOC did to win her primary against entrenched old tyme Dem machine, she meticulously went out and in that distract got Hispanics to get out and vote when they usually don't. It was very time consuming on her part. And I am thinking national always thinks: we don't have time to do that, one can do that on a micro level if one wants to put in the door-to-door time.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:32am
Oh God, no - Hispanics are coming out to vote more and more.
They helped make 2018 a huge success.
Just because we're lazy to speak Spanish or Hispanic issues doesn't mean they're not a real Dem-leaning base that we're screwing up on. (yes, afaik Hillary did a real crappy job with Hispanics in 2016 despite a lot of promise and good intentions - no real idea why, except Florida Cubans we're more swing, and Texas/Arizona was more lost cause? Not this year. And yeah, we should build on Beto's work)
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/11/09/how-latinos-voted-in-2018-midterms/
ETA - Hispanics make up 1/6 of the population. Letting Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio corral them is political malpractice.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:57am
Two more children injured by gun violence since I posted the link to the archive: Chicago, mother and child unintended targets of gunshots hitting several others, possible multiple subjects. Asbury Park, 4-yr. old female shot in leg while sitting on porch, no suspect info.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:24pm
This whole alderman spinning thing about Chicago crime strikes cynical me like this: smart pols in the high crime cities will be desperately trying to spin positive numbers to stop taxpayers from fleeing. Or else it might affect their very own paycheck before long, much less campaign donations. It's like: defund everything coming to a metropolis near you soon. To take it back to thread topic in particular: nobody wants to live where children are frequently shot, if in any way they can afford to, they get out and take the taxes they would have paid with them.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 3:12pm
People at dagblog are aware of crime statistics. People want to see lower crime rates. People grieve about the loss of life. At this point, your posts have taken on the feeling of a weather report. It is raining. There is nothing that we can do.
You mention defunding the police as a great evil, but if crime is so high with billions going to police departments , it appears that relying only on the police is not working.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 4:04pm
I doubt that any one here doesn't see problems with the police or the need for reform and for additional non police services. Most just see defunding the police as an extreme over reaction that will create numerous other problems that are worse than the problems we now have with the police. Polling shows that black people oppose defunding the police by a 20 point margin
by ocean-kat on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 5:41pm
The crime rate is spiking despite the presence of the police. It is time to look into alternatives.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/06/us/what-is-defund-police-trnd/index.html
Shifting funds to other resources is part of the thought process behind the defund movement. How much defunding is debatable.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/06/us/what-is-defund-police-trnd/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 5:51pm
You are all for being a loyal Dem when it suits you but when it doesn't you just ignore it.
Biden doesn't agree with you AT ALL, he wants to get them MORE Federal money to grow in the right direction to increase the money that Trump took away if at all possible. He wants those social workers but he wants them working with and under the the P.D.
Biden says he supports additional funding for the police
By Jonathan Easley @ TheHill.com 08/05/20 05:49 PM EDT
To do this you need to:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 6:54pm
Biden talks about funds to add social workers and psychologists. I have no problem with that program. Biden talks about creating a task force.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-has-called-to-redirect-funding-from-police-but-stopped-short-of-defund-embrace
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 7:18pm
Making it simple, like it or not, here's the talking points on police for any loyal Biden supporter, set to be broadcast on ABC national TV this Sunday evening
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:24pm
And I betcha there's several black Dem mayors who are going to be plenty grateful for those talking points! He's got their back. Makes it much easier to tell diehard protesters to go the fuck home and no you can't protest in front of my house ever fucking night til the revolution comes.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:28pm
Like I said, I'm good
Edit to add
I. Have. No. Problem. With. The. Way. Biden. Frames, The. Issue.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:49pm
I'd take that further. More and more it seems to me that actual registered voters in areas affected by police and crime issues don't differ that much by race but they realize that there is not enough money for everything they think would help. And protesters are not longtime registered voters who actually might answer pollsters. And national polls don't mean shit in this context. Here for example is where George Floyd was murdered, after people have had time to think, August10-12
And the Black Lives Matter movement, small m, has little to do with the policing issue anymore, it has been hijacked by social and racial justice general movements allover the world, and is anti-authoritarian anarchist- libertarian in some aspects, tear down society by agitating authorities, build it allover again. In that context picking on blue-run cities and it falls all the faster because the jack booted thugs win and then everyone joins the revolution, see? It's not just here, same shit going on with a lot of sympathizers allover the world.
They are just not people who need jobs and a normal life and money to live on. They are professional protesters and revolutionaries, the movers and shakers of the woke-i-tude, dude. Helps to have parents or backers with money, though. If not, you can try pestering charitable foundations enough, you guilt them into giving you some for your organization.
These are mostly not normal people protesting about police anymore. Everyone normal can see for themselves that the message got sent, now's the what to do about it part.
Yes, a national majority now agrees "black lives matter" UNCAPITALIZED, they are upset when they see extreme police brutalized, they don't like profiling by race, that doesn't mean they go along with all this other shit.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 6:30pm
You are free to make your comments about BLM.
As noted above, Biden's approach to policing is in line with some of what BLM desires.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 7:24pm