@NBC15.com, Aug. 18, with video
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better... please?” a young girl says as she prays for gun violence to end in Chicago, in a video published four years ago.
The young girl in that video turns out to be Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old girl shot and killed in a heartbreaking incident of gun violence in Madison last week.
The tragedy is even greater as Anisa’s life cut short by the menace she emotionally prayed to be ended in Chicago just years before. This time, however, it happened in Madison.
“Heavenly father, can you please listen to me, because I am so scared,” Anisa begins her prayer. “God, no one else is fixing Chicago. So I am asking you, can you please fix Chicago?” [....]
Comments
2 charged with homicide in killing of 11 yo Anisa Scott (one is 16-yr.-old minor so no picture)
Prosecutors charged two people with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was fatally shot in the head while riding in a car last Tuesday.
By Jackson Danbeck Aug. 18 WITH VIDEO REPORT
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 3:40am
I have trouble figuring out which deaths are worse - everyone's going to have family destroyed.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:09am
A horrific death due to a targeted shooting (that missed the target). Trump sent in 150 federal agents. They do not seem to be helping. Interestingly, there are no gun shops in Chicago. Two suburban gun stores supply 10% of the guns used in homicides in Chicago. Ten Illinois gun stores supply 20% of the weapons.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/23/opinions/chicago-trump-federal-agents-gun-violence-ludwig/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 8:48am
Feds are prevented from paying more attention to dealers or using modern technology to track weapons. Welcome to the 2nd Amendment, our national suicide pact.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 9:40am
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, whose job it is to oversee gun stores, is understaffed. And because of the Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986, ATF is not allowed to make more than one unannounced visit to a gun store per year.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:00am
And they weren't allowed to catalog weapons with computers, only by hand, etc, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:08am
I was fearing with recent sales surge that the number out there would get much worse than it ever has, so any attempts to legally control in the future would be more hopeless than it already is, that even if you tried, the number of illegal would still be huge.
But it appears that manufacturing is not being ramped up that much, YET that is.
If I read that link right, though, if unrest and rising gun violence continues into a Biden admin, that would be a sure signal to start making a lot more. Attempts to legislate and regulate would just signal make em faster before you can't make money on them anymore.
I am convinced that we simply have to have a meltdown program (like Australia did, for example) before we can really make progress. See NYC right now--you won't get anywhere much long term without constant hunting down of illegal weapons by police which is very costly and also includes pushing controversial policies like stop n'frisk. The number of guns has to be reduced unless we get a new kind of drug that hotheads are forced to take. Or it's just cat and mouse stuff. And right now, situation is that number out there is growing by leaps and bounds, shelves being emptied, ammunition being manufactured at home...and all manner of people are doing it. Doesn't matter if good law abiding people are doing it now, as their guns can eventually end up in bad hands and illegally traded.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:38am
Here's another one, in Louisville, and to a family who has already seen hell: That perfect angel': 3-year-old is Louisville's youngest shooting homicide victim in 2020
Lucas Aulbach, Louisville Courier Journal, Aug. 16
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:49am
Here's photos of her father and her from a TV news report
Like a China doll.
Unsolved. But keep marching to eliminate police because: Breonna Taylor.
From this link:
Social workers in the hip hop trenches would solve this?
I'm sorry, but it seems to me that the worldwide BLM movement fueled up by the George Floyd incident is not about black lives mattering, otherwise these equally or more heart-wrenching deaths would get the same reaction. It's not about black lives mattering anymore, it's about authoritarian power that police are given and people are upset about and fear of authoritarianism. That's also why gun sales are up. But give me a break that it's about black lives mattering. It's about power, who has it and who doesn't.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:02am
BLM was formed as a response to police abuse. That is there reason for existing
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/06/opinion/black-activists-dont-ignore-crime.html
A few weeks ago, you post a story about the homicide of a white woman. The story did not become an issue that reached the national level. Most local homicides don't reach the national level.
Hadiya Pendleton was one of the rare homicides that garnered national attention. Local activists are working to combat local crime
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/gun-violence-claimed-chicago-teen-hadiya-pendleton-s-life-her-n1154906
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:34am
The Breonna, Aubrey and Floyd stuff really sucks, and has an overall offense that stymies everything else, but it still remains there's too much giddamned black crime and we can jawbone about all sorts of half-ass thoughts and remedies, but at the end there's always a mushy excuse. Uyghurs in Xinjiang and Albanian under Hoxha have had some of the worst abuse with Albanian a making $20 a month, but they weren't killing each other off like Chetniks vs Ustase in the worst days of the Yugoslavian Civil War, much less Chicago.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:01pm
We jawbone because we look for solutions.
Note the dramatic decrease, we can jawbone about why that happened
Or, we can just give up.
Edit to add:
I take no personal responsibility for the actions of blacks who commit homicide
I do think that we need to find methods of leading people away from lives of crime
Addressing education and poverty seem to be prime targets
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:15pm
The accusation that blacks who argue about abuse against black citizens don't care about crime has been used before. It is an old attack. Ida B. Wells crusaded against lynching. At one point a white ally told her that she should spend more time addressing black crime than lyching. It was couched in more subtle terms. It came to a head during the suffrage movement.
https://www.npr.org/2011/03/25/134849480/the-root-how-racism-tainted-womens-suffrage
The underlying message was that Wells should deal with blacks who commit crimes first, then deal with lynching. BLM is the current target, they need to deal with black crime before addressing police abuse. Blacks are obligated to fight the battle that White folks say they should fight. There are groups battling homicides in black neighborhoods.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 4:28pm
You look for a solution in a 130-year-old debate over tradeoffs between women's suffrage and prohibition?
Surely you jest. Just think of the grand colloquies we'll hold in 2150 explaining why black crime & integration into a middle class hasn't budged because of the great impediments of NCD, AA & PP on dagblog. I feel almost honored.
Sometimes to solve a problem you really have to want to solve a problem. Or even consider it a problem.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:00pm
Why not, it's just like arguing about what MLK Jr. would suggest everyone should do if he were here right now, or about how many angels can fit on the head of a pin for that matter.
(Reminds me that I really liked this that you wrote a couple months back: Hope they don't figure out what the Pharaoh and Caesar did, much less Alexander the Great.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:27pm
Well, when you've been around the park as long as *my* avatar, you learn to live with a bit of palace intrigue.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 9:07pm
The Ida B Wells wasn't offered as a solution.
You say that there is always a mushy excuse.
I say we need to find solutions.
I have no easy solution
You have no solution.
So we should just give up?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:05pm
Shootings like those you lament in Chicago, the Las Vegas massacre of over 500, all the school massacres, and every last gun homicide by gun owners in America are the necessary price of FREEDOM, to prevent another HOLOCAUST BY OUR GOVERNMENT!
by NCD on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 2:39pm
Yeah, but are we serious? I mean what you describe is barely one movie theater, one Paris night club, one Waco standoff. How do we know America's SERIOUS about preventing Holocaust? What would Timmy McVeigh do, not that I want to glorify him in any way.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 4:00pm
38 Juveniles Killed in Gun Violence in Chicago So Far This Year: Police (as of Aug. 3)
Of those 38, five were under the age of 10, Chicago's police superintendent said
@ NBCChicago.com, Updated on August 3, 2020 at 3:49 pm
text follows...
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:39pm
Gun Violence Archive: CHILDREN KILLED OR INJURED IN 2020, in the U.S.A, updated to Aug. 17
I count 24 since Anisa Scott in Madison on Aug. 11. Including two in Minneapolis and two in St. Louis.
It's a spreadsheet, you can sort by column. Each has a link to the incident.
There's also an interactive map where if you zoom in on the regional totals, it gets more specific.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:00pm
Your solution?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:05pm
how about put all the energy of "Black Lives Matter" protests behind a campaign to collect and melt down handguns? And make not owning one as cool as a BLM participation in pop music, instead of glorifying gangsta deaths. Ridicule those who have one as big losers.
Yes I'm talking culture change, not rule of law, things governments can't do. Really mean the words when you say black lives matter in a rap, after all, black lives include black police officers, black Republicans and nonpartisan black kids.
Make it a culture war, where people with black skin end up having a much lower percentage of violent gun crime than other skin colors. Loud and proud, real men don't use guns on other human beings.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:26pm
There are already organizations that work on crime.
There are gun buy backs
Edit to add:
Homicides were on a downward trend. What blew things up?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:54pm
Here is Vox
https://www.vox.com/2020/8/3/21334149/murders-crime-shootings-2020-coronavirus-pandemic
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 7:20pm
The culture war already happened
Hip Hop won
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2020/07/hiphops-long-history-of-exposing-police-brutality/
You slept through it
Views on police reform have changed
If people don't trust police, they take matters into their own hands.
Police can murder Breonna Taylor and it is legal
You said homicides of blacks by police were not a priority
You spoke of pity olympics
Now you magically care about black homicides?
Blacks are buying guns legally because they fear what will happen with 4 more years of Trump
Disarmament is not happening
Crime as a whole has gone down
Homicides are up.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:14pm
This has been your 10 o'clock news minute. If you're even more confused, stay tuned for News at 11.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:11am