Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Nate Silver retweeted:
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
I predict Biden's first congress will see establishment Dems push for a major expansion to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to bailout child care centers while imposing nationwide "quality" standards through grant conditionality.https://t.co/A8nH4LOYPb— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) August 20, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bannon will be presented in New York later Thursday.
He's basically pleading with the community for help:
NEW: In an internal report, US intelligence agencies concluded Chinese officials in Wuhan & Hubei hid critical info on coronavirus from Beijing. It complicates the broad criticism of Beijing on virus from Trump & aides. w/ @julianbarnes @KannoYoungs. https://t.co/lxdovYGTnB
NEW: Democrats have attempted to show a united front at their convention this week, but there's a big divide within the party on at least one issue: policing. Biden is pushing for reform, while progressives want systemic change. My latest w/@reidepstein https://t.co/Jk9pV0YrhQ— John Eligon (@jeligon) August 19, 2020
January will be too late for a new president or Senate to help us, people will die at home waiting (lots of them don't have cars)
Some folks are preaching about the lessons to be learned from NY while NY is still facing the first flu season with this virus, and the city is poised to lay off EMTs https://t.co/X8NTYnqesZ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2020
Policy is the opposite of what's needed RIGHT NOW without even getting into election issues. Is like throwing Amazon more business, among other things.
For small businesses reliant on shipping, delayed mail delivery stemming from recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service has been a nightmare.@smasunaga reports: https://t.co/fGAOpwceht
“Georgia reported 216 cases per 100,000 people in the week ended Friday, a rate that is about double the national average, the White House report said.” https://t.co/IbXHMKypen— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 19, 2020
Who are the “elites”?— Samo Burja (@SamoBurja) August 19, 2020
In my new article for @palladiummag, I give a technical definition of elites that allows us to cut through the conflicting discourse on the role and composition of elites: https://t.co/BU17xpBCrY
1/7
Twenty-five Asian-American NYPD detectives form anti-Asian hate crime task force
From mid-March to mid-August, there have been 21 reported coronavirus hate crimes against Asians
Detectives fear many Asians attacked or threatened because of coronavirus have not reported cases
Task force officers speak multiple languages and dialects
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:13pm
I read this message as "we are not the same as Black Lives Matter, we sing the National Anthem":
that it is is followed by a farmer and a small business owner who voted for Trump in 2016 just reinforces that's one of the messages that's intended.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:16am
Bernie, mho, better relaxed as senior statesman than ranting and raving presidential candidate:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:08pm
Just keep the hands down...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:25pm
Surprise! yet another Republican tonite:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:31pm
Kornacki inspired to offer some background:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:32pm
Dan Rather finally answers "what's the frequency?"
NYTimes reminds us why many think of Powell as a RINO:
and about who this featured lady is:
and on the McCain-Biden personal relationship:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:52pm
looks like talking points:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:19pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:18pm
Interesting historical/big picture perspective on the keynote from Frank Luntz (I presume by "tested," he means he had focus groups judge them):
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:44pm
Hasta Luego, Bay-bee
(more in Spanish, ¿no?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:35pm
AOC minute kinda flat
Wasted opportunity for a sometimes great orator
This time too many big words crammed in
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:56pm
More than flat, I heard scripted agitprop with a lot of dog whistles pandering to Democratic Socialists of America backers of Bernie (red rose on twitter) so as not to snub them totally. Not her natural way of just appealing to the natural concerns of the younger generation. I am not suggesting she was forced to do that, though, she may have happily volunteered, don't know for sure. Did have to be done to do "big tent" and show respect to Bernie fans, at the same time, lots of catchwords that the GOP will surely use as scare commercials about the red menace. Easy to alter this video a bit and have it come off as a member of the red brigade talking about the great leap forward. And the thing is-that's not at all the way she usually comes off
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:31pm
Except a red stater won't really understand. I zoned out in <1 min, and I was interested in what she's do with it. So maybe it was all meat for the Leftie (cue long definition) base, done in a way not to give right-wing soundbites.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:36am
would like to be petty for a minute. She's 69 and he's 77--is this the miracle of lighting and makeup or what? Did they use that skin tightener stuff? Or eating lots of veggies?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:34pm
I believe that this is not spin, it's his main skill:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:54pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:01pm
Cindy McCain:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:10am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:14am
I'm not a Sanders supporter but that evaluation of Sanders run is unfair. He dropped out about half way through the primaries so got much fewer votes in the last half then he would if he had run to the end, as he did against Hillary. Sanders did what many wanted and dropped out early to unify the party. It's pretty shitty to denigrate his power and influence when he got less votes because of it.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:39am
And Bernie was much less gloves off, and the rest of the field largely just gave up and gave it to Joe as some kind of unity gesture. Biden didn't so much earn this as was acknowledged as the most plausible candidate to face a much greater danger come November, along with the blossoming pandemic then and the slew of Trump/Barr/GOP challenges we knew would develop, some related to the election, some just their mad grab of power. Frankly I respect the shit out if all of them for doing that, but there will be no normal meaningful baseball stats this year. The Squad has also been quite well-behaved, and aside from the idiot vandals in the streets, I haven't seen the suicidal rush for the cliff rash actions we saw in 2016.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:58am
I feel a musical
https://youtu.be/0RbKStEFNT8
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:11am
Preet Bharara (a reminder, he's a prosecutor proud to have been fired by Trump)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:26pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:38pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:40pm
This strikes me as clever. He's smarter than Trump, this is the way to attack tonight with Obama/Trump type swing voters as the target:don't disparage Obama, that's just plain stupid, some of them voted for him and he can't be elected again, instead make the ones running the scary lefties and call Obama a moderate, so you look discerning, and not just hyperbolically lying like he really is doing.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 8:28pm
Mho, character played by Kamala Harris last night:
Child of immigrants and suburban professional woman who puts family #1.
Edit to add: Also stressed: raised with the mindset to be activist about fixing problems. But knows a predator when she sees one.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:55am
Memo to self: tell more Jewish in-laws anecdotes
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:58am
This impressed me too:
Nearly everyone's got a handicap. And a ton of people are looking for the opposite of bullying and not just by Trump, sick of it in the culture at large. A little empathy goes a long way.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:34pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:00pm
oh and Kierkegaard is trending on Twitter, cause
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:09pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:13pm
Project Lincoln's Sr. Advisor:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:21pm
Joe Walsh:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:28pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:32pm
CNN panel right now all noting the speech had ZERO GRIEVANCE, ZERO WHINING, no politics of resentment, no attacking Trump base, no us v. them, criticizing only Trump's performance in the job and failure at taking care of the American people, realistically optimistic, fireside chat with the American people...
I would add: nothing about fighting anyone. All about rebuilding, like FDR.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:59pm
Joe's tweets in the last few minutes:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:45pm
oh my god, says it all:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:00am