NEW: Democrats have attempted to show a united front at their convention this week, but there's a big divide within the party on at least one issue: policing. Biden is pushing for reform, while progressives want systemic change. My latest w/@reidepstein https://t.co/Jk9pV0YrhQ— John Eligon (@jeligon) August 19, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bannon will be presented in New York later Thursday.
He's basically pleading with the community for help:
NEW: In an internal report, US intelligence agencies concluded Chinese officials in Wuhan & Hubei hid critical info on coronavirus from Beijing. It complicates the broad criticism of Beijing on virus from Trump & aides. w/ @julianbarnes @KannoYoungs. https://t.co/lxdovYGTnB
January will be too late for a new president or Senate to help us, people will die at home waiting (lots of them don't have cars)
Some folks are preaching about the lessons to be learned from NY while NY is still facing the first flu season with this virus, and the city is poised to lay off EMTs https://t.co/X8NTYnqesZ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2020
Policy is the opposite of what's needed RIGHT NOW without even getting into election issues. Is like throwing Amazon more business, among other things.
For small businesses reliant on shipping, delayed mail delivery stemming from recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service has been a nightmare.@smasunaga reports: https://t.co/fGAOpwceht
“Georgia reported 216 cases per 100,000 people in the week ended Friday, a rate that is about double the national average, the White House report said.” https://t.co/IbXHMKypen— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 19, 2020
Who are the “elites”?— Samo Burja (@SamoBurja) August 19, 2020
In my new article for @palladiummag, I give a technical definition of elites that allows us to cut through the conflicting discourse on the role and composition of elites: https://t.co/BU17xpBCrY
1/7
Twenty-five Asian-American NYPD detectives form anti-Asian hate crime task force
From mid-March to mid-August, there have been 21 reported coronavirus hate crimes against Asians
Detectives fear many Asians attacked or threatened because of coronavirus have not reported cases
Task force officers speak multiple languages and dialects
"This is the only country in the world where having Covid is a crime." https://t.co/dbnv73lgkN— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) August 19, 2020
Inside the French Riviera's pandemic party problem https://t.co/pwoOHHpOGo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 19, 2020
Microsoft announces it will "double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025." https://t.co/Eq6N5vuww2 pic.twitter.com/ksw2COoCj2— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 18, 2020
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:07pm
A selection of tweets unhappy with the above situation:
Bernie fan that would like to compost the rich and has 3,500+ followers:
LA group for #rentzero and #defundpolice, 11,000+ followers
Self-appointed "chair" of black male studies and writer on same, 9.400+ followers
self-described with 3,900+ followers
looks like an astroturfer for Kanye or a Russian troll or just a troll; joined August 2020, 4 followers
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:25pm
Loves it, a "Dad, detective, American #MAGA #Bluelivesmatter" with 840 followers:
Bernie gal, 2,700+ followers:
Actor & Black trans live activist, 7,800+ followers including the ACLU:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:45pm
From the article
Edit to add:
Let us compare
Trump’s Republican Party now has a ballot full of nutters
What do you call it when your political movement has surrendered to loons who previously loomed on the shadowy fringe?
It’s called getting Loomered.
And that is precisely what has happened to the Republican Party.
Laura Loomer (R-Wackadoodle) won a Republican congressional primary in Florida Tuesday night, becoming the latest of a score of similarly bizarre figures to be chosen as the GOP standard-bearers in House and Senate races coast to coast.
Loomer has called Muslims “savages,” Islam “a cancer on society,” herself a “proud Islamophobe” and demanded “a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.” She says she wants more migrants to die.
At her victory celebration Tuesday night, she stood with the founder of the white-nationalist group Proud Boys and too-radioactive-for Breitbart Milo Yiannopoulos. Her hate speech and ties to an anti-Muslim hate group have gotten her banned from Instagram, Medium, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Lyft, Uber, Facebook (which she sued for $3 billion) and Twitter (she chained herself to its New York headquarters wearing a Holocaust-style yellow Star of David).
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/08/19/trumps-republican-party-now-has-ballot-full-nutters/?hpid=hp_opinions-fullwidth-12-12-00_opinion-card-a-fullwidth%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:08pm
Ad for Republican Congressional candidate for Baltimore shared on rl FB timeline:
by EmmaZahn on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:14pm
Excellent - "I can do better because I care", "I can do better because I'm not Democrat", "I can clean up these bad boy neighborhoods by putting on a tight red dress and spiked heels".
Uh, why didn't she film her promo at night? That's when the real action happens. Anyway, watch The Wire - it addresses all these points. In 7 seasons. Baltimore.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:24am
You're really not being cynical enough. Possibly my fault. If only I could have made the FB embed work. It included a link to her GoFundMe account. Imagine the shoes, wardrobe, salon and spa visits she can pay for from campaign funds not to mention more walk-and-talk videos through the standing sets left over from The Wire, The Corner and Homicide Life on the Streets. But mostly think about how many shoes she will be able to buy!
Honestly, I have no idea how sincere her campaign is. I do wonder how successful it will be. It's different.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:09am
Oddly I didn't even think of her streetwalker aspect (even though my last comment seems to have it subconsciously present). But I guess half everyone on the internet's a white these days, always pitching something dodgy and untrue.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:20am
Not oddly, I did not think of a streetwalker aspect at all. More like she maybe aspires to be internet 'influencer' a la Kendall Jenner if she does not make it to Congress.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 7:23am
Oh I did think of it immediately when I saw the ad. I posted the ad elsewhere here and I did not bring that part of it up but I thought of it immediately. It's a Fox News thing, the Fox News babes still dress and look like 80's streetwalkers. To a certain cohort how she's dressed signals I am a Republican woman, this is how we dress, sexy not dowdy harridans like Democrats. And it's Republican red she's wearing.
This interestingly intersects with how a lot of black female pop stars dress. (It even goes to the recent controversy over the video by Cardi B and Megan The Stallion, WAP or Wet Ass Pussy") The tinge of irony with which most do it keeps it separate from the Fox News babes ethos. But in all reality, they are dressing the same. It's a female sex as power thing. The red she's wearing reads as "hot babe" in ghetto world, not Republican red.
And again, interestingly, Kamala Harris does a little of this but more professionalized and less 80's ho. She does the spike heels and the form fitting clothes and professionalizes it with a jacket and less 80's.(though lately I notice she's toned it down.) Nancy Pelosi, likewise, does a little of it, professionalized and toned down. The spike heels, form fitting clothes, Melania strut.
The intersection of the two worlds of female image-Republican and ghetto-I think that is something the ad producer is playing with here.
Kanye's ethos fits here somewhere! And the whole Kardashian thing, well that's the whol reality show world which includes Trump on The Apprentice and Trump now. And a lot of Fox News talk shows, come to think of it...
(Edit for word correction)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:19am
Here's where I posted the ad earlier on my blog entry
http://dagblog.com/comment/287231#comment-287231
and of course rmrd saw it as if I was promoting her and perhaps thinking I was predicting she's win, so he felt the need to prosletyze for who she's running against, seeing the political in everything someone posts, as usual. When what I was trying to do is to point to what was going on with this ad, what her GOP donors were helping her sell.
(I am so sick of being trolled into that, I can't tell you. My point of any participation here is to get more into the kind of analyis we are doing here. I don't wish to politick and especially don't wish to defend the GOP but to analyze what they are doing.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:17am
Baltimore Sun thinks it a scam
Align Kamala up with the ghetto *and* streetwalker?
(all black people look alike? She's close enough to Harris...
certainly isn't communicating to her potential constituency -
and anyway she lost 3:1 in the 7th a few months ago,
so she's an obvious sacrificial lamb)
https://www.baltimoresun.com/opinion/editorial/bs-ed-0820-klacik-trump-20200819-eaanec6dsfh2zkz6tift6lg45i-story.html
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:22am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 7:39am