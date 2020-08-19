@NBC15.com, Aug. 18, with video

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better... please?” a young girl says as she prays for gun violence to end in Chicago, in a video published four years ago.

The young girl in that video turns out to be Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old girl shot and killed in a heartbreaking incident of gun violence in Madison last week.

The tragedy is even greater as Anisa’s life cut short by the menace she emotionally prayed to be ended in Chicago just years before. This time, however, it happened in Madison.

“Heavenly father, can you please listen to me, because I am so scared,” Anisa begins her prayer. “God, no one else is fixing Chicago. So I am asking you, can you please fix Chicago?” [....]