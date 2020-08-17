    Trump/Barr/WH/DoJ Corruption VIII

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:20pm |

    Priors:

    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-craziness-thread-31158
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-part-ii-31344
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iii-transcripts-31418
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iv-advanced-circuitr...
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-co-death-march-kraziness-v-31724
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-karty-thread-vi-31817
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-unlawful-ag-campaign-stooge-thread-3...

     

    Comments

    Trump loses emoluments appeal

    (will it matter?)


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:21pm

    Very glad you caught this.  I had given up.  As to the "Trump Heights" issue, trump just can't see a joke when it is put on a sign right in front of his eyes.  (Wouldn't it be sweet if the translation of the Hebrew part of the sign said "It Isn't What It Isn't")


    by CVille Dem on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:35am

    Trump doesnt care - he gets the promo win. Half his towers are shells (Azerbaijan? Panama? hows Turkey doing?), his casinos go bankrupt. As long as He can further the grift, whether he brought jobs to Indiana or coal back to West Virginia doesnt waste him a second. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:13am

    Israbluff & Evangelicals


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 4:53am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:33am

    He clearly is way savvier than most Trump loyalists. I had immediate suspicion along the lines of "what's up with that?" when he accepted coming to talk to the House Committee from a letter, none of the Barr style delay crap with subpoenas and all. This enquiring mind wonders what he plans to say when he gets there...


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:24am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 2:00pm

    Papadop & Mifsud backchannel


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:22am

    Exec privilege on Flynn lies?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:27am

    Natasha Bertrand retweeted:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:03am

    & Manafort fed that Rusky agent polling data on 4 states - 3 of which turned surprisingly close & flipped by a few 10's of thousands to give Trump the election. Put that in your calculators, sports fans.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:17pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:16pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:25pm

    USPS Board to Schumer: Drop Dead

    (yet Board informed Mnuchin what was going on)

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/08/19/postal-service-dejoy-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:15pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:03pm

    TPM: Senate Trump revelations

    Worse than can be imagined.

    Will they make a difference in 90 days?

    https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/senate-intel-obstruction-tactics...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 2:17am

    Steve Bannon indicted thread


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:33am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:32am

    Erik Prince/Betsy DeVos redux

    https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/09/the-strange-ascent-of-betsy-devo...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:28am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:34am

    Trump loses to Vance again, can't run out clock says judge


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:39am

