out-of-work parents and convicted felons. But none have obvious ties to Englewood
from @MidnoirCowboy, the undisputed king of bond court coverage: Despite the looting's alleged link to Englewood shooting, none of the defendants in court charged with looting cases have Englewood addresses, and the shooting was never mentioned in court https://t.co/KN6EuL1EsT— Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) August 14, 2020
The president of the Cal Fire firefighters union said 2020 was beginning to resemble the destructive fire season of 2017: “We are in the same situation but with 10 times as many fires."
California's largest wildfire doubled in size to 219,000 acres in single day and is currently 7% contained, according to officials.
The wildfires have killed at least 5 and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. https://t.co/xgNgsbCl6a
Just another story that makes the current Executive branch sound like "Crazytown." Where they try to do something nefarious but then it doesn't exactly work out and no one has any answers on what's going on.
AP: Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss https://t.co/L1k4hzcfsE— Bozeman Daily Chronicle (@bozchron) August 20, 2020
Johnson & Johnson confirmed in an email Thursday that it plans to test its Covid-19 vaccine in as many as 60,000 people https://t.co/GNoGrJmhjV— Bloomberg (@business) August 21, 2020
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Nate Silver retweeted:
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
I predict Biden's first congress will see establishment Dems push for a major expansion to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to bailout child care centers while imposing nationwide "quality" standards through grant conditionality.https://t.co/A8nH4LOYPb— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) August 20, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bannon will be presented in New York later Thursday.
He's basically pleading with the community for help:
NEW: In an internal report, US intelligence agencies concluded Chinese officials in Wuhan & Hubei hid critical info on coronavirus from Beijing. It complicates the broad criticism of Beijing on virus from Trump & aides. w/ @julianbarnes @KannoYoungs. https://t.co/lxdovYGTnB
NEW: Democrats have attempted to show a united front at their convention this week, but there's a big divide within the party on at least one issue: policing. Biden is pushing for reform, while progressives want systemic change. My latest w/@reidepstein https://t.co/Jk9pV0YrhQ— John Eligon (@jeligon) August 19, 2020
January will be too late for a new president or Senate to help us, people will die at home waiting (lots of them don't have cars)
Some folks are preaching about the lessons to be learned from NY while NY is still facing the first flu season with this virus, and the city is poised to lay off EMTs https://t.co/X8NTYnqesZ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2020
Policy is the opposite of what's needed RIGHT NOW without even getting into election issues. Is like throwing Amazon more business, among other things.
For small businesses reliant on shipping, delayed mail delivery stemming from recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service has been a nightmare.@smasunaga reports: https://t.co/fGAOpwceht
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:17pm
Paul Vallas is a Democrat with a lot of managerial experience.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:21pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:26pm
Liberals mugged by reality? Or we're being mugged both ends of the stick? Is there a 3rd choice out there? The "i'm tired of playing, can i just go home now?" choice?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:39am
I just don't see pulling umbrellas away as rioting, sorry. It could be the wrong thing to do, but it's not rioting:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:42am
This is a public school teacher. The tweet quote is of a freelance journalist:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:47am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:49am
Gucci and Apples and guns, oh my! More looting suspects appear in bond court
@ CWBChicago.com, August 12
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 4:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 2:50am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 3:01am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:53pm
No gun, just deadly violence, young black male allegedly stabbing black homeless people in Grant Park and on the trains, starting around the same time protesters were busy trying to pull down "colonialist" statues and stuff.
It's got to be the fault of the pigs somehow, must need more social workers....or should we go with a far more libertarian solution, just let all the bad seed trouble kill each other?
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:01pm
So ironic, you can if you like blame it on the Columbus statue being close by, maybe anger about the statue made the perp kill this guy,
until it was removed by the mayor July 23 because the police had to spend too much time on protests about it.
Or maybe the perp is really Italian, just dressing like a protester and riding a bike like one to fool everybody
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:24pm