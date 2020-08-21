Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
‘Golden State Killer’ Apologizes, Then Court Erupts in Applause When Judge Declares ‘No Mercy.' WATCH: https://t.co/TAzhIcJQ08 pic.twitter.com/gIbWfG6lmn— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 21, 2020
Detectives hope that a chilling picture of people in dark hoods and white masks leads them to those who set fire to a house this month, killing five members of a Senegalese family.
"Asked if the fire was a hate crime, Chief Montoya did not discount that possibility"https://t.co/fkyHU8mNvY— Steven Jones (@stdojo) August 21, 2020
THIS IS HIS CONCLUSION:
The top states for removals per capita are Delaware, South Dakota, DC, Tennessee and North Dakota. Those are not battleground states the last time I checked. The suggestion that this is concentrated in swing states is wrong, full stop, and pretty irresponsible IMO.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 21, 2020
go to the full Twitter thread for the stats he used.
The president of the Cal Fire firefighters union said 2020 was beginning to resemble the destructive fire season of 2017: “We are in the same situation but with 10 times as many fires."
California's largest wildfire doubled in size to 219,000 acres in single day and is currently 7% contained, according to officials.— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) August 21, 2020
The wildfires have killed at least 5 and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. https://t.co/xgNgsbCl6a
Just another story that makes the current Executive branch sound like "Crazytown." Where they try to do something nefarious but then it doesn't exactly work out and no one has any answers on what's going on.
AP: Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss https://t.co/L1k4hzcfsE— Bozeman Daily Chronicle (@bozchron) August 20, 2020
Johnson & Johnson confirmed in an email Thursday that it plans to test its Covid-19 vaccine in as many as 60,000 people https://t.co/GNoGrJmhjV— Bloomberg (@business) August 21, 2020
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Nate Silver retweeted:
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
I predict Biden's first congress will see establishment Dems push for a major expansion to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to bailout child care centers while imposing nationwide "quality" standards through grant conditionality.https://t.co/A8nH4LOYPb— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) August 20, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bannon will be presented in New York later Thursday.
He's basically pleading with the community for help:
NEW: In an internal report, US intelligence agencies concluded Chinese officials in Wuhan & Hubei hid critical info on coronavirus from Beijing. It complicates the broad criticism of Beijing on virus from Trump & aides. w/ @julianbarnes @KannoYoungs. https://t.co/lxdovYGTnB
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 3:24pm
Well thank ye for posting a word or two to let us know you are still around! I ashamedly admit I was thinking last night that maybe you had left the planet.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 3:25pm